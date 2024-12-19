How to Clean Placemats — We've Got a Special Guide for Wood, Cotton, Bamboo, and Wool!

One of the things I most look forward to when the prospect of Christmas hosting arises is that it provides the perfect opportunity to take all of my saved tablescape ideas and bring them to life. If you ask me, there is no better time to go all out with your table setting. I'm talking about bread, salad, and dinner plates towered and ready to go, fine cutlery all neatly splayed out, and pretty placemats grounding it all.

The only con of decking out your dining table is the possible food crumbs and drink spills that will likely grace your placemat post-feast. Cutlery and crockery are easily washable with a dishwasher on hand or otherwise. But tidying placemats isn't as straightforward.

Since placemats tend to be made from different materials, their care techniques are just as varied. And while throwing them in the wash is an easy solve, not all fabrics are machine-friendly.

The fact remains that you should be allowed to accessorize your table to the nines sans a single worry about the clean-up schedule that looms ahead. So, to take a little stress off your plate, we have put together a couple of cleaning walkthroughs catering to some of the most popular placemat materials around. This way, you can enjoy the festivities in peace, knowing you've got the aftermath under control.

1. Wood

(Image credit: Rebecca Udall)

In conversation with Vanessa Terra Bossart, founder of Green Terra Cleaning, she tells us that wood placemats are a great way to add a touch of natural, rustic charm to any table setting. "But they need a little extra TLC to stay looking their best," she adds.

TOOLS

• Soft microfiber cloth, like these Everspring Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Target.

• Mild dish soap — this Seventh Generation Liquid Dish Soap from Walmart is a popular pick.

• Warm water

• Food-safe wood conditioner or mineral oil, like this Royal Craft Wood Food Grade Mineral Oil from Walmart.



METHOD

Step 1 - Dust First: "Start by wiping down your wood placemats with a dry microfiber cloth," she advises. "This removes crumbs and surface dust."

Step 2 - Spot Clean: "Mix a few drops of mild dish soap with warm water, dampen the cloth, and gently clean the surface," she says. "Be careful not to soak the wood, as it doesn’t like too much water."

Step 3 - Dry Immediately: She tells us that it's best to use a clean, dry cloth to remove any moisture and prevent warping.

Step 4 - Condition: If you'd like to go the extra mile, Vanessa recommends a touch of food-safe mineral oil to bring your dull wooden placemat back to life.

2. Cotton

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

In order to ensure that your Christmas table decor is unrivaled in style, now's the time to make sure that there are no stains left from prior soirées you've hosted at home this season. Luckily, Diana Ciechorska, general manager at Park Slope Cleaning, tells us that this four-step method will take care of any grime ruining your cotton placemats.

TOOLS

• Mild laundry detergent — this 365 Lavender Citrus Laundry Detergent from Amazon is a well-rated option.

• Soft-bristle brush or sponge, like this Everspring Dish Brush from Target.

• Warm water

• Washing machine — if you're in the market for a new addition to your laundry room, this Costway Full-Automatic Laundry Wash Machine from Walmart is prized for its compact size.



METHOD

Step 1 - Dust First: "First, shake off any crumbs and gently pre-treat any stains with a small amount of detergent mixed with water," she guides.

Step 2 - Scrub Stains: Following this, she recommends using a soft-bristle brush to work the detergent into the fabric through gentle scrubbing.

Step 3 - Wash by Label: "Next, check the label and wash the placemats in warm water, either by hand or in the washing machine," she notes. "If you throw them in the machine, be sure to use a gentle cycle and mild detergent."

Step 4 - Air-Dry: "Lastly, air-dry the placemats to prevent shrinkage, smoothing them out while damp to maintain their shape," she advises. "And avoid using a dryer, as heat can weaken the fibers."

3. Bamboo

(Image credit: Future UK : SARAH KAYE REPRESENTATION LTD)

Holiday tablescapes are all about putting your best placemat forward and if your setting lacks texture, all you need is a bit of bamboo. "Bamboo placemats are sleek and stylish, but their natural material means they need a gentle touch," says Vanessa. Here's her expert routine for cleaning bamboo placemats like a pro.

TOOLS

• Damp microfiber cloths, like this pack of MR.SIGA Microfiber Cloths from Walmart are a brilliant pick.

• Mild dish soap — Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Dish Soap from Amazon is one of my personal favorites.

• Soft bristle brush (optional) — if you're looking for a reasonable multi-purpose buy, this Household Cleaning Stain Remover Brush from Walmart is ideal.



METHOD

Step 1 - Shake It Out: She tells us to start by giving the placemats a brisk shake to remove any leftover crumbs.

Step 2 - Wipe Down: "Next, dampen a cloth with soapy water and gently wipe the surface, making sure to clean between the slats," she guides.

Step 3 - Scrub (If Needed): For tougher spots, she recommends using a soft bristle brush and a dab of extra soapy water to scrub stains away.

Step 4 - Dry Completely: "Then pat dry with a towel and let them air dry fully before storing," she adds. "This is key since moisture is bamboo’s enemy!"

4. Wool

(Image credit: Laura Butler-Madden)

According to Nate Berkus' table-setting tips, no dining table is complete without something handwoven. I find that this design must-have is usually fulfilled by a woven placemat, typically made from wool. So if you wish to showcase your wool placemats without fear of forever stains, Vanessa's guide is our gift to you.

TOOLS

• Wool-safe detergent or mild soap — this Woolite Delicates Hypoallergenic Liquid Laundry Detergent from Walmart is a cart favorite.

• Cold water

• Soft towel — these Room Essentials Cotton Dishcloths from Target offer a six-pack that'll come in handy around your home as you tackle your pre-holiday cleaning list.



METHOD

Step 1 - Spot Clean: "For small spills, blot (don’t rub) with a damp cloth to lift the stain," she cautions.

Step 2 - Hand Wash: "Fill a sink with cold water and a touch of wool-safe detergent," she guides. "Then submerge the placemat and gently swirl it around."

Step 3 - Rinse and Dry: "Rinse thoroughly in cold water, then lay the placemat between two towels and press gently to remove excess water," she says. "Finally, air dry flat to maintain its shape."

"Placemats are the unsung heroes of hosting," says Vanessa. "They protect your table from spills, add a touch of personality to your spread, and effortlessly tie your décor together."

And since they also endure the messes that come with great meals and gatherings, they require special care so they can live to see the walls of your dining room another day. So whether your placemats are of wood, cotton, wool or bamboo, you now have an extensive guide to restore your placemats to their stain-free existence.