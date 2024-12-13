Nate Berkus' Top Tips for Making the Most of Your Table Setting Includes a Surprisingly Specific Plate

Any time Nate Berkus or his partner Jeremiah Brent share their decorating advice, I am all ears. The expert interior design pair are pros at nailing down the little details that make a home feel seriously stylish yet perfectly personal. In one of Nate's recent Instagram posts, he shared his favorite table-setting tricks, just in time for the holidays. From mismatched glassware to hand-woven placemats, his list is made up of things we likely already have in our cabinets, making it easy as ever to replicate.

When it comes to basic table setting, there are different etiquettes, rules, and ways of styling your dinnerware. Are you more of a placemat or tablecloth person? Do you bring out the dessert forks after the meal or arrange them as part of the initial setup? And while those are classic conundrums, there was one detail that Nate mentioned that caught me by surprise: "I always put a bread plate at the top," he says.

I love any detail that feels a bit extra and including a smaller appetizer or bread plate for your dinner guests to rest bread and butter on is just the kind of detail I like to see. Still searching for Christmas place setting ideas? You might want to want to add a few bread plates to the list.

Why You Should Include a Bread Plate

If you are slightly confused about what a bread plate is or if you should include one in your table setting, it is really as simple an explanation as it sounds.

A bread plate is basically just a slightly smaller plate that (traditionally) sits in the upper left corner of your place setting, above your fork, or on the larger dinner plate before you begin eating. As the name suggests, it is typically used to hold your bread and butter during the meal. And let's face it, the bread and butter is the best part.

Adding in a detail like a bread plate brings a level of intention and sophistication to even the most casual of dinner parties. If you love throwing a stylish dinner party, small side plates are a hosting must-have. Just ask Nate.

Bread Plates to Shop

Other Notable Inclusions on Nate's List

Of course, the iconic design guru is going to have other notable tricks up his sleeve when it comes to designing the perfect dinner table setting. Below are the rest of his "must-haves" for hosting season.

1. "Something Handwoven"

Whether this detail is something made by hand, a keepsake from your travels or something you have bought new, according to Nate, texture is one of the most important components in creating a stunning table setting.

"I love the use of warmth and texture on the table," says Nate while showcasing his woven placemats, which he says he likes to source from his travels or marketplaces like Etsy.

He even goes as far as to say he usually steers clear of tablecloths altogether, opting instead for just a stylish woven placemat on his table.

2. "Cloth napkins always"

Cloth napkins are a classic choice to elevate your place settings, and they add that extra bit of soft texture to the table (which is often dominated by hard shapes).

But perhaps the cloth napkins you have at home are no longer exciting you or need a little refresh? Not to worry, napkin decor is the new, cool trend to up your hosting game. Add some stylish rings, a few faux stems, or a name tag and you have your plate setting sorted.

3. "Glassware does not have to match"

I love the idea of embracing an imperfect tablescape, collecting enough of the same plates to set a full table can be a long and expensive task.

Nate explains in his video that again, these glasses can be items from your travels, that you have collected, or anything you buy new. Mixed glassware makes for a more exciting table. "I use glasses that can be interchangeably used for both water or wine," he adds, noting that they definitely don't have to match, and that often makes for a more interesting spread.

4. "Use your good stuff"

"Even if you are bringing in a take-out or having a very casual dinner party, I always use our best silver. I just think it elevates any experience," Nate explained in the video.

"When you mix something really fine with something really accessible I think it makes for a well-rounded set up," he says.

Setting the perfect table is all about adding moments that reflect your style, personality, and all your favorite collected pieces. Making your hosting season unforgettable, starts with the beloved items you already have tucked away in your cabinets.