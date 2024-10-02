How to Clean a Shag Rug — 4 Simple Steps You Should Follow, That Even Experts Swear By

Cooler weather automatically induces a shift towards comfortable indoor living. And the moment I begin to list the makings of a cozy ambiance, the first thing that comes to mind is soft, stunning shag rugs.

They're quick to become a focal decorative feature and placing them across your floor is an easy way to infuse a hotel-like vibe to any room. The one consequence of having these fuzzy fabrics in a busy area is the need to clean it more often than you would a rough rug.

Having said that, learning how to clean a rug is super easy. And as you'll soon read, keeping your shag rugs tidy only takes a couple of quick steps. So instead of shelling out on a pricey cleaning job, why not do it at home for a fraction of the cost? Trust us, take these experts' advice on the process and your shag rug will look as good as new in no time.

What You'll Need

In conversation with Andriy Neborak, founder and CEO of Luxury Cleaning NY, he tells us that you only need a couple of things to clean your shag rug. And most of them are actually things you'll probably find around your home. So before you begin switching up your living room rug ideas to dress up your home for fall, gather these tools and give your shag rug a thorough cleaning.

TOOLS

· Vacuum cleaner with an upholstery attachment to get rid of trapped dust.

· Baking soda, the regular stuff from your pantry will work just fine.

· Spray bottle - this Made By Design Spray Bottle from Target is well-rated.

· Vinegar, like this Aunt Fannie's Extra Strength Cleaning Vinegar from Amazon.

· Fine-bristled brush, similar to this Supple Bristles Cleaning Brush from Walmart.

How to Clean a Shag Rug

(Image credit: Emerson Bailey)

According to Andriy, this method of shag rug cleaning is a brilliant way to get your shag rug clean and clear of any dusty build-up.

Step 1 - Shake it Out: If the rug is small enough, Andriy recommends bringing it outside and shaking it to rid the fabric of any loose dirt. "Be sure to hang it up over a railing or line so that the fibers don’t get damaged," he advises. "For larger rugs, use your vacuum's upholstery attachment to scoop up any dust on the floor."

Step 2 - Baking Soda Stabilizer: If you've been wondering how to clean a rug with baking soda, look no further. Andriy tells us that it's best to coat the rug in baking soda, leaving it to sit for 30 minutes. He explains that the pantry staple acts as an organic deodorant soaking up odors and loosening dirt stuck within the fibers.

Step 3 - Vinegar Rinse: Andriy points out that a vinegar rinse is totally optional and should only be done if your rug holds stubborn odors or if it happens to be your pet's chosen spot. "Fill a spray bottle with half water and half white vinegar, and spray over the spot," he says. "Be careful and spot-test it beforehand to make sure it doesn't discolor your shag."

Step 4 - Scrub and Vacuum: While the baking soda does its magic, he suggests using the soft-bristled brush to scour the fibers, making sure to target areas that get frequent foot traffic. Lastly, he tells us to go over the rug with a vacuum to get rid of all the baking soda and any loose dirt.

How Often To Clean a Shag Rug

(Image credit: Josh Grubbs. Design: Heather Peterson Design)

In conversation with Logan Taylor, cleaning expert and owner of The Dazzle Cleaning Company, he tells us that a shag rug should be cleaned at least once every three to six months, depending on the amount of foot traffic it receives.

"Regular vacuuming and spot cleaning can also help maintain the cleanliness of the rug in between deep cleanings," he assures. So if you have a shag rug splayed across the floor of your vacant guest bedroom, you don't really need to pay it as much attention as often.

On the other hand, if cozy living room ideas are at play in your home, and you have a lush shag rug carpeting your floor, then you might want to stick to a more frequent cleaning schedule.

Not to be dramatic, but having a shag rug and not giving it the love it needs is an absolute disgrace to its beauty. Think of it as your home's very own fur coat.

The whole point of having a luxe-looking shag rug is giving it pride-of-place. It's not a humble decorative ornament that camouflages away. It stands out — and for gorgeous reason. So instead of hiding it away, in worry of it catching household dust, treat it to an at-home cleaning every now and then.

This way you can use it as you're meant to, without having your room lose out on what's designed to be an attention-catching element. And when your carpet calls for it, you can clean it like a pro.

FAQs

Can You Machine Wash a Shag Rug?

(Image credit: LAYERED Rugs)

Typically, washing a shag rug in a machine is not a great idea. Since these soft, furry rugs can easily shed and they tend to be quite delicate, a machine might be too rough on them.

However, if your shag rug's label says otherwise, then feel free to throw it into your machine. Just keep an eye out for any specific settings and temperatures that are best suited for your rug.

This way you can avoid damaging the fabric and committing what seems to be one of the more common rug-cleaning mistakes.