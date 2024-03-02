The 12 Best "French" Mirrors to Elevate Your Living Space — This is How You Bring Parisian Girl Chic Into Your Home

It’s no secret that the world has a soft spot for French style. We look to them for inspiration, whether it be their effortless style of dress to their classically cool interiors. Though, one unlikely item stands out as quintessentially Parisian, single-handedly elevating any space, and ultimately conveying that coveted French look — mirrors.

Specifically, ornate mirrors, often glistening with gilded frames. They’re iconic — think of the House of Mirrors in Versailles. Spanning spaces large to small, it seems that most Parisian residences (or at least those we spot on Pinterest) feature one or more of these interior design ideas. Their ubiquitous popularity is unsurprising, since, according to interior designer Megan Hersch, Co-Founder and COO at roomLift, 'Parisian style mirrors bring so much decorating bang for their buck.' This ornate style is a relatively small investment to seriously enhance your home, from grand bathroom statements and mantle focal points to elegant hallway accents.

According to Megan, Parisian mirrors are bonafide pieces of art, offering equal parts function and beauty. It's regretful that we can't all be French, but we can achieve a similarly chic nonchalance by embracing this elegant statement piece. And while, probably, the best French mirrors actually come from France, we've found 12 of the next best things from some of the best home decor stores this side of the Atlantic.

Best Parisian Accent Mirrors

Himmelmann Arch Accent Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $116.99 Was: $125 It’s astonishing that this Wayfair mirror is only $120. Its oversized fleur-de-lis details create an eye-catching focal point, making for the perfect hall or entryway accent. Vintage Gold Shield Decorative Wall Mirror, 11.6" x 9" View at Amazon Price: $16.99 Small but mighty, this classic style offers a decadent taste of old world glamour. Consider placing it near similarly ornate mirrors for a grand gallery wall. Damiere Metal Oval Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $136.99 Was: $155.99 This subdued take on the typical Parisian mirror is proof that less is more with its tasteful crown detail. Versatile and available in a range of antiqued gold, black, silver, or bronze hues, this piece would make a striking accent over a console or on its own.

Best Parisian Wall Mirrors

Helene Metal Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $163.99 Was: $235 Enchant any area of your home with this classic golden wall mirror. Timeless, reasonably priced, and available in eight different sizes, this style suits just about every space. Though, we think it makes a particularly lovely bedroom mirror idea. David-Paul Solid Wood Rectangle Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $229.99 Was: $449 Although the more ornate Parisian mirrors are most popular, there’s something to be said about the more simplistic, rectangular varieties as well. Notice the intricate corner details and elegant contours on its frame — understated elegance. Stijn Asymmetrical Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $293.99 Bring on the drama with this asymmetrical wall mirror. Whether it be its unique silhouette or striking Beligan Cream finish, each and every detail of this piece was intended for center stage.

Best Parisian Mantle Mirrors

Antiqued Gold Arched Mantel Mirror View at Amazon Price: $189.99 Jeweled adornments and apex edges elevate this already sophisticated silhouette. Consider pairing this decadent mantle pick with taper candles of various heights to lean into its vintage glamour. Howard Elliott Avondale Gold Leaf Ornate Mirror View at Amazon Price: $529.10 Was: $702 These decorative flourishes were destined to grace a living room. We didn’t expect to find such a spectacular piece on Amazon, but at this price point, we’re sure glad we did. Shyla Mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $528 Anthropologie’s bronze Shyla Mirror is one of the more unique picks on this list. It's equally as glamorous as the others but, with its bohemian botanical motifs, offers a novel sense of play.

Best Parisian Floor Mirrors

Arch Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $1,088 Not to play favorites, but this floor mirror from Wayfair is an absolute showstopper. Refined with exaggerated scrollwork and delicate feet, it looks as though it was plucked from the Palace of Versailles. Gleaming Primrose Mirror (6' Floor) View at Anthropologie Price: $1,198 We would be remiss not to curate this list without including Anthropologie’s iconic Gleaming Primrose Mirror. Stately and available in a variety of shapes and sizes, let’s just say this Anthropologie mirror is a best-seller for a reason. We’re fond of the oversized options, though it’s impossible to go wrong with any iteration of this style. Solid Wood Arch Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $1,187 Was: $1,599.99 This floor mirror is anything but subtle, and we love it for that. Its arc top instantly captivates, drawing you into a glamorous world of its own. Imagine its potential for outfit photos — exceptional.

How should I style Parisian mirrors?

Despite their grand appearances, Parisian mirrors are incredibly versatile. According to Megan, these ornate staples offer just enough 'over-the-top flourish' to work seamlessly within a space, acting as both art and 'a functional spot to check yourself as you walk out the door.'

If you’re working with a large space or looking to fill an empty corner, Megan Hersch says that Parisian-style floor mirrors are all that’s needed to transform that odd corner or hallway into a special statement. Though, if you do wish to add complementary decor, the designer recommends a fluffy fern, placing it in front, ‘to really fill in the look.'

When it comes to bathrooms, Parisian mirror styling is all about striking a balance between the old and new. ‘I love to bring in the elegance of these mirrors with a more contemporary sconce,’ shares Megan. Blending the mirror’s old world charm with new world sensibilities, Megan suggests matching its gold and brass elements with a slick white modern vanity — ‘That's how they do it in Paris of course!,’ she enthuses.

