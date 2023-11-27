Anthropologie's Cyber Monday mirror deals are the best yet - shop these style-editor approved mirrors now

Attention: Cyber Monday is officially here! Following the excitement of Black Friday, Cyber Monday brings even deeper discounts — the best of the entire year, making it the perfect time to snag those pricier items on your wishlist.

For me, this opportunity typically warrants a new mirror. While Anthropologie offers a selection of beautiful, relatively affordable mirrors year-round, sometimes that real statement piece requires a more significant investment.

So, if you've been contemplating a new mirror — whether it's the grand, floor length variety or something more minimal — today is the day to make that purchase. Plus, you can be confident in your Anthropologie Cyber Monday sale decision because prices won't get any better than this. Mirror, mirror on the wall, behold the greatest discounts of them all.

Cyber Monday floor mirror deals from Anthropologie

Maude floor mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $519.97 Was: $1,298 The tall spiraling posts and bright, natural materials of this oval floor mirror create the illusion of a larger living space, while its solid ash construction promises long-term durability. Luisa Mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $838.60 Was: $1,198 Featuring elegant lines, consider this the slightly more refined older sister of Anthropologie's famous Primrose mirror. Delicate hummingbirds and gilded flowers adorn its ornate frame, adding a timeless flair. Hudson mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $698.60 Was: $998 Infuse a one-of-a-kind touch into your space with hand-carved tropical hardwood. Featuring neutral-toned irregular shapes, this mirror maintains visual interest without overwhelming the room.

Cyber Monday wall mirror deals from Anthropologie

Plaza beveled mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $393.75 Was: $562.50 Appropriately boasting "Plaza" in its name, this mirror looks like it could grace the walls of a luxury hotel. With beveled edges and gold trim, this mirror will create a grand statement anywhere in your living space. Aperture mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $239.97 Was: $598 Merging elegant lines with minimalist sensibilities, this mirror is one of Anthropologie's best-sellers for good reason. Hand-crafted, you can expect subtle, beautiful variations in its woodgrain frame. Andrea mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $348.60 Was: $498 Mixed materials are poised to be one of the biggest trends in 2024. Get ahead of the curve (no pun intended) with this irregularly shaped wall mirror featuring wood and resin.

Cyber Monday vanity mirror deals from Anthropologie

Gleaming primrose vanity mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $117.60 Was: $168 I would be remiss not to include one of Anthropologie's Primrose mirrors in this edit. This gorgeous vanity mirror has all the vintage-inspired charm of the full-sized version. Currently on sale for under $120, this is a must-buy. Nellie tabletop vanity mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $61.60 Was: $88 A bronze-finished hand suspending a circular mirror, this surrealist piece would make Dalí proud. Add to a dresser or desk for an immediate touch of vintage-inspired glamour. Regine vanity mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $103.60 Was: $148 Ornate mirrors like this one are typically set in bronze or brass tones, but this one, with its light white hue and flora and fauna accents, feels refreshingly cheerful.

Cyber Monday statement mirror deals from Anthropologie

Renee mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $488.60 Was: $698 If you have been searching for the perfect statement piece for your entryway or living room, look no further than this stunning iron mirror. Featuring elongated ovals of various sizes, it's truly a work of art. Color-washed mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $89.60 Was: $128 This isn't your average mirror. Reminiscent of those glorious 19th-century antique mirrors you might find at an outdoor market, this mirror features a unique hand-distressed finish with gentle hints of mint. Morris mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $399 Was: $570 Whether you choose to hang it vertically or horizontally, this hand-woven banana leaf frame lends an effortlessly elegant, bohemian ambience.

