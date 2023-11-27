Anthropologie's Cyber Monday mirror deals are the best yet - shop these style-editor approved mirrors now

Attention: Cyber Monday is officially here! Following the excitement of Black Friday, Cyber Monday brings even deeper discounts — the best of the entire year, making it the perfect time to snag those pricier items on your wishlist.

For me, this opportunity typically warrants a new mirror. While Anthropologie offers a selection of beautiful, relatively affordable mirrors year-round, sometimes that real statement piece requires a more significant investment.

So, if you've been contemplating a new mirror — whether it's the grand, floor length variety or something more minimal — today is the day to make that purchase. Plus, you can be confident in your Anthropologie Cyber Monday sale decision because prices won't get any better than this. Mirror, mirror on the wall, behold the greatest discounts of them all.

Cyber Monday floor mirror deals from Anthropologie

Natural ash wood oval floor mirror from Anthropologie.
Maude floor mirror

Price: $519.97

Was: $1,298

The tall spiraling posts and bright, natural materials of this oval floor mirror create the illusion of a larger living space, while its solid ash construction promises long-term durability.

Ornate gold brass floor mirror from Anthropologie.
Luisa Mirror

Price: $838.60

Was: $1,198

Featuring elegant lines, consider this the slightly more refined older sister of Anthropologie's famous Primrose mirror. Delicate hummingbirds and gilded flowers adorn its ornate frame, adding a timeless flair.

Irregular tropical wood floor mirror from Anthropologie.
Hudson mirror

Price: $698.60

Was: $998

Infuse a one-of-a-kind touch into your space with hand-carved tropical hardwood. Featuring neutral-toned irregular shapes, this mirror maintains visual interest without overwhelming the room.  

Cyber Monday wall mirror deals from Anthropologie

Beveled glass wall mirror from Anthropologie.

Plaza beveled mirror

Price: $393.75

Was: $562.50

Appropriately boasting "Plaza" in its name, this mirror looks like it could grace the walls of a luxury hotel. With beveled edges and gold trim, this mirror will create a grand statement anywhere in your living space.

Elegant minimalist wooden wall mirror from Anthropologie.
Aperture mirror

Price: $239.97

Was: $598

Merging elegant lines with minimalist sensibilities, this mirror is one of Anthropologie's best-sellers for good reason. Hand-crafted, you can expect subtle, beautiful variations in its woodgrain frame.

Wood and resin irregular shape wall mirror from Anthropologie.
Andrea mirror

Price: $348.60

Was: $498

Mixed materials are poised to be one of the biggest trends in 2024. Get ahead of the curve (no pun intended) with this irregularly shaped wall mirror featuring wood and resin.

Cyber Monday vanity mirror deals from Anthropologie

Gleaming primrose vanity mirror from Anthropologie.
Gleaming primrose vanity mirror

Price: $117.60

Was: $168

I would be remiss not to include one of Anthropologie's Primrose mirrors in this edit. This gorgeous vanity mirror has all the vintage-inspired charm of the full-sized version. Currently on sale for under $120, this is a must-buy.

Brass hand motif vanity mirror from Anthropologie.
Nellie tabletop vanity mirror

Price: $61.60

Was: $88

A bronze-finished hand suspending a circular mirror, this surrealist piece would make Dalí proud. Add to a dresser or desk for an immediate touch of vintage-inspired glamour.

Ornate white vanity mirror from Anthropologie.
Regine vanity mirror

Price: $103.60

Was: $148

Ornate mirrors like this one are typically set in bronze or brass tones, but this one, with its light white hue and flora and fauna accents, feels refreshingly cheerful.

Cyber Monday statement mirror deals from Anthropologie

Iron multi oval statement accent mirror from Anthropologie.

Renee mirror

Price: $488.60

Was: $698

If you have been searching for the perfect statement piece for your entryway or living room, look no further than this stunning iron mirror. Featuring elongated ovals of various sizes, it's truly a work of art.

Color-washed antique statement wall mirror from Anthropologie.
Color-washed mirror

Price: $89.60

Was: $128

This isn't your average mirror. Reminiscent of those glorious 19th-century antique mirrors you might find at an outdoor market, this mirror features a unique hand-distressed finish with gentle hints of mint.

Woven banana leaf boho chic statement wall mirror from Anthropologie.
Morris mirror

Price: $399

Was: $570

Whether you choose to hang it vertically or horizontally, this hand-woven banana leaf frame lends an effortlessly elegant, bohemian ambience. 

