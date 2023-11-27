Anthropologie's Cyber Monday mirror deals are the best yet - shop these style-editor approved mirrors now
Featuring up to 50% off current markdowns, the final hours of Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale offer the best markdowns we've seen all year
Attention: Cyber Monday is officially here! Following the excitement of Black Friday, Cyber Monday brings even deeper discounts — the best of the entire year, making it the perfect time to snag those pricier items on your wishlist.
For me, this opportunity typically warrants a new mirror. While Anthropologie offers a selection of beautiful, relatively affordable mirrors year-round, sometimes that real statement piece requires a more significant investment.
So, if you've been contemplating a new mirror — whether it's the grand, floor length variety or something more minimal — today is the day to make that purchase. Plus, you can be confident in your Anthropologie Cyber Monday sale decision because prices won't get any better than this. Mirror, mirror on the wall, behold the greatest discounts of them all.
Discover Anthropologie's full mirror selection here.
For those who want to make the most out of Cyber Monday, shop our best Cyber Monday home deals before they disappear for good.
Cyber Monday floor mirror deals from Anthropologie
Price: $519.97
Was: $1,298
The tall spiraling posts and bright, natural materials of this oval floor mirror create the illusion of a larger living space, while its solid ash construction promises long-term durability.
Price: $838.60
Was: $1,198
Featuring elegant lines, consider this the slightly more refined older sister of Anthropologie's famous Primrose mirror. Delicate hummingbirds and gilded flowers adorn its ornate frame, adding a timeless flair.
Cyber Monday wall mirror deals from Anthropologie
Price: $393.75
Was: $562.50
Appropriately boasting "Plaza" in its name, this mirror looks like it could grace the walls of a luxury hotel. With beveled edges and gold trim, this mirror will create a grand statement anywhere in your living space.
Price: $239.97
Was: $598
Merging elegant lines with minimalist sensibilities, this mirror is one of Anthropologie's best-sellers for good reason. Hand-crafted, you can expect subtle, beautiful variations in its woodgrain frame.
Cyber Monday vanity mirror deals from Anthropologie
Price: $117.60
Was: $168
I would be remiss not to include one of Anthropologie's Primrose mirrors in this edit. This gorgeous vanity mirror has all the vintage-inspired charm of the full-sized version. Currently on sale for under $120, this is a must-buy.
Price: $61.60
Was: $88
A bronze-finished hand suspending a circular mirror, this surrealist piece would make Dalí proud. Add to a dresser or desk for an immediate touch of vintage-inspired glamour.
Cyber Monday statement mirror deals from Anthropologie
Price: $488.60
Was: $698
If you have been searching for the perfect statement piece for your entryway or living room, look no further than this stunning iron mirror. Featuring elongated ovals of various sizes, it's truly a work of art.
Price: $89.60
Was: $128
This isn't your average mirror. Reminiscent of those glorious 19th-century antique mirrors you might find at an outdoor market, this mirror features a unique hand-distressed finish with gentle hints of mint.
The holidays are already upon us — decorate accordingly with our favorite Christmas ornaments, currently discounted as part of Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale.
