Is It Okay to Have a Mirror Facing a Door in Feng Shui? The Verdict Is In and It Just Might Surprise You
Mirrors hold a lot of importance in the world of Feng Shui, but to use or not to use is the question
If you're familiar with Feng Shui, then you're probably in the know of the fact that mirrors are a significant piece of decor, as per this ancient Chinese philosophy. And that means that there are rules to it.
Mirror Feng Shui is an important aspect of designing a harmonious home, and as far as auspicious placement is concerned, the question begs: Is it okay to have a mirror facing a door?
Well, I asked expert practitioners just that, and they explained that it depends on the school of Feng Shui and the type of door. Confused as to why? So was I, so let's break it down.
Is It Okay to Have a Mirror Facing a Front Door?
Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho tells me that the placement of a mirror with regard to a front door depends on the school of Feng Shui you choose to follow when decorating in and around your home.
"In the BTB Feng Shui school, yes, it's okay because mirrors are seen as both yin and yang, so they can invite and expand energy as well as push away," she says. "So, sometimes one may want to invite or expand the energy at the front door, if the design requires it."
However, in other schools, this principle may differ. For instance, Feng Shui master Marie Diamond tells me that the answer is no, it is not ideal to have a mirror directly facing your front door.
"Why? Because your front door is the mouth of chi, it’s how life force energy enters your home," she notes. "When a mirror is placed directly opposite the front door, it bounces the chi right back out before it can circulate through your space.
"Imagine inviting prosperity and opportunity into your life, and the moment it steps through the threshold, it’s turned around and pushed back out. And if you have a mirror in this position and cannot move it, consider angling it slightly so it doesn’t directly reflect the door."
She also recommends softening the area with plants or artwork on the adjacent walls to redirect the energy gently into your home. This is a great tip if you're looking to Feng Shui your home for the year of the wood snake.
Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School.
Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon “The Secret”.
Is It Okay to Have a Mirror Facing an Interior Door?
According to Marie, this depends on which interior door you're referring to. "If the mirror is reflecting the door of a bathroom, storage room, or laundry room, it’s actually helping by keeping the lower or stagnant energy from expanding into the space," she says.
"However, if the mirror is facing the door to a bedroom, it may disturb restful energy. Especially if it's reflecting the bed, it can cause unsettled sleep, relationship tension, or even increased anxiety.
"In such cases, it's important to re-examine your bedroom Feng Shui and consider moving the mirror, covering it at night, or placing curtains or a screen to block its reflection."
Color: Neutral
If you're looking for a mirror to help reflect an abundance of chi through your home, this Tamara Burl Mirror from Anthropologie is a stunning pick.
Color: Brown
Bobbin detailing is having a moment, and this Rectangular Wall Mirror with Wooden Frame from Zara Home is all you need to see to understand why.
Color: Oak
This Rattan Freestanding Mirror from John Lewis is so earthy, it's perfect for Spring Feng Shui. Perhaps in a living room or even by a wardrobe corner.
FAQs
What Direction Should a Mirror Not Face?
"In general, mirrors should not face the North," says Marie. "This is because the North is associated with your spiritual life journey and career path in Feng Shui. Placing a mirror facing North can scatter the energy connected to your divine mission and cause confusion, overwhelm, or career stagnation."
"Remember, mirrors are like energetic amplifiers," says Marie. "They double whatever they reflect, so it's important to be mindful of what you’re magnifying in your space."
So when decorating with mirrors in your home, accessorize with intention for a living space that reflects nothing but positivity and harmony.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
