It's the Year of the Wood Snake — Here’s What You Should Be Doing at Home to Harness Feng Shui

Each year, the Feng Shui calendar dictates a new energy to align our homes with. And as of 2025, we are officially in the year of the wood snake.

This combination of the powerful element of wood and the energy of the snake is known to be auspicious — especially if you use Feng Shui principles to your advantage.

By tapping into certain colors and decorating with specific elements, you can harness the harmony of Feng Shui and prepare your home for a year of luck.

Which colors? Which elements? And what else? Let's find out.

What Does the Year of the Wood Snake Signify?

For the year of the wood snake, think earthy, grounded, convivial energy. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Tantalus Studio)

Following last year’s bold, yang dragon energy, Feng Shui expert Laura Morris explains that the yin Wood Snake brings a gentler qi.

"In the five-element system, wood represents growth, creativity, flexibility, compassion, and kindness," she notes. "The yin version of wood qi (energy) is subtler energy, like soft, spreading moss."

Amanda Sophia, founder of the International Feng Shui School, also believes that 2025 will be a year of profound transformation, much like the snake shedding its skin. In fact, she tells us this year encourages a release of old patterns, fears, and illusions, a step into higher consciousness, and an embrace of renewal.

"The Wood Snake brings vitality, healing, wisdom, spiritual growth, and heightened awareness," she says. It will also foster a deeper connection to the Earth and her grounding energy."

So if you wish to steer clear of Feng Shui mistakes and are prepared to enhance your home with good energy, we recommend adopting some of these tips.

1. Incorporating the Wood Element

Decorate with fresh branches or wooden decor for an energized space. (Image credit: Alanna Hale. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

Since wood is the reigning element of the year, Laura tells us that interspersing this theme around your home is an easy way to embrace Feng Shui for the year ahead.

"To introduce the wood element into your home, I recommend adding green accents, since this earthy hue is the color associated with this element," she explains. "You might even consider using a darker, mossy green to align with quieter yin wood energy."

You can check this off by going the simple route and bringing home a couple of Feng Shui plants for your living room. Or you can go all out, and decorate with green, too.

2. Decorate with Serpentine Crystals

If you're not a crystal collector, accessorize with serpentine crafted decor instead. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Since greening out your home seems to be the Feng Shui trend of the year, Amanda recommends experimenting with the use of serpentine crystal around your home.

"You can place serpentine crystals in key areas of your home, such as the bedroom or living room," she suggests. "This will promote both healing and spiritual awareness."

If you do choose to decorate with serpentine crystal in its raw form, just make sure to follow the rules of Feng Shui crystal placement to enhance the energy of your home like a pro.

3. Introducing Fire Energy

Create a warm home atmosphere with fire energy by lighting candles. (Image credit: Jonathan Van Dyk. Design: Airlie Lang, Ben Ramsey)

Although wood is the primary element to focus on, Amanda points out that the snake is associated with the fire element in the Chinese zodiac. So she recommends honoring the snake by incorporating fire energy in small ways.

"You can do this by lighting candles and adding new accent lighting into your home," she guides. "Or you can also use color in your favor by decorating with red."

4. Release Unnecessary Items

Let go of belongings that no longer serve you and let them take on a new life. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Tantalus Studio)

One of the most well-known principles to date is decluttering for better Feng Shui. So it comes as no surprise, that this tip is just as relevant during the year of the wood snake.

Laura tells us to let go of nine items we no longer need. She finds that donating things that hold meaning creates more space for new experiences in life.

"When done with intention it can also help you to shift your mindset about abundance and wealth," she explains. "By parting with items that still have value to you and offering them to someone or somewhere in need, you foster an atmosphere of prosperity and abundance."

5. Optimize Your Bedroom for Rest

Rearrange your bedroom to align with the principles of Feng Shui for a truly restful zone. (Image credit: Alanna Hale. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

To enhance your sleeping space by optimizing the Feng Shui layout of your bedroom, Laura suggests starting by placing your bed in the 'commanding position'.

"This means you should be able to see the door while lying in bed with your back against the headboard, but not be directly in line with the door," she says. "Positioning your bed diagonally from the door is usually the best approach."

Her pro tip is to ensure that whether you're lying in bed or sitting at your desk, you have a clear view of the main door without being directly aligned with it. And don't forget to always avoid the Feng Shui death position, of course.

FAQs

What Is the Lucky Color of the Wood Snake?

Amanda tells us the lucky color for 2025 is green — representing growth, renewal, and harmony. "Green aligns with the wood element and supports the snake’s transformative energy," she explains. "Incorporate green through decor, plants, or accents to invite balance and vitality into your space."

What Is the Lucky Stone for the Year of the Wood Snake?

In honor of the year of the wood snake, Amanda reveals that the lucky stone for 2025 is the serpentine crystal. "This powerful stone helps align and clear the chakras, promoting healing, spiritual growth, and transformation," she notes. "So keep serpentine in your home or wear it as jewelry to harness its supportive energy throughout the year."

Feng Shui is a great way to bring a positive change to your home environment. And even if you happen to be a non-believer, there is some interior satisfaction to certain aspects of the philosophy — like the rule of three, for instance.

Plus, contrary to what you might have been made to believe, you don't need to be swimming in square feet to adopt Feng Shui for the year of the wood snake.

You can even utilize Feng Shui in small apartments and make the most of the space you call your own. So before the months flip by, take this as your sign to start embracing Feng Shui now, for a year of good luck.