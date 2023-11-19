The best mirrors to shop on Wayfair right now, according to a style editor - 'these feel like designer pieces'

If your space is in dire need of a facelift, consider a new mirror. Mirrors, with their ability to bounce off images and amplify light, not only enhance brightness but also contribute to a more expansive feeling in your home. For a minimal investment in time and money, a mirror can yield a remarkable improvement in your living space.

Moral of the story: there's never a wrong time to invest in a mirror. Whether you're aiming to amplify the sense of space in your home or simply seeking a better spot for snapping your outfit photos, this guide is tailored for you.

If you're in the market, Wayfair's a place you've got to look. We've found a surprising number of incredible, design-forward mirrors, and right now they're on sale. Here are the best pieces on Wayfair.

Best floor mirrors from Wayfair

On sale now Wavy mirror View at Wayfair Price: $186.99

Was: $199.99 The irregular wavy design of this floor mirror creates a visually striking statement. Enveloped in green sponge-filled flannel, it exudes a decidedly upscale feel while maintaining a playful touch. Arch mirror View at Wayfair Price: $774

Was: $921 Resembling a piece from Versailles' Hall of Mirrors, this mirror boasts ornate scrollwork detailing that imparts an elegant air to any space. We're particularly fond of the bronze option, though other alternatives like burgundy, hunter green, and white are also available. On sale now Egbert oversized arched full length mirror View at Wayfair Price: $325.99

Was: $419.99 The larger the mirror, the greater our perception of space, which is precisely why oversized floor mirrors are currently enjoying a moment in interior design. This one, with its thin rim, exudes a similarly grand feel while retaining a minimalistic feel.

Best wall mirrors from Wayfair

On sale now Whipe rectangle metal wall mirror View at Wayfair Price: $172.99

Was: $297 With overlapping geometric lines, this rectangular wall mirror exudes a distinct art deco influence. Mount it on your wall to evoke an air of vintage glamour. On sale now Frameless cloud mirror View at Wayfair Price: $245.99

Was: $279.99 Featuring an asymmetrical shape and floating glass, this mirror stands out as a standalone art piece. Hang it vertically or horizontally to suit your space. On sale now Oval wood wall mirror View at Wayfair Price: $129.99

Was: $157.99 Wayfair's description of this mirror notes that it is far more beautiful than the photos suggest, which we can attest to. With a uniquely lustrous orange frame (though available in other colors, too) and shatterproof for added durability, this mirror checks all the boxes.

Best accent mirrors from Wayfair

On sale now Garland asymmetrical metal wall mirror View at Wayfair Price: $85.59

Was: $306.76 With a resemblance to Hawaiian floral leis, the golden Garland mirror serves as the jewelry of the home. Its asymmetrical, necklace-shaped frame will make an elegant statement hanging over a shelf or a favorite object. On sale now Treyvon metal wall mirror View at Wayfair Price: $159.99

Was: $172.99 If your space is lacking windows, this mirror is perfect for you. Resembling a grand windowpane, it offers a compelling way to add character and increase light. It's also available in silver. On sale now Lathbury square metal wall mirror View at Wayfair Price: $163.99

Was: $180 This exceptionally beautiful mirror doubles as a piece of art. Appearing as though the mirror itself was mined out of metal, it has an organically refined look that we've yet to find anywhere else.

What mirror trends are there on Wayfair at the moment?

For starters, the use of large-scale mirrors is on the rise, perhaps influenced by the trend of sharing mirror pictures on social media. Regardless of the cause, larger mirrors create the illusion of a more spacious environment, a trend we can certainly get behind.

Another notable trend is the popularity of irregular shapes, a trend mirrored (no pun intended) in other home objects like furniture. This encompasses quirky, literal waves popularized by retailers like Urban Outfitters Home, as well as more organically shaped asymmetrical designs, which were prominently featured in this edit.

Finally, we've noticed growing amounts of arched mirrors — something to look out for as we move into 2024 and beyond.

