Lone Fox’s Latest DIY? Reviving a 17th-Century Classic — Inside Drew Michael Scott’s Collab With Joon Loloi
Verdure tapestries once hung on castle walls — now, thanks to Drew, they’re rolling out under your feet
If there’s one thing Drew Michael Scott (a.k.a. @lonefoxhome) understands, it’s resurrection. The designer and content creator, best known for his viral DIY transformations, has spent the last few years restoring a 1920s Spanish Revival home in Los Angeles — filling it, unsurprisingly, with antiques and storied finds. That same sensibility informs his latest project: a collaboration with Joon Loloi, reinterpreting historic textile traditions into a lineup of 21 rugs and 15 throw pillows.
At the center of it all? The Verdure print trend — not so much a new development as a centuries-old tradition finally getting its flowers. This 17th-century tapestry style, woven with wild greenery, wooded landscapes, and florals, has been making quiet waves in design circles. But Drew insists it’s more than a passing moment. “Absolutely not — while it may be trending at the moment, it's truly timeless,” he says.
The challenge, of course, is keeping it from veering into fussy, museum-piece territory. His trick? “Verdure fabrics can be bold, so balancing them with neutral or solid-colored elements is essential.” The rug-centric collection does exactly that, with a well-edited mix of patterns that play well together.
Think of it as history with a lighter touch — pastoral scenes pared down to their essence, traditional motifs distilled into something unfussy, livable. Old meets new, but with a modern rhythm.
Even better: Some proceeds from the Joon Loloi collection will support Drew’s community affected by the LA wildfires. Ahead, the standouts worth knowing.
Price: $149
“The Hollyhock Rug is incredibly meaningful to me because it was inspired by an 18th-century Verdure French tapestry I found for my home,” shares Drew. “I wanted to capture the elegance and timelessness of that tapestry but create something that could be used both as a rug or as a statement piece on the wall.” It’s a showstopper, meant to be seen — Drew suggests placing it in high-traffic areas like the living room or entryway, where it can command the attention it deserves.
Price: $35
Blink and you might miss the asymmetric jacquard weave checkers subtly bordering this moss-hued throw pillow cover. A nod to Drew’s love of fashion, the piece is textured yet refined — capturing the quiet complexity that defines the best of menswear.
Price: $329
The Hancock patterned rug borrows from another timeless design staple: tiles. Its warm, hand-tufted wool markings carry a sense of nostalgia, echoing the geometry of classic flooring styles. Built to last, it’s the kind of piece that feels like an instant heirloom — one that, like its inspiration, only gets better with time.
Price: $49
Designed for effortless layering, the Davis Pillow Cover features a knife-edge trim and a hidden-flap zipper dyed to match. The details are discreet, letting the texture take center stage. Pair this highly-tactile accent with smoother fabrics — velvet, mohair — for an interplay of softness and structure.
Price: $249
When comfort is key, a high-pile rug is your best bet — nothing feels quite as indulgent underfoot. Inspired by its namesake along the scenic California coast, this one is as plush as it is poetic. The shifting neutrals almost mimic the coastline, looking out onto the water. But with its tonal palette, the interpretation is yours — this minimalist rug is meant for you to write your own story.
Price: $29
The Stanwyck was made to mingle with jewel tones — think emerald green, navy, and oxblood in luxe textures like chenille, velvet, or leather. There’s an understated elegance to its weathered charcoal base, setting the perfect backdrop for its faded florals in khaki, rust, yellow, and blue.
Price: $139
In the mood for moody? This vintage-inspired floral in a deep, inky hue delivers. Despite the dramatic name, its soft weathering keeps it warm and inviting — the kind of piece that invites guests to linger a little longer. And it’s not just a pretty face — washable and made for high-traffic areas, this rug is ready for everything from busy households to dinner parties.
Price: $39
Drew’s personal favorite from the collection? The Hepburn Pillow — by a mile. “It’s inspired by the same 18th-century verdure French tapestry that influenced Hollyhock, and I’m so drawn to the way the colors in the pillow come together,” he shares. The earthy, grounding tones frame a delicate bird perched on a branch — “such a subtle yet striking detail that adds an element of whimsy and life to the design.”
Price: $279
For a graphic moment (a pattern style dear to Drew), look to this thoughtfully designed, OEKO-TEX® certified rug. Machine-woven with a medium pile, it’s a workhorse that doesn’t skimp on style — perfect for hallways, kitchens, or anywhere that could use a fresh, tailored touch.
Embracing the modern tapestry interior trend can be intimidating — rich, intricate, and visually dense. If you’re unsure how to balance them, Drew has a simple trick: “Highlight a color or two from the tapestry and pair it with more luxe, textured fabrics like mohair or velvet.” The deep blues, greens, and golds typical of verdure scenes play especially well with brown, which, as he puts it, “serves as a timeless, versatile base.” Think of it as grounding the grandeur — historic, but not heavy-handed.
