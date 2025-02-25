Lone Fox’s Latest DIY? Reviving a 17th-Century Classic — Inside Drew Michael Scott’s Collab With Joon Loloi

If there’s one thing Drew Michael Scott (a.k.a. @lonefoxhome) understands, it’s resurrection. The designer and content creator, best known for his viral DIY transformations, has spent the last few years restoring a 1920s Spanish Revival home in Los Angeles — filling it, unsurprisingly, with antiques and storied finds. That same sensibility informs his latest project: a collaboration with Joon Loloi, reinterpreting historic textile traditions into a lineup of 21 rugs and 15 throw pillows.

At the center of it all? The Verdure print trend — not so much a new development as a centuries-old tradition finally getting its flowers. This 17th-century tapestry style, woven with wild greenery, wooded landscapes, and florals, has been making quiet waves in design circles. But Drew insists it’s more than a passing moment. “Absolutely not — while it may be trending at the moment, it's truly timeless,” he says.

The challenge, of course, is keeping it from veering into fussy, museum-piece territory. His trick? “Verdure fabrics can be bold, so balancing them with neutral or solid-colored elements is essential.” The rug-centric collection does exactly that, with a well-edited mix of patterns that play well together.

Drew Michael Scott poses alongside the Hollyhock Printed Rug, inspired by antique Verdure tapestries. It hangs from the wall, an homage to the 17th-century style's woven, wall art roots. (Image credit: Joon Loloi)

Think of it as history with a lighter touch — pastoral scenes pared down to their essence, traditional motifs distilled into something unfussy, livable. Old meets new, but with a modern rhythm.

Even better: Some proceeds from the Joon Loloi collection will support Drew’s community affected by the LA wildfires. Ahead, the standouts worth knowing.

Embracing the modern tapestry interior trend can be intimidating — rich, intricate, and visually dense. If you’re unsure how to balance them, Drew has a simple trick: “Highlight a color or two from the tapestry and pair it with more luxe, textured fabrics like mohair or velvet.” The deep blues, greens, and golds typical of verdure scenes play especially well with brown, which, as he puts it, “serves as a timeless, versatile base.” Think of it as grounding the grandeur — historic, but not heavy-handed.