The 12 best washable rugs - family life gets levelled up
The Livingetc team has picked the 12 best washable rugs which mean you can have style underfoot even when you have pets, kids or klutz-like tendencies
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Stains, spills, and marks are all part of daily life. It is always painful to think after so much thought and deliberation, your chosen rug would be ruined by an accidental spill, muddy paws, or over-excited children. That doesn’t have to be the case though, rug design and construction have come a long way and there is a variety of designs on the market that are machine-washable and stain resistant. Natural options like wool are washable and naturally resistant to stain thanks to lanolin-rich fibers while polyester and polypropylene rugs are durable and machine washable.
Let us help you start your search for the perfect rug with our best rugs feature, a curated list of our favorites along with useful advice from the experts. Our best washable rug picks are listed below. Gathered from a thorough search across the best home décor stores, these beauties are built to last.
Best Abstract Washable Rugs
Dreamily pretty
Material: Polyester
Size: 7'10" x 10'
Price: £199.99
Painted like a canvas, this piece features a library of colors including crisp white, pale pink and a striking patterned blue rug design. Spill and stain-resistant, it will be sure to add a dose of elegant color to any room in your home.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $279
This grey patterned rug features serene lines and a neutral color palette. come together in this Ruggable x Nina Takesh design. The subtle hues and delicately abstract design make this washable rug perfect for soothing living and bedroom designs.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $369
Bursts of coral pink pop against a dark and smart navy in the Ruggable design. This patterned rug draws your eye in and would make for a great base for dining and living room schemes.
Best Round Washable Rugs
Strong print
Material: Polyester
Size: 6'
Price: $419
Sharp lines of chartreuse sing against a canvas ground in this round geometric rug. Use it to create a zone for conversation and comfort by pairing it with a neutral armchair and side table.
Cute for kids
Material: Cotton
Size: 3'
Price: $99
What could be more welcoming than a smiling sun on a round rug? This canary yellow design from Kathy Kuo Home would be a fun addition to any child's room. I love the fringing detail that mirrors the suns rays.
Material: Cotton
Size: 4'
Price: $179
A subtle bamboo detail surrounds this cotton grey rug from Kathy Kuo Home. You can picture it adding light and texture to nurseries or children's rooms.
Best Wool Washable Rugs
Material: Wool
Size: 4' x 6'
Price: $112.99
Decorated with distinctive gray markings, this wool rug from Wayfair adds light, texture and pattern to a room. Its natural and cooling coloring means it will pair well with anything.
Material: Wool
Size: 5'7'' x 7'10''
Price: $735
Waves of wool create a high-low pile height in this inviting rug from Kathy Kuo Home. Place it under your bed to wake up with a plush-feeling underfoot.
Best Shag Washable Rugs
Material: Wool
Size: 2'5" x 3'7"
Price: $169
Layered with other rugs or used an accent on its own, this shag wool rug from Kathy Kuo home adds warmth and plush texture to any room. You can also take it from the floor to your favorite chair as an furry addition for the winter months.
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 45" x 3"
Price: $149.99
A distressed and delicate pattern of green and grey are painted into this shag rug from Wayfair. A great way to add a subtle hint of color to comfortable and inviting interiors.
What is the most washable rug material?
As more and more washable options appear on the market, it can be difficult to distinguish between which rugs are easiest to take care of. “Polyester or cotton rugs are the easiest to machine wash,” says rug expert and fiber artist, Rosemary Hallgarten.
Machine washable rugs like polyester are a great option with their fade resistance and durable fibers, while cotton is a more natural and hypoallergenic solution. The size of your washing machine is also something to factor in when choosing a washable rug, so you wash and dry your rug with ease. If you opt for wool which is praised for its durable and washable nature, it’s worth bearing in mind that you will need to get your rug professionally cleaned. This might seem like a negative but can be a positive as looking to the experts ensures your rug is cleaned and dried properly which in turn extends its lifespan.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
I've spent hours on the Urban Outfitters home sale and am super impressed
As a shopping editor, I've scoured the Urban Outfitters home sale to find the most swoon-worthy items at the very best prices
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
Drought-tolerant lawns – garden experts reveal how to keep your lawn healthy when the forecast is hot and dry
Check out these 5 top tips to help your grass during a heatwave
By Amy McArdle Published