The 12 best washable rugs - family life gets levelled up

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stains, spills, and marks are all part of daily life. It is always painful to think after so much thought and deliberation, your chosen rug would be ruined by an accidental spill, muddy paws, or over-excited children. That doesn’t have to be the case though, rug design and construction have come a long way and there is a variety of designs on the market that are machine-washable and stain resistant. Natural options like wool are washable and naturally resistant to stain thanks to lanolin-rich fibers while polyester and polypropylene rugs are durable and machine washable.

Let us help you start your search for the perfect rug with our best rugs feature, a curated list of our favorites along with useful advice from the experts. Our best washable rug picks are listed below. Gathered from a thorough search across the best home décor stores, these beauties are built to last.

Best Abstract Washable Rugs

Dreamily pretty 1. Abstract Canvas Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester Size: 7'10" x 10' Price: £199.99 Painted like a canvas, this piece features a library of colors including crisp white, pale pink and a striking patterned blue rug design. Spill and stain-resistant, it will be sure to add a dose of elegant color to any room in your home. 2. Quartz Design Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $279 This grey patterned rug features serene lines and a neutral color palette. come together in this Ruggable x Nina Takesh design. The subtle hues and delicately abstract design make this washable rug perfect for soothing living and bedroom designs. 3. Geo Abstract Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $369 Bursts of coral pink pop against a dark and smart navy in the Ruggable design. This patterned rug draws your eye in and would make for a great base for dining and living room schemes.

Best Round Washable Rugs

Best Wool Washable Rugs

1. Wool Gray Pattern Rug View at Wayfair Material: Wool Size: 4' x 6' Price: $112.99 Decorated with distinctive gray markings, this wool rug from Wayfair adds light, texture and pattern to a room. Its natural and cooling coloring means it will pair well with anything. 2. Wavy Wool Washable Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: Wool Size: 5'7'' x 7'10'' Price: $735 Waves of wool create a high-low pile height in this inviting rug from Kathy Kuo Home. Place it under your bed to wake up with a plush-feeling underfoot. 3.Pink Wool Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 4' x 5'7" Price: $525 Rosy pink fibers of wool create this machine-washable Lulu & Georgia rug. The hand-tufted pile and braided fringe detailing add a wonderful texture to the design and highlight the beauty of this natural material.

Best Shag Washable Rugs

1. Shag White Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: Wool Size: 2'5" x 3'7" Price: $169 Layered with other rugs or used an accent on its own, this shag wool rug from Kathy Kuo home adds warmth and plush texture to any room. You can also take it from the floor to your favorite chair as an furry addition for the winter months. 2.Green Gray Shag Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 45" x 3" Price: $149.99 A distressed and delicate pattern of green and grey are painted into this shag rug from Wayfair. A great way to add a subtle hint of color to comfortable and inviting interiors. 3. Washable Shag Gray Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $409 Make your plush rug dreams come true with this stain-resistant and machine-washable shag rug. The warm gray color would work well with other neutrals or a bolder selection of statement colors.