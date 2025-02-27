"They're From Where?!" — I Scrolled Through 304 Table Lamps From a Surprising Store to Find the Best 9 Styles

Not only do they literally make a room brighter, but table lamps can also add a touch of intrigue to a space — whether that's through their fabrication, color, or light output. These smaller light sources can sit on bookshelves or rest on side tables, and, depending on their style, can both tastefully light a room and create an inviting ambiance.

But, they can also be incredibly expensive. When looking at the best table lamps on the market, you can expect to pay a lot for a truly decorative piece. If you know where to look, though, you don't necessarily have to.

And I've just found the most beautiful selection at the most surprising place: believe it or not, Walmart's table lamp range has some hidden gems (and yes, I scrolled through all 300 options for you). From ultra-modern and glamorous designs to simple and stunning models, there is truly something for everyone. Below, find my top picks of Walmart's table lamps that are bound to illuminate (pun intended) your home decor.

After completing your indoor decor with just the right table lamp, check out our tricks for outdoor lighting to have every inch of your property lit in the most sleek and stylish manner.