"They're From Where?!" — I Scrolled Through 304 Table Lamps From a Surprising Store to Find the Best 9 Styles

Not only do they literally make a room brighter, but table lamps can also add a touch of intrigue to a space — whether that's through their fabrication, color, or light output. These smaller light sources can sit on bookshelves or rest on side tables, and, depending on their style, can both tastefully light a room and create an inviting ambiance.

But, they can also be incredibly expensive. When looking at the best table lamps on the market, you can expect to pay a lot for a truly decorative piece. If you know where to look, though, you don't necessarily have to.

And I've just found the most beautiful selection at the most surprising place: believe it or not, Walmart's table lamp range has some hidden gems (and yes, I scrolled through all 300 options for you). From ultra-modern and glamorous designs to simple and stunning models, there is truly something for everyone. Below, find my top picks of Walmart's table lamps that are bound to illuminate (pun intended) your home decor.

table lamp with travertine base and brass shade
Brightwarmhome Modern Bedside Lamp

Price: $199.99

I'm immediately drawn to the unique style of this Walmart table lamp. It looks modern and feels futuristic thanks to its wide brimmed brass shade and cylindrical travertine base. The style is reminding me of a UFO — a subtle touch of Space Age style, perhaps? I'd love to see this lamp modernize a home office or sitting room.

white dome table lamp
360 Lighting Felix Modern Accent Table Lamp

Price: $109.99

This Walmart lamp has a mushroom-like shape and a geometric profile that looks both sleek and modern. Highly rated by reviewers, the style comes in a set of two — perfect for styling on side tables in a bedroom. Because of it's white color, it won't clash with your existing decor. Rather, it'll enhance your living space with some modern beauty.

table lamp with three wavy gold legs
Crestview Collection Cvaer1021 Xavier Table Lamp Lighting

Price: $199.90

These wavy gold legs make this Walmart table lamp so striking and eye-catching. Connected in an hourglass shape in the middle, the legs continue upwards to serve as a frame for the cylindrical lamp shade. I'm loving the simple elegance of this style.

inflated curved table lamp in navy blue
Contemporary Neotonic Table Lamp

Price: $133, Was: $165

I'm always drawn to dopamine decor, and this Walmart lamp is exactly that. With its curled tubular structure, navy blue color, and spherical light output, this style is anything but ordinary — and I love it. Aside from being a light source, it will certainly become a talking point thanks to its unique silhouette.

table lamp with a blue shade
Bonnie Table Lantern

Price: $39.39

This is definitely not your average lamp. With a front facing shade, the glow from the light will bounce off the metal and reflect back into the room, creating an ambient glow. It's irregular, abstract, and would add just the right amount of uniqueness to your home lighting set up. Plus, its blue finish will bring a fun pop of color to your decor.

table lamp with metal base
Ore International Metal Table Lamp

Price: $103.99

If you're also loving the metallic decor trend, this Walmart lamp is just for you. It's a standout option that's both stylish and unique, with its crisp chrome finish and indented shaft. Topped with a cream linen shade, this table lamp would bring a sense of elegance to any room.

table lamp with globe shaped light
Safavieh Evolet Classic Contemporary Table Lamp

Price: $80.99

The contemporary design of this Walmart table lamp is sleek and intriguing — almost reminding me of a ultra-stylish flashlight! This lamp would add a modern flair to any space, with it's gold and marble finish. However, I'd consider this style perfect for bookshelf decoration because of its small and compact size.

table lamp with three legged base
Egeh Bedside Desk Lamp

Price: $22.99, Was: $39.98

This Walmart table lamp is special thanks to its three-pronged base that supports the elongated shade in a tent-like formation. It looks lightweight, and could easily introduce an airy ambience to a room with its soft light output and minimalist structure. I'd love to see this styled on a desk in a home office — it'll add a touch of sophistication and elegance.

spiral LED table lamp in black
Syligr Led Lamp

Price: $6.29, Was: $6.99

This Walmart lamp is truly captivating. Not only do I love its spiral design, but its adjustable, too. You can easily raise or lower the spiral to customize the light output to your liking. I can honestly say I've never come across a lamp quite as cool as this one. And for less than $10? I'm sold.

After completing your indoor decor with just the right table lamp, check out our tricks for outdoor lighting to have every inch of your property lit in the most sleek and stylish manner.

