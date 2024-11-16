Pinstripe Bedding Is the Latest Trend We’re Loving — Here’s How to Shop the Look on Mega Sale

With major early discounts from brands like Brooklinen and Bed Threads already live for Black Friday, you now have the perfect excuse to embrace this dapper, suiting-inspired look this season

Pinstripe bedding on sale for Black Friday
(Image credit: Buffy; Target; Piglet in Bed; The Company Store; Brooklinen)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Pinstripes. We love them on a blazer, we love them on a pant leg. But now, these suiting-inspired stripes are covering more than just clothes — they’re dressing up the comforter, too.

As a style editor, I see new bedding trends daily, and polished pinstripes have been cropping up left and right from sleep staples such as Brooklinen and Bed Threads, and even certain high-end designers like Calvin Klein. This classic pattern feels dreamily dapper in bedding form — and with the bedding deals that are already live for Black Friday, now’s the perfect time to make the plunge.

You might be wondering: what makes pinstripes so special? It’s all in the subtlety. Pinstripes, unlike their bolder sister — the cabana stripe — are understated, as delicate as a pinhead. This barely-there detail creates a timeless, polished look. And while cabana stripes might scream “summer,” pinstripes, like a well-tailored suit, transcend seasons.

So if you’re after chic, patterned bedding that never needs a swap, look no further. With discounts up to 65% off, even the best bedding sets are probably a lot more affordable (and infinitely cozier) than your three-piece.

Classic Percale Pillowcases, Set of 215% Off
Classic Percale Pillowcases, Set of 2

Size: Standard

Given pinstripes' traditional ties to suiting, the pattern often leans towards black and navy. That's why this crisp cotton percale pillowcase by Brooklinen (one of the best bedding brands) feels all the more refreshing. Made from the same material used in high-end hotels, it not only looks five-star but feels it too. “It’s like always having the cool side of the pillow,” raves a customer in a recent review.

Breeze Duvet Cover$40 Off
Breeze Duvet Cover

Size: California King

This Buffy duvet, in an oceanic blue, brings a lively twist to pinstripes with its TENCEL™ eucalyptus lyocell fibers, which absorb moisture more efficiently than cotton to keep you cool and dry all night — plus, it’s ultra-gentle on the skin. With two sizes already sold out and a 4.7/5 rating, this is one to snag quickly if you’re intrigued.

Pinstripe 100% French Flax Linen Duvet Cover50% Off
Pinstripe 100% French Flax Linen Duvet Cover

Size: Queen

Bed Threads' classic pinstripe duvet reminds me why this trend is surging: it’s a pattern yet a neutral, easy on the eyes but far from boring. And true to the brand’s signature, this piece is crafted from 100% French flax linen, which only improves with every wash. If you need more convincing, its near-perfect 4.9/5-star rating speaks volumes! Great for all seasons, you can pair it with any of your best comforters.

Ivory Kemptown Stripe Linen Blend Fitted SheetSave $30
Ivory Kemptown Stripe Linen Blend Fitted Sheet

Size: Queen

Like layering a white tee under a sweater, it’s those subtle details that bring a bedscape to life. This linen bedding in dual pinstripe offers just that — a little patterned surprise. It pairs perfectly with a solid duvet or flat sheet, or for a bolder, sartorial statement, try mixing pinstripes in different colorways for a refined, patchwork effect.

Legends Hotel Pinstripe Blanket30% Off
Legends Hotel Pinstripe Blanket

Size: Twin

The temperatures are dropping fast, and just the other day I finally gave in and added an extra blanket to my bed. If you haven’t done the same yet, take this as your sign (trust me, you’ll be glad you did). Crafted from merino wool, this blanket is luxury personified. Inspired by menswear, it’ll make your bed feel impeccably styled or be a much-appreciated gift.

Ikat Pinstripe Duvet Cover & Shams Set20% Off
Calvin Klein Ikat Pinstripe Duvet Cover & Shams Set

Size: Queen

At first glance, you might miss the pinstripes in this bedding set entirely, but they’re subtly woven in. With a pale pink ikat overlay and textured pinstripes, this cotton percale set is uniquely dimensional — one of the best striped bedding sets at a great price.

Wheaton Striped Cotton Linen ShamSave $11
Wheaton Striped Cotton Linen Sham

Size: Standard

I can’t get enough of the exposed buttons on this pinstriped sham from Pottery Barn. Tailored to a tee, it’s a dapper upgrade to any bedscape, available in an array of neutral stripe colorways and sizes. Consider layering a few for added texture and dimension.

Wake in Cloud - Striped Cotton Duvet Cover Set, 100% Washed Cotton Textured Percale Bedding Set, Ticking Stripe Pinstripe Farmhouse, 3 Pieces, Light Pink, Queen Size65% Off
Nautica Stripe Charcoal Cotton Percale Duvet Cover

Size: Queen

The dynamic blend of barely-there pinstripes alongside thicker ones on this duvet creates a subtle candy-cane effect, perfect for any season. Eye-catching in the bedroom, it pairs beautifully with dark charcoal or beige. While I'd gladly pay full price for this standout piece, the 65% discount makes it all the sweeter.

6 Piece Pinstripes Printed Sheet Set, Deluxe Ultra Soft 1500 Series, Double Brushed Microfiber by Sweet Home Collection®57% Off
6 Piece Pinstripe Printed Sheet Set

Size: California King

That’s right — for about the price of a fast-casual meal in NYC, you can snag this six-piece pinstriped sheet set from Target. The gray colorway is especially refined, looking far more luxurious than the price tag suggests. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases — all of which, according to rave reviews, are softer and higher quality than expected.

TOPICS
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸