Pinstripe Bedding Is the Latest Trend We’re Loving — Here’s How to Shop the Look on Mega Sale

Pinstripes. We love them on a blazer, we love them on a pant leg. But now, these suiting-inspired stripes are covering more than just clothes — they’re dressing up the comforter, too.

As a style editor, I see new bedding trends daily, and polished pinstripes have been cropping up left and right from sleep staples such as Brooklinen and Bed Threads, and even certain high-end designers like Calvin Klein. This classic pattern feels dreamily dapper in bedding form — and with the bedding deals that are already live for Black Friday, now’s the perfect time to make the plunge.

You might be wondering: what makes pinstripes so special? It’s all in the subtlety. Pinstripes, unlike their bolder sister — the cabana stripe — are understated, as delicate as a pinhead. This barely-there detail creates a timeless, polished look. And while cabana stripes might scream “summer,” pinstripes, like a well-tailored suit, transcend seasons.

So if you’re after chic, patterned bedding that never needs a swap, look no further. With discounts up to 65% off, even the best bedding sets are probably a lot more affordable (and infinitely cozier) than your three-piece.

