From Leopard Print Vanities to Modern Amorphous Basins — How This 40-Year-Old Avant-Garde Initiative Changed the Bathroom Forever

Once you start noticing Kohler, it’s hard to unsee: the sink in your bathroom, the toilet in your favorite café, the fixtures in the highest-end hotel you’ve ever slept in. Founded in 1873, the company has embedded itself into the rituals of daily life — often by rethinking what utility can look like, and pushing the boundaries of what it should.

Its first bathtub, famously, was a cast-iron horse trough. And in 1985, Kohler took another creative leap with the launch of Artist Editions — a program that brought art into modern bathroom trends in ways that felt groundbreaking then, and still do now.

The initiative, which turns 40 this year, has commissioned over 117 limited-edition designs from a diverse roster of artists, ranging from resident ceramicists at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center to celebrated multidisciplinary talents like Janet Echelman and Daniel Arsham (whose collaborative cabin I stayed in last summer, complete with his very own Artist Editions fixtures like the sculptural Rock.01 sink).

Each artist brings their own narrative, medium, and methodology, resulting in avant-garde bath fixtures rarely seen in the broader market. Most are limited editions, though a select few have since earned their place as lasting icons. (Image credit: Kohler Co.)

There’s no singular aesthetic across the archive — and that’s by design. Each artist brings their own visual vocabulary to the Kohler language, often employing techniques not typically associated with bathroom fixtures: glasswork, specialty glazes, intricate decals, glasswork, and beyond.

“I believe that every time we’ve pushed the boundaries of what a fixture is expected to look like, we’ve created moments of awe — moments that shift perceptions,” says Dana Morales, manager of Artist Editions and CMF Design Studio at Kohler Co.

“Back in 1985, when we launched the first six collections, it’s likely no one — except Herbert Kohler — imagined that an artist could transform everyday fixtures into functional art," she continues. "That bold vision set the tone for the next 40 years.”

That tone includes some wild and wonderful firsts. In 2021, for instance, the brand released a ceramic sink made entirely through 3D printing — an experimental process that fused traditional craft with digital technology. Even so, museum pieces they are not.

Image 1 of 2 “Northern Lights,” created by William Wood in 1986, mimics flickering light with luminescent washes of color. (Image credit: Kohler Co.) “Serpentine” by Jan Axel, which launched in 1985 alongside the debut of Artist Editions, remains one of the program’s most enduring signatures. (Image credit: Kohler Co.)

Unlike most special-edition works that must be handled with care, kept under glass, or — for all intents and purposes — are practically unusable, these are not prototypes. And they never were.

From the outset, they were designed to inspire and to be lived with, says Dana, which “means they must meet the same high standards of function and quality as any other Kohler product. The artistry has never been just for display; it’s part of the everyday experience — bringing beauty into daily life.”

Which raises the question: how do Artist Editions come to life in the first place — and who gets to make them? In the early days, artist selection was overseen by Jan Axel, who also shaped some of the first collections, such as the sinuous Serpentine series, which launched in 1985.

Today, the in-house design team leads the charge, balancing internal development with external partnerships that, as Dana puts it, “expand our creative perspective and continue pushing the boundaries of what Artist Editions can be.”

A leopard-print sink? Why not. As Dana Morales explains, the point of Artist Editions is to honor the hands that make them, and expand the definition of what bathroom design can be. (Image credit: Kohler Co.)

Every collaboration begins with research — market trends, emotional resonance, and the translation of abstract ideas into material form. “Depending on the material, development varies,” Dana explains.

“We use digital renderings and 3D printing to conceptualize early ideas.” That initial prototype, she says, isn’t the end goal — it’s the turning point. “That’s the moment months of creativity become real.”

And while the methods may evolve, the mission remains remarkably the same. “From the beginning, Artist Editions has been about a relentless pursuit of innovation in thought, craft, and storytelling,” Dana says. “It’s about celebrating the hands that bring these objects to life — and telling stories that resonate on a deeply emotional level.”

Image 1 of 2 From ultra-modern to unabashedly fanciful, Artist Editions spans the spectrum. Pictured here, the latter: a matching floral bath, basin, and mirror. (Image credit: Kohler Co.) Some collaborations even extend to tilework, turning entire surfaces into immersive, artist-driven environments. (Image credit: Kohler Co.)

If you want to dip into the archives, be warned: Kohler doesn’t reissue past designs — once they’re gone, it's for good. But a select few have earned a place in the permanent repertoire.

These archival holdovers offer a tangible link to Artist Editions’ past — and a reminder that even the most avant-garde expressions can thrive in the everyday.

Among them: Serpentine Bronze, a deep oval bowl etched with turtles, fish, and serpents, inspired by ancient Chinese design (Dana tells me it was a favorite of Herbert Kohler); and Botanical Study, an undercounter basin adorned with 16th-century Turkish florals — tulips, chrysanthemums — rendered with a surprisingly striking delicacy.

Image 1 of 2 Forty years on, “Cactus Cutter” still hits with the same bold, angular energy. (Image credit: Kohler Co.) One of the earliest designs, Art Nelson’s 1985 “Cactus Cutter” series explored Constructivism through jagged forms and adventurous geometry. (Image credit: Kohler Co.)

Kohler had more than a century of bathroom innovation behind it before Artist Editions began. Still, it’s one thing to lead a category — and another to continue evolving it. Initiatives like this, grounded in artistry and built for longevity, are what keep Kohler at the forefront.

Forty years on, Artist Editions is still doing what it set out to do: elevating the everyday. Celebrating the hands behind the work. And continuing to shape, quietly and beautifully, the way we live with design.

“As we look to the next decade,” Dana says, “our ambition is to keep evolving — without ever losing the soul of what we create.”

Here’s to 40 years of Kohler's Artist Editions — and to whatever comes next.

Speaking of archives: if you’re drawn to the more imaginative side of bath design, these retro bathroom accessories pair perfectly with the spirit of Kohler’s Artist Editions.