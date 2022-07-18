9 of the best hotels in Greece that are all bursting with design ideas

The best hotels in Greece are hard to whittle down. Nobody is any doubt of Greece's credentials as a dream holiday destination - you're guaranteed good weather, fantastic food, and being able to jump in the sea as soon as your lunch has settled.

More recently, some new openings and renovations are making a bold statement on the established hospitality scene, from a gorgeous off-the-beaten-path yogi's paradise to a converted wine factory.

From brutalist to boho, vintage to ultra-modern, there's a Hellenistic haven to suit every interior design taste.

The best hotels in Greece

1. NOS Hotel and villas
Rooms from £270
Address: Φάρος 840 03, Greece

(Image credit: NOS Hotel and villas)

NOS sits on Sifnós, one of the Cycladic islands famous for their white-sand beaches. Located near Paros and Naxos, this particular island is known for its chapels and monastery and rich tradition of pottery thanks to the local clay, still in evidence with studios dotted across the island.

The hotel itself is an understated and elegant haven of peace. Like the local potters, the décor works with the natural assets around it, like the gorgeous sunlight and azure-blue sea. Neutral colors, beiges, creams, are in evidence in the inviting rooms whose French doors open out onto balconies and terraces overlooking endless blue: in the outside areas you’ll find elegant rows of white sun loungers framed by potted olive trees and climbing flowers. It’s all set off by a liberal sprinkling of local pottery pieces so lovely you’ll want to take them home with you.

The zero-waste restaurant offers flavor-packed light dishes using local ingredients, while guests are invited to come explore the vast wine cellar for themselves. When you’re ready for adventure, private yacht trips can be arranged for high-end island hopping.

The building works with the natural light and surroundings (Image credit: NOS Hotel)

(Image credit: NOS Hotel)

2. Dexamenes Seaside Hotel
Rooms from £150
Address: Pedestrian of Kourouta, Kourouta 272 00, Greece

And now for something a little different. Dexamenes is off the usual tourist trail, on the coast on the Peloponnese peninsula in what was once Olympia, close to the mountains of Elis. But it’s more than the location that might surprise you. The whole property is housed in a former 1920s wine-making factory and the suites are housed in the vast hollowed-out tanks once used for fermentation.

The ingenious conversion was carried out by Athens-based K-Studio, who have succeeded in keeping the industrial vibe while adding luxurious details like terrazzo floors and huge bay windows. The result is a jaw-dropping brutalist beauty that manages to be cutting-edge and comfortable at the same time.

Groups can even mix it up and stay at the 10-person beachfront villa housed in the former wine production lab.

Materials found and salvaged during the renovation have been repurposed: former structural concrete is used on the floors and the metal from former pipes becomes finishings like railing and handles.

(Image credit: Estalagem da Ponta do Sol)

(Image credit: Dexamenes Seaside Hotel)

A concrete fermentation vat turned hotel room (Image credit: Dexamenes Seaside Hotel)

(Image credit: Dexamenes Seaside Hotel)

3. Kea Retreat
Rooms from £340
Address: Psathi Bay, Kea Cyclades, Kea 228 80, Greece

Yoga sessions are set to a backdrop of sparkling blue sea (Image credit: Jonathan Eshet, Hotel Kea)

Rest and restoration is the only task on the to-do list at this sun-drenched island hideaway. The hotel opened in summer 2022 with wellness culture in mind and specializes in yoga retreats.

The setting could hardly get more peace-inducing. The linen-fresh whitewashed suites look out either onto the abundant gardens or the azure-blue Aegean Sea. Inside the suites, you’ll find a tasteful section of artisan-made Greek furnishings and finishes, including linens, pottery and artworks.

The retreats make the most of the setting, with outdoor yoga classes (two per day), as well as meditation sessions and outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking to remote creeks or winery visits.

The hotel is warmly run by the Eshet family and while meditation is on the menu, so is fun, dance and plenty of local food and drink.

(Image credit: Jonathan Eshet, Kea Hotel)

(Image credit: Jonathan Eshet, Kea Retreat)

4. Semiramis
Rooms from £120
Address: Char. Trikoupi 48, Kifisia 145 62, Greece

(Image credit: Design Hotels)

Enter into a candy-colored world of glamor at Semiramis, located in the Kifissia area of north Athens on the slopes of Mount Pentelicus. This just out-of-town location has long been a favorite with the international arty crowd, and that is reflected in the design-forward aesthetic of this address.

The look comes courtesy of Karim Rashid, a world-famous industrial designer known for his modern, even futuristic creations. The hotel is splashed with bold colors – hot pinks, burnt oranges and zesty lime greens. There’s a head-spinning array of furniture colors and textures and too, making you feel a bit like you’re inside a giant summer cocktail.

The pink parasols dotted around the pool make a fine spot to kick back by the pool, and are made for the ‘gram too.

Bright colors continue throughout the property (Image credit: Design Hotels)

5. Cretan Malia Park
Rooms from £150
Address: Crete 700 07, Greece

(Image credit: Cretan Malia Park)

This Bauhaus inspired building was entirely renovated in 2018 to create a fresh, boho interior to contrast with the retro facade. Inside, you'll find liberal use of wood - bamboo blends with walnut and chestnut blending with cool stone, elegant tiling and rattan accessories – plus hand painted murals in the common areas and bedrooms.

Amid a competitive hotel scene on Crete, this address stands out for its great facilities for families. For little ones, there's a dedicated kids’ club with an outdoor play area, plus activities like drama and baking. For teens, there's a dedicated area where they can relax and read.

The beach is six minutes’ walk away and there is also a choice of natural bassins, perfect for cooling off from the summer sun. For extra relaxation, guests can also opt for outdoor yoga sessions.

The restaurant uses ingredients fresh from the grounds and there’s a generous menu of local Cretan wine.

It's all about the details: you'll find hand-painted murals throughout the property (Image credit: Cretan Malia Park)

(Image credit: Cretan Malia Park)

6. Casa Cook Rhodes
Rooms from £280
Address: European Union St, Kolympia 851 02, Greece

(Image credit: Casa Cook Hotel Rhodes)

The Casa Cook hotels, dotted across various Greek islands, are aimed at a cool crowd. Think hard working city dwellers who want to rest and recharge while still tapping into a buzzy, cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Life at Casa Cook Rhodes centers around the turquoise pool where guests are invited to laze on ultra chic overwater sun loungers, while listening to the DJ and ordering from the restaurant.

Rooms are a pared down cocoon of neutrals and wood features, with their own private verandas featuring comfy lounge chairs and hammocks.

The low-lying whitewashed building is set against a mountain backdrop with a historic monastery at the top. Hiking the mountain is one of many activities on offer, including bike excursions and yoga.

(Image credit: Arkos Light)

7. Noūs Santorini
Rooms from £270
Address: Epar.Od. Firon-Ormou Perissis, Mesaria 847 00, Greece

(Image credit: Noūs Santorini)

Noūs Santorini is the first out of town departure for Athenian boutique hotels group Yes! Hotels, known for its stylish city addresses like Periscope and New Hotel. While the design is undoubtedly contemporary, it also reflects the lay of the land, following the natural incline of the site.

The larger hospitality brand is owned by the family of art collector Dakis Joannou and the property is sprinkled with artworks and motifs that reference the archeological treasures of the island.

There are 121 rooms, including many bungalow suites with private pools. Design comes courtesy of Divercity Architects in collaboration with MPlusM. In the bedrooms and suites, the lines are clean but there’s an exciting range of textures that also reflect the natural surfaces of the surrounding geography. We particularly like the speckled tiled floors and pebble studded bathroom walls.

This contemporary beauty, opened in 2022, offers low key luxury away from some of the more showy spots in Santorini in the village of Mesaria. Instead, guests can enjoy the artfully tended garden and gorgeous view out to the Aegean Sea.

(Image credit: The pool at Noūs Santorini)

(Image credit: Noūs Santorini)

8. Minos Beach Art Hotel
Rooms from £310
Address: Agios Nikolaos, Crete 721 00, Greece

(Image credit: Design Hotels)

This chic address towards the eastern tip of Crete, first opened in the Sixties, was one of the pioneers of the Greek design hotels scene, describing itself as the first luxury resort in Crete. Far from being staid and stuffy though, it has kept moving with the times and today it’s a mash-up of contemporary art gallery, lush nature and local Cretian tradition.

Inside and out, there are dozens of art works on display, from sculpture to ceramics, while the good taste continues to the accommodations. The low-lying white bungalows tastefully decorated in low-key yet cozy style - think white linens and hand-carved wood details - but the real money shot is the view out on to the clean, blue water.

The bungalows and villas stretch across more than a mile of beach where guests can bathe, relax and even hire canoes for little adventures. Design detail continues into the elegant mediterranean grounds.

Most of the staff is hired locally and Cretian tradition is also reflected in the food and drink offer, combining the freshness of local ingredients and high dining principles.

(Image credit: Design Hotels)

9. Soho Roc House
Rooms from £200
Address: Paraga Beach, Mikonos 846 00, Greece

Small but stylish bedrooms (Image credit: Soho House)

How does one transpose the urban sensibility of the Soho House group onto the ancient Cyclades? Well, as it turns out, quite easily! This chic Mykonos address brings the trademark stylings of this unstoppable hospitality group to the Aegean Sea.

The cluster of whitewashed buildings that comprise this property are very typical of the region, but inside there’s plenty more modern, contemporary touches. The neutral colors in the bedrooms are offset with luxurious princess nets over the beds and natty rugs, while you can enjoy all the mod cons you would expect from Soho House, including the obligatory retro Bluetooth speaker and all-important coffee machine, for the next-morning pick-me-up. Overall the look is chic without being ostentatious, so you could almost feel you’re staying in the private home of a very hip, well-connected friend.

The connected party area, Scorpios, is a short walk away but not next to the accommodation, meaning those who choose can eschew the action, at least for a night or two. As with all the properties in this group, you’ll need to be a member or their plus-one to stay.