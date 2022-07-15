The 8 best hotels in Mexico where the interior design is even better than the weather
Explore our pick of the best hotels in Mexico, exquisite design from the turquoise beaches of Tulum to the heady thrills of Mexico City
Long gone are the days when the best hotels in Mexico was synonymous with an all-inclusive beach resort. There are plenty of those, and excellent ones too. But the ultra-diverse country is fast becoming one of the most interesting in the world for design hotels.
There's something to suit every sensibility, from a minimalist haven in hectic Mexico City, to a sumptuous rooftop suite above a perfume shop in the Yucatán capital. Then there's the entirely solar powered eco-retreat hidden between ocean and mountain in Baja California Sur, where indoor-outdoor rooms come standard.
In the last two years, the country has become a hotspot for remote workers meaning the hotels scene - and the interior design behind it - is only set to get more interesting.
The best hotels in Mexico
1. Hotel Terrestre
This chic yet serene retreat in the Oaxaca jungle, just near enough to buzzy port town Puerto Escondido, is a baby on the Mexican hotel scene. The property only opened in early 2022 but it has already created quite the buzz thanks to its distinctive Brutalist-inspired architecture and sustainable design.
Guests don't just have a room, but a whole villa to themselves complete with a private garden and rooftop pool. The fourteen villas all feature a blend of indoor and outdoor elements and blissful outdoor bathrooms. But the commitment to the surrounding environment goes beyond appearances.
The striking spaceship-like structure is made of local concrete and brick, while the whole establishment runs on solar power. When guests arrive they are encouraged to put down their devices and to live in the present moment and in rhythm with the sun. The hotel works with, rather than against the lush greenery surrounding it, and is all the more gorgeous for it.
2. Coqui Coqui Merida
Coqui Coqui Mérida is one of a clutch of unique addresses created by hotelier couple Francesca Bonato and Nicolas Malleville. Its jaw-dropping interiors alone are enough to draw you to the vibrant and bohemian capital of the Yucatán Peninsula.
On the ground floor of this vast Parisian-style mansion, dating from the turn of the 20th century, you'll find L'Épicerie, an enchanting perfume shop offering a collection of 18 botanical-inspired scents. A sensuous cloud of rich fragrances -- think oud, neroli and agave – set the mood for the exquisite suite that sits atop the building.
Stand-out features include the dreamy four-poster bed and the gloriously romantic bathroom complete with two parallel freestanding tubs set against a backdrop of high ceilings and gilded mirrors to create an ambiance that is at once regal and inviting. It’s perhaps unsurprising that this one-suite wonder is a favourite with celebrities and artists from near and far, such as acclaimed Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.
Top off the indulgence with a private spa treatment, including body scrubs made of the same local ingredients as the perfumes, administered in a sun-drenched outdoor bath.
3. Círculo Mexicano
Círculo Mexicano from the Grupo Habita is a gathering spot for creatives, and while it buzzes with life, the rooms are all about simple but stylish retreat. Expect Shaker-inspired hand carpentry and premium linens made using traditional artisanal methods.
At the top of the building you'll find the fabulous roof terrace, complete with pool and spectacular views over the Metropolitan Cathedral.
4. NEST Tulum
Relaxation is the name of the game at NEST Tulum. The 12 rooms and one private villa back directly on to a gorgeous private beach featuring the white sands and sapphire-blue seas that make this part of the world so appealing for remote workers, artists and entrepreneurs from all over the world.
The hotel was created within the structure of an existing historical building and the emphasis on the interiors is serenity and high-quality materials (think limestone and natural plaster made from tree resin), rather than anything too ostentatious or flashy. Nonetheless, guests will appreciate the thoughtful details that dot the rooms: local antiques and artworks, elegant pottery and hand-woven wall hangings.
Indulgent treatments are on offer, too, including a "Pre-Hispanic sound healing" experience, where the guest is submerged in a sensorial immersion of percussion instruments and aromas. Guests can also opt for an aloe vera body wrap or a morning yoga session with a coach. Sporty types can book snorkelling experiences or a bike ride out to nearby ruins.
With the paradise beach backdrop, it's hardly surprising that this a very popular venue for weddings.
5. Condesa DF
The hotel takes the name of the trendy, arty neighbourhood where it sits and is a favourite with international artists and creative types. This 1920s French-style mansion is one of Mexico City’s most established boutique hotels.
French Iranian architect and designer India Mahdavi is behind the interior transformation of this former apartment building. Inside, expect a crisp, modern finish, inspired by the modernist lines of legendary Mexican architect Luis Barragán, with whitewashed walls offset by the tree canopy at window level.
The sleek stylings continue into he communal rooms and two fusion restaurants (French-Mexican and Japanese-Mexican).
6. Casa Malca
This property was once part of the mansion portfolio of the notorious drug baron Pablo Escobar, but despite the infamy of its one-time owner, today it's a haven for calm and sophisticated relaxation.
The luxurious mansion located on the beach in Tulum was purchased by Colombian art dealer Lio Malca, who first renovated it for the use of just his own family and friends, before transforming it into an ultra-luxe 40-room boutique hotel. Given the owner is a lynchpin in the New York and Paris art scene, it's not surprising that the interiors have a hint of gallery about them: whitewashed walls, tick, but also original Kieth Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat works hanging casually in the common spaces.
There's everything you could wish for when it comes to services and facilities. Guests have access to a private beach and made-for-Instagram gorgeous pool and a roof terrace known as one of the best spots in the area for watching the sunset.
The restaurants Philosophy and Ambrosia are destinations in their own right.
7. Baja Club
This renovated colonial hacienda is located in the historic centre of La Paz, the capital city of Baja California Sur whose name means "peace". It's fitting: this 2022 opening is a haven of tranquility centred around the elegant central patio and pool.
It's the latest addition from Groupohabita, the unstoppable boutique hotels group, also behind Condesa DF and Círculo Mexicano on this list. The look is courtesy of Mexico-based German architect Max von Werz Arquitectos and Parisian designers Jaune Architecture.
Thirty-two rooms and suites are housed in a modern-day extension to the early 1900s building, each with their own outside area or balcony.
Cultural activities and water sports are on offer, though you may be more tempted to stay within the brick-wall perimeter of the hotel grounds, soaking up some rays by the pool or enjoying sundown drinks on the roof terrace.
8. Cuixmala
This thrillingly bright and colorful mansion, designed by Robert Couturier, was previously the purely private residence of billionaire James Goldsmith and his family. You can see why he would have chosen this spot. The main property is nestled in a sprawling 30,000-acre compound with an array of heavenly geographies to offer: more than three miles of undeveloped Pacific coastline, idyllic lagoons, coconut groves, savannah and even a working biodynamic farm.
Goldsmith’s daughter Alix (sister of Zac and Jemima) oversaw the transformation of this tucked-away hideout into a high-end hotel. Inside the suites, bungalows, villas and casitas that comprise the accommodation offer, bright white walls contrast with the bold, juicy colours of the soft furnishings and artwork. It’s enough to turn the most unartistic soul into a budding Frida Kahlo.
Outside, guests can explore the grounds by foot or on special horseback rides or take a tour of the farmland that provides many of the fresh ingredients for the restaurant. Those looking for complete rejuvenation can indulge in wellness retreats, dabbling in yoga and even crystal healing. Understandable it should be a place to reach mental bliss, as it seems to be pretty close to heaven on earth already.
Hannah Meltzer is a Londoner by birth and Parisian by adoption. She previously worked on the staff of The Daily Telegraph’s travel desk, before moving to Paris in 2017. She writes regularly about travel and Parisian culture for The Telegraph as an expert destination correspondent. She has also written for The Independent, The Times, Vanity Fair, openDemocracy and Télérama. Recently she wrote a podcast series about Parisian culture for an LA-based production company.
Hannah is based in the 18th arrondissement in the less touristy side of Montmartre behind the Sacré-Coeur basilica. Though her life sometimes resembles a hammy cliché — sketching in sidewalk terraces, walking her beloved dog Babette through the streets of Montmartre — she is adamant she has not lost her London humour and open-mindedness, or her accent.
