When to Stop Watering a Christmas Cactus — Timing Is Key for This Flourishing Bloom to Grow Beautifully

'Tis the season of Christmas cactus. They're the houseplant of the moment and the perfect call for festive foliage. With their trailing prickly vines sprouting vibrant pink florets, these indoor plants look beautiful sill-side or even up on a shelf by the rest of your inanimate Christmas decor.

The key to really making this crop pop however is proper Christmas cactus care. By truly giving these succulents the attention and care they need, you can plant parent your these striking blooms like a pro. But one of the things we recommend you keep an eye out for is overwatering.

There is such a thing as too much hydration while growing Christmas cactus and going overboard is best avoided. If you're curious about whether you're guilty of showering your succulent too much or if you're wondering when to stop watering these plants, here's everything you need to know.

When to Stop Watering a Christmas Cactus?

In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us that it's pro-practice to keep a watchful eye on your houseplant watering routine. Aside from truly grasping the concept of when to water a Christmas cactus, he finds that it's equally important to know when to stop.

"You should reduce watering the Christmas cactus as it enters a dormancy period post-bloom, around late winter to early spring," he advises. "This helps to prepare the plant for the next blooming cycle."

Tony O'Neill

Why Should You Stop Watering Christmas Cactus at a Given Time?

Tony explains that one of the main reasons you should reduce water during dormant periods is that cutting down acts as a major prevention of root rot.

"Additionally, it also mimics the natural dry season that the Christmas cactus experiences in its native environment," he explains. "This is extremely essential to promote successful blooming."

So if you're keen on learning how to get your Christmas cactus to bloom but have found yourself disappointed at a houseplant that's all vines and no petals, overwatering could be the habit to blame.

Does a Christmas Cactus Need a Watering Schedule?

During active growth and blooming phases (spring to fall), around the same time to fertilize your Christmas cactus, Tony recommends watering the plant when the top inch of soil feels dry.

Simply touch your finger to the soil surface and if it feels dusty and thirsty, chances are it needs a little drink of water. That's the best way to tell when it needs watering. You can set a little routine for yourself to check on your bloom regularly.

During the winter months, Tony advises to "cut back on watering during the winter months to once every four to six weeks. While simultaneously ensuring the soil is dry before adding more water, even through the colder season."

With all your Christmas cactus queries quenched, you can now go ahead and parent your succulent like an absolute pro. Our pro tip to properly care for these pretty houseplants is to stick to a regimented watering routine.

By neglecting your plant hydration schedule, you'll likely feel the urge to drown the plants in water to make up for your missed slots. But this could do more damage than intended.

Simply heed Tony's advice and you'll be plant parent of the month before you know it, with a flourishing Christmas cactus to flaunt.

FAQs

What Does an Overwatered Christmas Cactus Look Like?

If you're wondering if your Christmas cactus is drowning but you're not quite certain, Tony tells us that an overwatered houseplant may exhibit some clear-cut signs.

"If your houseplant is water-ridden, you may notice limp or discolored leaves, a mushy stem, and leaf drop," he explains.

Dark, soggy soil and black or red spots are other physical symptoms to keep your eyes peeled for when tending to your Christmas cactus.