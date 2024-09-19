When to Water a Christmas Cactus — You Should Follow This Method for This Moisture-Loving Houseplant

Christmas cacti or, Schlumbergera x buckleyi, in the plant world — is a joyous pop of color and character. Once in full bloom, this ravishing plant has a way of lighting up a space and drawing in that much needed holiday cheer. But in order to get the best out of this houseplant, you'll need to ensure you're watering it correctly.

The fundamentals of Christmas cactus care is understanding what your plant needs and when. Plant expert Andrew Gaumond, from Petals Republic tells us: "Like many other types of Schlumbergera, the Christmas Cactus is native to tropical rainforests in South America. As such, it loves moist and humid conditions." He continues: "The trick with growing these plants at home is finding the optimal balance between maintaining a consistently moist soil base and not overwatering the plant."

So when should you water a Christmas cacti, is there a set time you need to keep in mind? Here's what a plant expert has to say about it.

When You Should Water a Christmas Cactus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering how to get a Christmas cactus to bloom? Well, you'll want to know exactly when to water this tropical plant and how. In conversation with plant expert Andrew Gaumond, from Petals Republic, he says to get the best out of your bloom — you'll want to have a set watering routine.

"As a general rule, you'll typically need to water every 5 to 7 days in spring and summer and every 10 to 14 days in fall and winter, depending on your growing conditions," explains Andrew. "It's especially important not to overwater these plants post-bloom and when buds are just starting to develop in fall."

But how would you know when your plant needs to be watered? The expert says you should check on your plants soil, first and foremost. "The easiest method is to simply check the top 2 inches of soil with your fingers. If it's dry to the touch, the plant is ready to be watered," says Andrew. "Your Christmas Cactus will also give you a few visual clues, such as more pronounced drooping of the foliage, slight dullness in color, and potentially crisping or curling of the leaves."

You'll want to water your plant correctly, too. Andrew says he recommends "a 2-pot system when growing Christmas Cactus. Pot 1 is the grow pot and pot 2 is the decorative planter you place the grow pot into."

When it's time to water, the plant expert says you can simply remove the grow pot and place it in your kitchen sink. He continues: "Water consistently for around 10 to 15 seconds all around the soil base until water starts to disperse from the drainage holes. Leave to stand for 5 minutes, then return the plant to the decorative pot." If you're using a 1 pot system, Andrew says the same method applies. Remember, good drainage is key!

What to Water a Christmas Cactus With?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your indoor winter plant will need some care and attention, although it's fairly low maintenance — there are some steps you'll want to take to give it a healthy and thriving plant life.

Andrew tells us that filtered water or rain water is the key to a thriving Christmas cactus. He notes: "Room-temperature filtered water or rainwater are the best options as they won't have excess mineral and chlorine buildup compared to water straight from the tap."

However, if you do need to use tap water, Andrew says you should leave it to sit out for a few hours to settle before you water your plant.

Andrew Gaumond Horticulturist & Editorial Director at Petal Republic Andrew hails from a family of horticulturists and growers and spent much of his childhood in amongst the fields of flowering blooms and greenhouses filled with tropical plants, cacti, and succulents from all over the world. Today, Andrew holds a BSc degree in Plant Sciences and is the Editorial Director at Petal Republic.

What to Do If You Overwater a Christmas Cactus?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're worried about overwatering your Christmas cacti, Andrew says you should keep an eye out for these common signs of overwatering:

• Yellowing leaves

• Stunted growth

• Leaves that become mushy to the touch

• Root rotting

"Common signs of overwatering include mushy leaves, yellowing of the foliage, and stunted growth," explains Andrew. So, how do you help save your plant? "The first recovery step is to remove the plant from its pot and inspect the roots," explains Andrew. "If the roots are rotting, carefully trim off the affected areas."

When this occurs, the plant expert says you will need to know how to repot your Christmas cactus and place it in fresh, well-draining soil, and reduce watering frequency. "Again, ensure you're using a potting vessel or system with ample and free-flowing drainage to avoid your plant sitting in stagnant water for extended periods," he adds. "Overwatered plants can be tricky to recover but addressing the issue early is your best plan of action."

Knowing when to water a Christmas cactus is key to the colorful plants development, growth and overall health. So ensure you follow clear steps in order to get the best out of your precious bloom.

FAQs

How Long Can a Christmas Cactus Go Without Water?

You're away for a while and you're wondering, "how long can my Christmas cactus go without water?" Well, Andrew says this hardy plant stands a good chance of survival, but don't leave it alone for too long!

He notes: "During the active growing season, a Christmas cactus will tolerate a couple of weeks without any water — potentially a week or so longer during dormancy. After this period, the plant will start to wilt quite rapidly."

A cheerful selection of Christmas Cacti