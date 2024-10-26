Sarah Sherman Samuel’s Holiday Fireplace Is Perfect — And Her New Collab Has the Decor to Recreate It

Seven years ago, part-LA, part-Michigan-based interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel debuted her first collaboration with Lulu and Georgia. What began with wallpaper has grown into an ever-expanding collection, and its latest iteration — a holiday decor lineup — is more charmingly cozy than ever.

When I think of the holiday season, my mind instantly goes to the fireplace. Sarah’s is a dream: a wood-burning beauty nestled inside her 1930s Tudor-style home in Grand Rapids. Her ideal fireplace setup? It starts with a mirror above the mantle. From there, she layers on a lush evergreen garland and a "family of kello bells" woven through, with "a few stockings hanging over the fireplace screen" for ample charm.

Not all of us are blessed with a Hallmark movie-style mantle, but a few thoughtful touches can get us close. When in doubt, start with natural materials like linen, wool, and wood — each of which Sarah says is “grounding in a space” and essential for making any area, mantle or otherwise, feel “cozy and inviting.”

Shop all the mantle decor you need for a festive fireplace below.

(Image credit: Lulu & Georgia)