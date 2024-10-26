Sarah Sherman Samuel’s Holiday Fireplace Is Perfect — And Her New Collab Has the Decor to Recreate It
The interior designer’s holiday collection with Lulu and Georgia is a one-stop shop for a Hallmark movie-worthy mantle
Seven years ago, part-LA, part-Michigan-based interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel debuted her first collaboration with Lulu and Georgia. What began with wallpaper has grown into an ever-expanding collection, and its latest iteration — a holiday decor lineup — is more charmingly cozy than ever.
When I think of the holiday season, my mind instantly goes to the fireplace. Sarah’s is a dream: a wood-burning beauty nestled inside her 1930s Tudor-style home in Grand Rapids. Her ideal fireplace setup? It starts with a mirror above the mantle. From there, she layers on a lush evergreen garland and a "family of kello bells" woven through, with "a few stockings hanging over the fireplace screen" for ample charm.
Not all of us are blessed with a Hallmark movie-style mantle, but a few thoughtful touches can get us close. When in doubt, start with natural materials like linen, wool, and wood — each of which Sarah says is “grounding in a space” and essential for making any area, mantle or otherwise, feel “cozy and inviting.”
Shop all the mantle decor you need for a festive fireplace below.
Price: $98
Garlands usually come to mind as lush and green, which is essential — but if you want to give yours a little extra oomph, try layering it with more garland! This one, featuring ceramic beads and tassel details, brings a California-cozy vibe that functions like jewelry for your mantle.
Price: $58
Holiday stockings often skew a little boisterous with heavy-contrast fire-engine red and white. These, though, are decidedly more sophisticated in a muted color palette. They keep the nostalgia while adding a fresh touch to your Christmas mantlepiece with playful scalloped borders.
Price: $98
These are the bells Sarah mentioned — inspired by the folk art of her Finnish heritage. Each one is charming on its own, but together, they feel delightfully storied and a bit like family heirlooms. Give them a ring to discover each has a distinct tone, making them even more special to bring out season after season.
Price: $288
Functional fireplace or not, these fireplace tools are a must. Their refined, curved lines elevate even the humblest of hearths. True to Sarah’s style, they manage to feel both timelessly traditional and refreshingly modern.
Price: $114
Winter florals are having a moment, but even so, these candlesticks stand out from the crowd. At first glance, they appear silver, but a closer inspection reveals a super-soft bronze finish. This blooming set adds an elegant touch to a mantlepiece, dining table, or credenza — perfectly perched wherever it can catch the eye.
Price: $598
This mirror might just be my favorite from the entire holiday collection. The twisted oak frame is sophisticated yet playful, with a light, natural grain that feels like a breath of fresh air amidst cozy, winter textures. While it’s intended as over fireplace decor, it would look equally fabulous hanging overhead a dresser or vanity.
