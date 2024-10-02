Livingetc Editors Share Their Favorite Corner of Their Homes — And How You Can Recreate the Look

I've always been deeply fascinated by how people choose to decorate their homes — probably why I love my job at Livingetc so much! I love that if you give a group of people a space to decorate, everyone will do something completely different. From the multitude of styles, colors, and interior design trends we take inspiration from to the home decor that means something to us — we pour pieces of our personality into a space to make it truly unique.

The spaces we create at home are representations of ourselves, after all — that’s what makes them so special. Lucky for me (and you!), the editors here at Livingetc were willing to open up their homes and share the corner of their homes they love the most, and why.

I've also made it easier for you to recreate the look yourself. Fancy a peek?

Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson — Editor-in-Chief

(Image credit: Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson)

"The jumping-off point for designing my bedroom was a checker-patterned tile from Zia that I used in the room's fireplace. Pulling the soft white and barely-there beige from the tile into every corner of the room makes it feel like I'm resting in a cloud. To ensure it didn't fall flat, I really leaned into texture and geometry, and I love how this bedside corner captures that mix — from the lamp to the rug to the original picture frame molding on the wall."

The Real Deal Nathan James Side Table View at Amazon Price: $169.99 Size: 14" D x 19" W x 23" H This Nathan James beacon wood nightstand gets stellar reviews — and it's not hard to see why. The woven seagrass accent on the cabinet door has a routed handhold detail and is set against the solid wood frame and legs beautifully in an elegant boho-style. Love! The Real Deal Svartpoppel Cushion Cover View at IKEA Price: $4.99 Size: 20" x 20" This super soft cushion cover in off-white looks way more expensive than the price tag! It's a best-seller at IKEA and is also available in gray-green, light pink, pale blue, pale gray-green, and yellow. You can also buy the inner cushion for $4! The Real Deal H&M Pleated Lampshade View at H&M Price: $59.99 Size: 10" H x 18" D This pleated lampshade is made with a blend of cotton and linen and would work well with a wide variety of bases — the pleats add interest and contrast in a simple yet effective way.

Hugh Metcalf — Editor

(Image credit: Hugh Metcalf)

"My interior style at home is calm, neutral, and a mix of high-low design, and this tiny corner of my living room is one of my favorite examples of how it can come together. This designer “Fat” lounge chair from Tom Dixon is one of my treasured possessions. It’s got such a distinct character, but doesn’t overwhelm the space, and just feels like I can pair it with anything. People always ask about our curtains, but they’re just from IKEA. We wanted them to look more generous, so we bought three pairs to make the curtain stack thicker — still much cheaper than trying to do the same thing made to measure. We wanted lighting in this alcove, but it’s a bit of a squeeze so we found this minimalist floor lamp, and it makes the space. It goes to show you don’t have to pick something super show-y to make an impact."

Get The Look Pottery Barn Post LED Marble Floor Lamp View at Pottery Barn Price: $259 Size: 8" W x 30" D x 46.5" - 61" H An alternative option for Hugh's accent light, this super sleek and sophisticated floor lamp is made of metal with a marble base and is also available in a bronze finish, at a slightly cheaper price of $229. It has a 4-way touch on the pole and an adjustable shade and arm. The Real Deal Tibast Curtains View at IKEA Price: $49.99 (1 pair) Size: 57 " x 98 " Try Hugh's trick of buying three pairs to make the curtain stack look thicker — it works! Made-to-measure-look curtains for a fraction of the price. These room-darkening curtains are available in white, dark green, and dark red. Get The Look Chardon Armchair View at Wayfair Price: $299 (Was $494) Size: 28'' H X 35'' W X 31.5'' D This alternative accent chair by AllModern is an absolute steal in the sale right now! It's handcrafted with solid wood framing and upholstered in cream polyester, meaning it's stain-resistant, too — stylish and practical! It also has great reviews and is currently available in white bouclé and sand bouclé. Snooze you lose!

My Favorite Corner (Debbie Black) — Managing Editor

(Image credit: Debbie Black)

I love my snug, so it's no surprise this space includes my favorite corner! I love the simple contrast of the blue and yellow color palette, the natural wood set against the black metal, and how neither a plant nor a throw is ever far away in my house! I'm a big fan of being cozy, and there is something quite special about how the light filters through the bamboo shade casting a warm, patterned glow across the walls — it creates a cocoon of coziness. I can often be found in this very spot, curled up in the throw with a cup of tea — my happy place.

Get The Look Oning 30 Stems Dried Pussywillow View at Amazon Price: $17.59 30 stems of real dried and preserved pussywillow branches to add instant fall decor vibes to your cozy corner. I have four separate pussywillow arrangements in my house right now — slightly obsessed... Get The Look Anthropologie Yellow Fringed Throw View at Anthropologie Price: $88 Size: 50" x 70" You literally can't beat a snuggly throw, in my personal opinion. You also can't beat a throw by one of the best home decor brands: Anthropologie. This wool-blend knit throw with a chunky, oversized fringe is the perfect addition to any cozy corner. Get The Look Antique Black Tripod Floor Lamp Set View at Wayfair Price: $93.76 (Was $97.49) Size: 59.44'' H X 9.84'' W X 9.84'' D I love the solid black metal against the natural woven bamboo and the layers of warmth it brings to a room when on. It's retro with a modern twist and, if you want a truly cozy corner, this is the floor lamp for you.

Faiza Saqib — Advice & Gardens Editor

(Image credit: Faiza Saqib)

“This spot right here, has to be my favorite little place. I mean…my kitty Mango loves it too. Oh and not to worry, that magnificent Parlor Palm you see is pet friendly! This little spot in my small apartment, is my peace, my sanctuary and my home. I sit here quite often, sipping away at my morning coffee as I check in with myself, and maybe even read a page or two of Rumi’s finest poetry. The photos in the frames are snapshots of Damascus and Aleppo - I’ve never been but one can dream, right? This little spot of mine is a cozy little fix for me amidst the chaos of this world, and I absolutely adore it.”

Get The Look Parlor Palm View at Walmart Price: $18.99 Size: 4" Pot You cannot go wrong with a houseplant. (I hope you can't; I have over 50 in my house.) It's one of the best — and often cheapest — ways to decorate your home. Plus, Parlor Palms are one of the most popular houseplants because they're very difficult to kill — so you really can't go wrong with this one! Get The Look Josclyn Side Chair View at Wayfair Price: $108.99 (Was $199) - Set of 4 Size: 33'' H X 18.1'' W X 19'' D These stylish chairs have an acrylic seat atop four solid wood legs with an Eiffel-style support, giving them a sophisticated look. They are also resistant to stains, scratches, water, and rust, making them a practical choice, too. Get The Look Axeman Picture Frame View at Amazon Price: $24.99 Size: 12x12 Frame / 8x8 Mat These simple, yet elegant picture frames are made from solid oak wood with tempered glass. With a 4.5-star rating after 476 reviews, I think I'll be adding this frame to my collection as well!

Lilith Hudson — Trends Editor

(Image credit: Lilith Hudson)

"Space might be at a premium in my little annex, but I didn't want to sacrifice style. I love the French country kitchen aesthetic, so I decided to let my walls do the talking with open shelving that showcases my eclectic kitchenware collection. We DIYed the shelves using spruce timber boards we cut to size, and I made the curtain (which hides the washing machine) in the space of just 10 minutes. All I used was some ticking stripe fabric, an extendable curtain pole, and brass curtain rings (all of which I bought from Amazon!) It might be small, but it has everything I need (and it's the perfect spot to enjoy my morning coffee!)"

Julia Demer — Style Editor

(Image credit: Julia Demer)

"This little section of my studio came together so serendipitously. It all started on a rainy fall afternoon when I went out for a walk. An elderly couple was moving out of their home, and I noticed this beautiful hand-painted table on the sidewalk. I inquired about it and learned it was an antique sewing table. I mentioned I sewed, and they insisted I take it — so, I did (in the rain, of course). When I got it home, I placed it under a vintage brass mirror I’d mounted between two giant windows — they seemed like kindred spirits. That’s how this became my “fancy corner,” the first thing you notice in my living room. Over time, I added a vintage candelabra and an arrangement of preserved roses, and now they all feel like one fanciful family."

The Real Deal Auleep Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks View at Amazon Price: $6.99 (2 Pack) You would never have guessed the pearls on Julia's table were magnetic curtain tiebacks from Amazon — genius! What a statement set for such a great price. Pretty and functional when in use; pretty and decorative when not! *Adds to basket* Get The Look Hague End Table With Storage View at Wayfair Price: $99.99 (Was $219) Size: 28'' H X 16.75'' W X 14.75'' D I feel this piece speaks to the vintage charm of Julia's original — it's a classic. Crafted with rubberwood and a birch veneer, it features a storage drawer with a nickel drawer pull in an antique bronze finish. This piece also gets a 4.6-star rating from 1193 reviews, and with it being over 50% off right now, I wouldn't hang about for long! Get The Look Perfectione Roses View at Amazon Price: $48.71 A floral display that keeps on giving! These preserved roses in buttermilk last up to three years and can also be purchased in pink, hot pink, dusty rose, purple, red, yellow, and royal blue. They could make a great gift option, too!

Amiya Baratan — News Writer

(Image credit: Amiya Baratan)

"Every time I pass this corner of my home, I can’t help but stop and take it all in. It’s one of those nooks that encapsulates all of my attention, with no effort at all. And while I adore the history that lies on the countertop below, with its domed Buddhas and polished vases in all their ceramic glory, it’s the display above that remains my favorite. Affectionately referred to as our ‘cabinet de couleurs’, this shelf holds glass-blown stories dipped in the most beautiful colors from places all around the world. Originally sourced from London, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and a couple of other pins across the map, each piece has been thoughtfully picked out to serve as a souvenir. Every artifact has been carefully curated by my aunt, who spent countless hours designing a nook to give this collection its pride of place.Mesmerizing and so wonderfully liquid in its glassy hues, there’s something about this graceful art form that will forever have a special place on my mood board, and I have my home’s cabinet de couleurs to thank for that."

Get The Look Morgan Decanter View at Anthropologie Price: $32 Size: Short 7.75"H x 5" D / Tall 10.5"H x 4" D This stunning dark turquoise decanter is available in the tall or short style (for the same price — short is pictured here) and in medium pink, lilac, and sage. You can also get it in a separate decanter style in iridescent — 'adds each to basket'... Get The Look Large Glass Vase View at H&M Price: $49.99 Size: 10 1/4 " D x 11 " H Let's be honest, I want all of the vases in Amiya's display! This vase, though, makes a great alternative. I love the color and playful design — it would definitely add interest if you were looking to create your own ‘cabinet de couleurs' (which I do). Get The Look Clear Glass Mini Vase View at H&M Price: $4.99 Size: 2 1/4 - 4 1/2 " I'm a fan of miniature decor and trinkets — both by themselves and within a display like Amiya's. Having all the different sizes, shapes, and colors is what really makes this display sing (as well as the fabulous lighting).

Abby Keenan — Social Media Assistant

(Image credit: Abby Keenan)

"I recently completed a bedroom redecoration project with my dad, and this corner has quickly become my favourite. It holds sentimental value, reminding me of the memories we had while creating it! The homemade panelling took us about three/four attempts to get it just right, but the effort was worthwhile. The dimmable lights add the perfect finishing touch, creating an ideal atmosphere for winding down in the evenings."

Get The Look Gold Sconce Wall Lighting View at Amazon Price: $59.99 Size: 14.3'' L x7.3'' W x5.9'' H The wall sconce is the standout piece in this favorite corner, especially lit against the dark blue accent wall; it's truly stunning. This alternative from Amazon delivers on design and it also has points for functionality, as it has a nifty side opening so you can easily change your bulbs! Win win! Get The Look Stoneware Vase View at H&M Price: $17.99 Size: 6 1/4" W x 9 3/4" H This abstract vase made of stoneware (30% of which is recycled) looks a lot pricier than the price tag! Available in natural white and black it's sure to add interest to any space in your home. Get The Look Ceramic Female Body Art Vase View at Walmart Price: $24.99 Size: 6.3" x 3.15" I have a couple of these types of vases in my house, too — love them! This female body art vase is made from ceramic material and is great for a small floral display, like these dried bunny tails from Walmart.

I hope you enjoyed having a little peek inside the homes of Livingetc editors — the different, beautiful, and special spaces that are beloved by each of them. If any more favorite corners come my way, I'll be sure to add them here!