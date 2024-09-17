Would You Spend $700 on a Stand Mixer? KitchenAid's Latest Release Might Tempt You

How much money are you willing to spend on a stand mixer? Admittedly, $700 might sound like a lot, but the latest top-of-the-range addition from KitchenAid is so beautiful that it could sway you.

That's because the new product is the first of its kind. Its contemporary design features a matte, forest green hue and replaces the standard steel mixing bowl with a grained version crafted from walnut wood. It's the most fall-coded mixer we've ever seen, and it's caused quite a "stir" on social media.

Inspired by nature, the "Evergreen" stand mixer is part of KitchenAid's so-called "Design Series" and aims to bring a touch of organic beauty to your kitchen. (The deep forest green color is even debossed with a leaf design on a brass-plated hub cover.) In the long-serving history of KitchenAid's stand mixers, it's the most exciting launch we've seen so far, and it's already earned its place in the world of stylish kitchen countertop appliances.

Since its release last week, the newest addition to KitchenAid's lineup has taken social media by storm. The past few years have seen organic influences dominate interior design, and with an increasingly sustainability-conscious market, it was only a matter of time before the world of kitchen appliances caught on.

While its sustainable credentials shouldn't go amiss, it's the aesthetic contributions of the "Evergreen" mixer that really cause it to stand above the rest. For most of us, our stand mixer is part and parcel of our kitchen by virtue of the fact it's always on display. Large appliances like this can't be easily tucked inside a cabinet, so why shouldn't they make a design statement on their own?

Well, this new launch does just that. Parking the on-trend forest hue aside for the moment, the walnut bowl is the true highlight. KitchenAid's iconic steel mixing bowls will always have a place in our homes, but this natural choice will look far less incongruous atop your kitchen countertop, especially if you've opted for butcher blocks. Pair that with the sophisticated moody hue of the enamel finish, and you have a stand mixer deserving of its rightful place in your modern kitchen.

"Evergreen marks a first for the brand as it introduces outdoor elements to the iconic Stand Mixer like never before," says Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "It was inspired by the natural elements that make us feel connected to the outdoors. By bringing those powerful emotions into the home, Evergreen inspires makers to come alive every time they set foot in the kitchen."

Whether or not the wooden bowl will be available to buy as a standalone product to interchange with other mixers isn't yet known, but we'll be keeping a close eye on KitchenAid's website so we can be the first to know. But of course, to match the natural bowl, there's also the new lust-worthy forest green shade. It's a color we've seen a lot lately, especially in kitchens, and the on-trend hue has a timeless elegance about it that feels far more mature than its predecessor, sage. As far as kitchen trends go, this one promises to endure for years to come.

That's something the design team took into consideration, too. "Creating Design Series Stand Mixers is a beautifully challenging process because we want the design elements to reflect current trends, but also spur fresh perspectives for makers," says Brittni Pertijs, Color, Materials and Finish Design Manager at Whirlpool Design. "Evergreen is all about awakening one's creative spirit by bringing the wonder of the most powerful and vivid elements of nature into your kitchen space."

This reimagining of everyday, utilitarian countertop appliances is something that Livingetc's Editor-in-Chief, Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson, has noticed emerging more rapidly in recent months. "There's a bigger movement happening in the kitchen that's connecting prepware and servingwares to tell a more cohesive and aesthetic story," she says.

Gone are the days of ugly appliances that detract from your stylish kitchen countertop ideas and you make every effort to hide away. The new Evergreen stand mixer from KitchenAid perfectly marries form and function for a chic appliance that's lust-worthy in its own right. Take our money!