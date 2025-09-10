From Larger-Than-Life Florals to Reworked Classics — House of Hackney Has Just Reimagined William Morris' Iconic Designs
The AW25 collection has all the nostalgic spirit of the Arts and Crafts movement, but with a bit of a cool, contemporary twist
If there is one characteristic defining current design releases, it's a renewed emphasis on craft. Art and storytelling culminate in handcrafted details, while pattern and color unite to create mood and character. This Autumn, House of Hackney is launching a new collection, The Nature of Morris, that honors the soft rejection of the high-tech, contemporary world with 27 wallpapers, seven fabrics, and a range of home accessories all inspired by the legacy of iconic designer, William Morris.
"Through the collection, we want to revitalize the legacy of William Morris for today — not through nostalgia, but with creativity as a form of activism," explains House of Hackney's co-founder, Javvy Royle. "We tell a story where Nature is not just an aesthetic, but a collaborator. Where craft is not a trend, but resistance. Where beauty is purposeful, rooted in ethics, ecology, and care."
The result is a collection that can be purposefully styled in homes that sport both maximalist styles and monochrome palettes. And, like with many of the latest homeware releases, and in true stride with both William Morris and House of Hackney's DNA, you bet the collection is full of pattern and plenty of personality.
For the collection, House of Hackney's design team worked with both archival textiles and Morris’ writings to reimagine existing prints and create new designs in the same spirit.
Among the range are two new prints: 'Earthly Paradise' and 'Utopia.' The former depicts natural motifs, like flourishing fruit trees and winding florals, while the latter nods to an imagined future cityscape, complete with lush trees, wild foliage, and iconic London landmarks (including Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and the London Eye).
It's a true blend of current pattern trends and both the classic William Morris and House of Hackney styles. But beyond the unmistakable aesthetic, many of the fabrics are made from sustainable materials, including hemp, organic cotton, linen, and recycled performance fabric. A choice that speaks directly to the natural themes within the designs.
Through larger-than-life florals, reworked classics, and a rich color palette, "past and present come together in a celebration of craft, beauty, and the irreverent, courageous, renegade man behind it all," says Javvy.
Of course, you can shop each print as a stand-alone fabric or wallpaper, but the ready-made pieces showcase just how versatile this range can be in interiors. Below are six selections that left me dreaming of lush forests and romantic floral fields.
Room dividers instantly make a room feel more luxurious and sophisticated. And this one, an ode to 1920s design, looks like a work of art.
The House of Hackney: The Nature of Morris collection is enough to convert me into a pattern person. It takes traditional craft and turns it into something strikingly contemporary. And the best way to incorporate it into your space? Pattern sprinkling.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.