From Larger-Than-Life Florals to Reworked Classics — House of Hackney Has Just Reimagined William Morris' Iconic Designs

If there is one characteristic defining current design releases, it's a renewed emphasis on craft. Art and storytelling culminate in handcrafted details, while pattern and color unite to create mood and character. This Autumn, House of Hackney is launching a new collection, The Nature of Morris, that honors the soft rejection of the high-tech, contemporary world with 27 wallpapers, seven fabrics, and a range of home accessories all inspired by the legacy of iconic designer, William Morris.

"Through the collection, we want to revitalize the legacy of William Morris for today — not through nostalgia, but with creativity as a form of activism," explains House of Hackney's co-founder, Javvy Royle. "We tell a story where Nature is not just an aesthetic, but a collaborator. Where craft is not a trend, but resistance. Where beauty is purposeful, rooted in ethics, ecology, and care."

The result is a collection that can be purposefully styled in homes that sport both maximalist styles and monochrome palettes. And, like with many of the latest homeware releases, and in true stride with both William Morris and House of Hackney's DNA, you bet the collection is full of pattern and plenty of personality.

Image 1 of 2 The printed sofa comes to life in this otherwise color-drenched space. (Image credit: House of Hackney) You can style the screen as an accent piece or expertly blend it into a pattern-drenched space. (Image credit: House of Hackney)

For the collection, House of Hackney's design team worked with both archival textiles and Morris’ writings to reimagine existing prints and create new designs in the same spirit.

Among the range are two new prints: 'Earthly Paradise' and 'Utopia.' The former depicts natural motifs, like flourishing fruit trees and winding florals, while the latter nods to an imagined future cityscape, complete with lush trees, wild foliage, and iconic London landmarks (including Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and the London Eye).

It's a true blend of current pattern trends and both the classic William Morris and House of Hackney styles. But beyond the unmistakable aesthetic, many of the fabrics are made from sustainable materials, including hemp, organic cotton, linen, and recycled performance fabric. A choice that speaks directly to the natural themes within the designs.

Through larger-than-life florals, reworked classics, and a rich color palette, "past and present come together in a celebration of craft, beauty, and the irreverent, courageous, renegade man behind it all," says Javvy.

Of course, you can shop each print as a stand-alone fabric or wallpaper, but the ready-made pieces showcase just how versatile this range can be in interiors. Below are six selections that left me dreaming of lush forests and romantic floral fields.

The House of Hackney: The Nature of Morris collection is enough to convert me into a pattern person. It takes traditional craft and turns it into something strikingly contemporary. And the best way to incorporate it into your space? Pattern sprinkling.