I’ll admit it. I’ve fully fallen for the “grandma’s house” trend, especially when it comes to farmhouse living rooms. The more time I spend styling spaces for Design Lab by Livingetc, the more I realize that the rooms I’m most drawn to are not the perfectly polished ones. They’re the ones that feel familiar. A little layered. Slightly nostalgic. The kind of living room you want to sink into and stay awhile.

For me, farmhouse living rooms work best when they feel collected rather than designed. I love mixing florals with stripes, adding a check here, a subtle pattern there, and letting things clash just enough to feel real. Nothing too precious. Nothing too coordinated. The charm comes from pieces that look like they’ve been added over time, not all in one afternoon.

A fresh, farmhouse living space mixing deep blue paneling, graphic stripes, and bold color for an easy, lived-in feel. (Image credit: Hyll Hotel)

This is where the "grandma’s house" influence really shines. Floral sofas that feel comforting instead of formal. Cushions that don’t quite match but somehow belong together. Wood tones that show wear. Lamps that give off a soft, warm glow. It’s cozy, welcoming, and deeply unpretentious.

This collection is my take on that feeling. Traditional farmhouse pieces with pattern, texture, and warmth at the forefront. The kind of finds that instantly make a living room feel lived-in, loved, and quietly full of character.

When it comes to styling a farmhouse living room like this, I always say start small. One floral armchair can change the whole mood. A patterned cushion can soften a sofa instantly. You don’t need to go all in to get the effect. In fact, it works better when you don’t.

I like to let comfort lead every decision. If it feels inviting, you’re on the right track. If it feels too perfect, pull it back. Add another layer. Mix in something unexpected.

And if you’re not sure where to start or how to pull it all together, Design Lab by Livingetc is there to help. Send over what you’re drawn to, and I’ll help you find the pieces that make your living room feel like home, the cozy, familiar kind.