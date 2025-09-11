The New Morris & Co x Habitat Collection Has Just Launched — This Is the Elegant Furniture and Decor I Just Know Is Going to Sell Out From It
Stop! Don't pack up your colorful decor quite yet. Summer may be drawing to a close, but Habitat and Morris & Co. are teaming up for a second time with an Autumn collection that proves bold colors are not just for warmer weather. This year’s collection features a whopping 209 pieces, including both reinvented classics and 90 new designs. It's bold, it's bright, it has bamboo, and it's bringing fun back to the fall.
With this new collection, the Habitat x Morris & Co. partnership offers what they refer to as 'a fresh perspective on traditional design.' Andrew Tanner, head of design at Habitat, says, "The collection that celebrates the spirit of maximalism through bold silhouettes and large-scale prints in exclusive color palettes. Each piece maintains the depth, drama, and storytelling at the heart of Habitat and Morris & Co., creating the perfect blend of heritage and innovation for contemporary spaces."
If Habitat's AW25 homeware collection was any indication, you can expect to see informed and curated style oozing from every corner of this collab. The prints from Morris & Co. you know and love, such as Sunflower Woodblock, Pimpernel, Blackthorn, Willow Boughs, and Acanthus, are now available in new scales and colorways, and blended with Habitat's contemporary silhouettes and on-trend design.
Whether you have £7.50 or £800 to spend, there is something in this collection for you. What will it be? A bamboo table lamp? A marble and wood side table? Perhaps a printed candle for your bedroom? All of that and more, below.
Opulent accents play a key role in the collection, and Habitat and Morris & Co. say the new Cane Floor Lamp is inspired by the intricate bamboo furniture seen at William Morris's Wightwick Manor — stunning. The brass components bring a timeless glow that elevates the lamp, and it's topped with a fluted shade.
Marble and wood are a combination I would love to see more of in upcoming interior design trends. This piece brings the feel of mid-century modern furniture with an elevated, yet retro twist from the green marble top.
Pattern is the new way forward for 2026. The print screams classic Morris & Co., while the pink and orange colorway is completely in vogue. 70s color palettes are a big trend for this autumn season (take the new H&M Home's Autumn collection for example); something about the combo is warm and inviting, yet seriously stylish.
I mean...does this mini table lamp even need an introduction? The glass shade is playful, while the marble bottom feels sophisticated and timeless. And for only £45? I think I've found the table lamp your modern living room has been missing.
Of course, we have to talk about furniture with this new collection. According to the brands, Arts & Crafts design, Art Nouveau era, and retro-inspired style are at the heart of the collection, and this sideboard proves it can feel majorly modernized. The ball furniture feet are what totally sold me.
It wouldn't be Morris & Co. without a little pattern. This Sunflower chenille throw is maximalist, yet understated, as the print is monochrome enough to pass as an accent piece in a multitude of color schemes. Throw this over your living room sofa for a pop of color and a cozy snuggle on chilly autumn evenings.
While there are plenty of printed and patterned chairs to purchase in the Habitat x Morris & Co. collection, this red velvet accent chair was the one that really caught my eye. Who doesn't love a dash of unexpected red? It brings the mood without feeling too dark.
