The New Morris & Co x Habitat Collection Has Just Launched — This Is the Elegant Furniture and Decor I Just Know Is Going to Sell Out From It

Stop! Don't pack up your colorful decor quite yet. Summer may be drawing to a close, but Habitat and Morris & Co. are teaming up for a second time with an Autumn collection that proves bold colors are not just for warmer weather. This year’s collection features a whopping 209 pieces, including both reinvented classics and 90 new designs. It's bold, it's bright, it has bamboo, and it's bringing fun back to the fall.

With this new collection, the Habitat x Morris & Co. partnership offers what they refer to as 'a fresh perspective on traditional design.' Andrew Tanner, head of design at Habitat, says, "The collection that celebrates the spirit of maximalism through bold silhouettes and large-scale prints in exclusive color palettes. Each piece maintains the depth, drama, and storytelling at the heart of Habitat and Morris & Co., creating the perfect blend of heritage and innovation for contemporary spaces."

If Habitat's AW25 homeware collection was any indication, you can expect to see informed and curated style oozing from every corner of this collab. The prints from Morris & Co. you know and love, such as Sunflower Woodblock, Pimpernel, Blackthorn, Willow Boughs, and Acanthus, are now available in new scales and colorways, and blended with Habitat's contemporary silhouettes and on-trend design.

Whether you have £7.50 or £800 to spend, there is something in this collection for you. What will it be? A bamboo table lamp? A marble and wood side table? Perhaps a printed candle for your bedroom? All of that and more, below.

The collection's fabulous, I know, but there's more where that came from. Stay up to date on all the latest and greatest decorating ideas, starting with our edit of new homeware releases for August.