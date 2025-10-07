Hillary's Just-Dropped Collaboration with William Morris Means There's Always a Good View Out Your Window
With patterns continuing to be embraced around the home in 2025, the collection couldn't have come at a better time
With pattern making a resurgence this year, it feels fitting that William Morris' iconic designs also seem to be everywhere again. The latest iteration? Hillary's has teamed up with the V&A to release a range of window dressings in five iconic William Morris patterns (and eight colorways). Available as made-to-measure blinds (starting from £130) and curtains (starting from £139), you can even get the fabric in cushion covers, for a smaller pop of pattern.
William Morris is known for classic and timeless prints, but that doesn't mean they can't work in contemporary spaces. Traditional patterns on modern window treatments are all about how you style them, and much-admired prints such as the Pimpernel and Strawberry Thief look completely refreshed in these bold new colors.
Take a look at the new collection below, with advice around how and where I'd style each. There are muted options for those who prefer a more understated aesthetic, and bolder designs that are sure to spark inspiration for those ready to make a statement.
The Pimpernel Soft Rose fabric is ideal for those who want to add a pop of color and pattern without going overboard. The romantic print is utterly gorgeous, and I'd style this as Roman blinds layered with voile curtains on top for a more design-led and whimsical feel. This pattern would work especially well as living room curtains to add drama and dimension.
The moody colorway of the Sunflower Ink Wash fabric pays homage to the original historic design, while giving it a new lease of life. If using to dress your windows, consider the different styles of curtains available, as they completely change the look. For example, if you'd like to hang them in a contemporary setting, a wave or eyelet header would be better than a pencil pleat.
For more of a subtle injection of pattern, consider the Willow Blossom fabric. Like all of the fabrics, it's available in made-to-measure blinds, curtains, and cushions. I can see this fabric coming into its own in a serene modern living space, or perhaps a little one's nursery to introduce a sense of calm.
Victoria Robinson, product manager at Hillary's, says, "We love the fresh new colors that give these signature designs a contemporary twist, beautifully made for the way we live now." The sumptuous dark green in this particular design would suit a space that celebrates all things statement. I can see it used as the window dressing in an otherwise color-drenched room.
Strawberry Thief Dawn is one of William Morris's most iconic designs and it has previously boasted a darker, richer color palette. For this new collection, it has taken on a new life as a lighter and more muted design, ideal for those that are a fan of the original pattern but would prefer a low key version for their window dressings.
The Sunflower Harvest fabric from this new collection is perfect for bringing the outdoors in. Do you have an orangery or a garden room that blurs the lines between the two? Then this fabric, used as either blinds or curtains, would be the ideal choice. Imagine a fully glazed room draped with this stunning fabric; it really would be breathtaking.
I'm a big fan of the Willow Sky fabric. Its dusky blue backdrop is a color I'm seeing everywhere right now, and it feels bang on trend. The repetitive leaf pattern is utterly beautiful and would be able to seamlessly fit into an interior scheme that already features a plethora of patterns. A Willow Sky custom-made cushion with added piping to elevate it would also make a gorgeous gift for someone special!
Love this iconic pattern, but not so sure about the pastel version? This Strawberry Thief Dusk print is for you. I wouldn't just say it's a darker version, as the fabric still feels light and bright thanks to the light yellow and green tones that are seen throughout. With the main backdrop being mid-toned blue, this color combination is a match made in heaven.
If you can’t get enough of this collaboration, then you may also want to check out the new Morris & Co x Habitat collection that features everything from accent furniture, to stylish lighting and accessories.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.