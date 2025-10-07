Hillary's Just-Dropped Collaboration with William Morris Means There's Always a Good View Out Your Window

With patterns continuing to be embraced around the home in 2025, the collection couldn't have come at a better time

a video of different rooms featuring the Hillary&#039;s x William Morris fabric collection
(Image credit: Hillary's x William Morris)
With pattern making a resurgence this year, it feels fitting that William Morris' iconic designs also seem to be everywhere again. The latest iteration? Hillary's has teamed up with the V&A to release a range of window dressings in five iconic William Morris patterns (and eight colorways). Available as made-to-measure blinds (starting from £130) and curtains (starting from £139), you can even get the fabric in cushion covers, for a smaller pop of pattern.

William Morris is known for classic and timeless prints, but that doesn't mean they can't work in contemporary spaces. Traditional patterns on modern window treatments are all about how you style them, and much-admired prints such as the Pimpernel and Strawberry Thief look completely refreshed in these bold new colors.

Take a look at the new collection below, with advice around how and where I'd style each. There are muted options for those who prefer a more understated aesthetic, and bolder designs that are sure to spark inspiration for those ready to make a statement.

If you can’t get enough of this collaboration, then you may also want to check out the new Morris & Co x Habitat collection that features everything from accent furniture, to stylish lighting and accessories.

