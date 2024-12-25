When to Repot a Christmas Cactus — This Flourishing Flower Should Be Rehomed After It Blooms, and Here's Why

The Christmas cactus — also known as Schlumbergera — is a beauty like no other. Commonly ranging in shades of red, pink, and even orange, this bloom is one you'll want to snap up and add to your home decor. If you're already a keen plant parent and you've introduced this flower into your space, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Aside from its watering needs, knowing how to repot a Christmas cactus as well as when will promote healthy and abundant growth. Although this festive houseplant is fairly low-maintenance, it will need some upkeep from time to time in order for it to maintain its bright hue and cheerful glow.

To learn more about this bloom's needs, we spoke to a plant expert about when to repot a Christmas cactus and why it's important. Here is everything you need to know.

When to Repot a Christmas Cactus

If you've learned how to get your Christmas cactus to bloom and watched it thrive, there is an easy way to keep its foliage bright and healthy for seasons to come.

According to plant expert Andrew Gaumond from Petals Republic, repotting is the key to your plant's success, but knowing exactly when it should be done is just as important.

"Christmas cactus plants are best repotted soon after they have finished blooming, typically in late winter to early spring," explains Andrew. "This is when the plant enters its active growth phase, making it more resilient to the stress of being moved and giving it time to settle into its new pot before the next bloom cycle."

To prevent your Christmas cactus buds from falling off, ensure you repot your plant during this phase. We promise you'll see happy blooms for many seasons to come.

Why You Should Repot At a Certain Time

So, why is it important for your Christmas cactus to go through the repotting process after its blooming phase?

Andrew tells us: "Repotting right after the blooming period ensures you don’t disrupt the plant during its flowering phase, which can cause buds or flowers to drop."

The expert says in late winter or early spring, the plant is getting ready for new growth and, in turn, can focus its energy on rooting intro fresh soil, "giving it a strong foundation for the year ahead," Andrew adds.

What Kind of Soil Does a Christmas Cactus Need?

Introducing this plant into your home means you've agreed to take on a responsibility as a plant parent. That means you need to take the time to understand when to water a Christmas cactus as well as its fertilization and soil needs. But what type of soil is best suited for this charming flower?

"Christmas cacti thrive best in very well-draining soil," says Andrew. "A dependable pre-mixed option I recommend are cactus potting mixes with some added organic matter mixed in." We recommend this Miracle-Gro Cactus, Palm and Citrus Potting Mix from Amazon, priced at just $10.99.

However, Andrew says that if you want to make your own potting mix from scratch, you should combine two parts potting soil, with one part coarse sand and one part coco coir. "The goal is to end up with soil that should retain some moisture but never stay soggy," notes Andrew.

FAQs

What Kind of Pot Does a Christmas Cacti Like?

To fix a limp Christmas cactus, you need to ensure it's being properly cared for, including the type of planter it's growing in. So, what kind of pot is best for this houseplant?

"Christmas cacti prefer shallow pots with drainage holes," explains Andrew. "Because their roots don’t grow very deep, a wide, shallow pot works best."

He continues: "Terracotta pots are a great option because they allow excess moisture to evaporate, reducing the risk of overwatering. However, stone, ceramic, or plastic pots with proper drainage can work just as well."

Does a Christmas Cactus Like to Be Root Bound?

"In my experience, Christmas cacti actually bloom better when they are slightly root bound," says Andrew. "A snug pot encourages flowering, but if the roots are overcrowded to the point where water can’t penetrate the soil, or if the plant’s health seems compromised, it’s time to repot. This usually happens every 2-3 years."