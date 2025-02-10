"I'm a Plant Stylist, These Are the Mistakes Making Your Houseplants Look Messy, Awkward, and Lifeless"
If you're guilty of any of these houseplant styling faux pas, now's the time to switch it up
A pothos on the bookshelf there and a fiddle leaf fig by the corner here just don't cut it anymore. Just as you place each piece of decor with great intention, every houseplant in your collection deserves just as much attention in style.
So, when it comes to decorating with houseplants, there are some universal rules that we all (hopefully) abide by. And on the other hand, there are some serious interior foliage faux paus that are best avoided at all costs. "Let’s be real — houseplants can make or break a space," says houseplant stylist James Whiting. "Styled well, they add life, texture, and serious design credibility to your home. Done wrong? They can look messy, awkward, or, like in many homes, an afterthought! As a seasoned houseplant stylist, I’ve seen it all: almost leafless Fig trees resembling hat stands, dinner plates being used as pot saucers and rows of yellowing herbs cluttering kitchen window sills that are far from edible." Not quite as chic if you ask this stylist.
So, here are a few tips from James to help you avoid making the most common houseplant styling mistakes and ensure that the greenery in your home is aspirational.
James Whiting is a London-based botanical designer, stylist and founder of Plants By There, an interior landscaping brand specialising in creating stylish indoor gardens for commercial clients. With a background in fashion, marketing and over many years in plant styling, he has worked with top brands like Birkenstock, Tala, Drake’s, Astrid & Miyu, Bottega Veneta and WWF. A multi-award winner at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, James is known for his innovative and vibrant houseplant displays. James says “I’ve always had to upgrade every living space I’ve had to suit my personality and plants have always been my chosen medium. I’m not scared of colour and love to layer objects to create scenes in my home. I’m most definitely a maximalist and love experimenting with home decor that I’ve collected over the years alongside foliage plants to refresh my home.
1. Exposed Plastic Pots? Absolutely Not
According to James Whiting, botanical designer and founder of Plants By There, if there’s one rule you should never break, it’s leaving visible plastic nursery pots out for all the chic to chide.
When organizing your indoor garden, he tells us that it's best to hide these away to avoid spoiling all of your interior decorating efforts. "Either place them inside a stylish decorative planter that’s large enough to hide the rim or, even better, properly repot your plants into something that suits your decor," he suggests.
"There’s a huge range of inexpensive decorative planters on the market now — ceramic, metal, concrete, recycled plastic, cork, and wicker," he says. "And nothing kills the vibe of a room faster than a brown plastic pot sticking out like a sore thumb."
2. Wrong-Sized Pots = Awkward plants
James rightly points out that a tall plant crammed into a tiny pot will always look like it’s about to topple over, and a small plant in a giant pot just looks mean.
"The perfect indoor plant pots should feel balanced with the corresponding houseplants — big enough to let your plant grow, but not so oversized that it drowns it," he says. "Your plants will thank you for this too as growing in the correct size pots will ensure that your plants flourish."
As a very general rule of thumb, he explains that there should be at least the same amount of foliage above your plant pot as there is pot on view. That's the ultimate formula for a plant that's as healthy growing as it is pretty looking.
3. The "Scattered Everywhere" Look is a No-Go
If you're plopping random plants on every shelf and windowsill, James certifies this technique as a one-way ticket to clutter town. Instead, he recommends grouping plants in odd numbers, mixing different heights for a natural, effortless feel.
"You can also group them with decorative items treating them as styling objects themselves," he notes. "For a more minimal and bold look, let one statement plant in an eye-catching planter can totally steal the show when placed strategically next to a cool piece of furniture."
Even the chicest planter styles can lose style points when they're peppered around a space without care. So this is one mistake you definitely don't want to be making.
4. Bare Soil? Boring.
James tells us that nothing makes a plant look more unfinished than exposed compost — and honestly, we couldn't agree more.
"Upgrade your look by top-dressing the bare soil with pebbles, bark, moss, or gravel that complements your interior style and planter in question," he says. "And don’t be scared to get creative with color, aquarium gravel can be a fun way to inject some fun into your indoor plants as it’s available in so many colors."
He reassures that this small detail will make a huge difference to the look of your houseplant displays. This method of soil dressing works especially well for indoor succulents. So, if you have any mini, spiky plants sitting bare, now's your chance to dress it up.
5. Dusty, Sad Plants? It’ll Never Do
"A droopy, dusty plant is like showing up to a glamorous party in last week’s sweatpants," says James. "Keep those leaves clean, trim off any dead stems, and make sure that you actually water them."
However, he warns against overwatering your houseplants since overlove is the number one killer of houseplants in the home.
"Healthy plants aren’t just prettier," he notes. "They instantly elevate your space and well-being and will ensure that your guests leave with houseplant envy."
Price: £55
Color: Black
Bold and minimal at the same time, this smooth Ferm Living Esca Small Flowerpot from Made In Design is easy to introduce to any space.
Price: £36.99
Was: £44.99
Growing bird of paradise indoors is fairly easy, but if you'd like to skip ahead and treat your home to some foliage, this white bird of paradise is the perfect buy.
Final Thoughts? "Style With Intention," Says James
In James' expertise, the key is to remember that houseplants aren’t just decor, they’re living things that deserve to be shown at their best and cared for.
He finds that houseplants can make or break a space. "When styled well, they add life, texture, and serious design credibility to your home," he says. However, when done wrong, he points out that they can look like a messy, awkward, afterthought.
"A little thought goes a long way with indoor greenery, and trust me, your home will thank you," he adds. "Now go forth and create your dream indoor jungle!"
