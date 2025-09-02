I'd Sell My Right Arm for This Soho Home Firepit — It's the Coolest Way to Do Corten Steel in a Garden
A fire pit is a garden essential for the chillier seasons, and this one is the sexiest I've seen this year
I know, I know, the summer season is over. I'm as devastated as you are. But that doesn't mean we have to put an end to our outdoor hosting. So long as you have a good firepit in your arsenal, your autumnal garden parties can still be the (ahem) hottest place to be.
Admittedly, though, these firepits are not all made equally. Some feel slightly, dare I say, naff. Plus, there's also the issue of durability. So many of the more stylish designs may look great when you first buy them, but after a few weeks sitting out in the unpredictable British weather, they're practically unrecognizable. Dusty, rusty, and musty. Not the look I was going for.
Which is why I'm so obsessed with this ultra-chic Wunder Outdoor Firepit from Soho Home.
I'm yet to find a Soho Home collection or product that isn't heart-achingly chic. They just... get it. And this firepit is no exception.
Designed and created by Belgian brand Wünder, they've brought their signature attention to detail and commitment to sustainability in this gorgeous design. Each one of their creations is designed and made in Belgium, using local craftsmen to ensure a short and sustainable production chain.
With an impressive 105 cm diameter, this firepit is large enough for you and your friends to comfortably sit around on some firepit seating and soak up the cozy warmth.
The smart, slatted design isn't just for style; each plank of steel leaves behind a small vent, allowing oxygen to flow into the center, creating a powerful flame and little to no smoke. Genius, if you ask us.
Narrow feet hide beneath the steel body, creating the illusion of weightlessness, as if the firepit is effortlessly floating mid-air. My favorite part of the design, however, is undoubtedly the corten steel finish. Unlike other metals, Corten steel comes with a stable, rust-like patina, which not only looks gorgeously rustic but also protects your firepit from further corrosion or signs of wear.
Corten steel, otherwise known as weathering steel, is uniquely identified as a group of steel alloys that form a completely stable layer of rust along the surface, therefore eliminating the need for painting or upkeep.
The alloy is composed of iron, copper, chromium, and nickel, which come together to make an incredibly durable and weather-resistant material, perfect for your garden furniture.
This alloy goes through an oxidation process that results in a warm, rust-like patina that acts as a protective layer, as well as adding a cool, distinctive look. While this oxidation process can typically take up to six months, many corten steel products have gone through a prior treatment process, so the product you receive will maintain the same look for several years to come, making it a go-to material for outdoor furniture that will last the longest.
This cool, minimalist-style fire bowl is a great, affordable option if you're not willing to spend over two grand on your new firepit. Plus, add on a cooking grid, and this clever design can double up as a BBQ, similar to the oh-so-trendy Japanese outdoor grills.
Solo Stove is known for its signature smoke-free designs, perfect for those of us with smaller gardens. While it doesn't have the rustic patina of the corten steel options, it is constructed out of a highly durable type of stainless steel, which is virtually weatherproof, so you can still comfortably leave it outside year-round without fear of rusting.
If the thought of an open fire makes you slightly nervous, you may find more luck with a gas-fuelled type of firepit, instead. This one is particularly stylish, and the glass shield makes it a better option for families with young children.
Somewhere between a garden statue and a firepit, this plinth-style fire pit brings an elevated look to your garden design.
A stylish fire pit is just the first step in preparing your garden for the cooler months. The next? Some cool garden lighting ideas. I'm particularly into moonlighting at the moment, but some stylish solar outdoor table lamps wouldn't go amiss either.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.