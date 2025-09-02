I'd Sell My Right Arm for This Soho Home Firepit — It's the Coolest Way to Do Corten Steel in a Garden

I know, I know, the summer season is over. I'm as devastated as you are. But that doesn't mean we have to put an end to our outdoor hosting. So long as you have a good firepit in your arsenal, your autumnal garden parties can still be the (ahem) hottest place to be.

Admittedly, though, these firepits are not all made equally. Some feel slightly, dare I say, naff. Plus, there's also the issue of durability. So many of the more stylish designs may look great when you first buy them, but after a few weeks sitting out in the unpredictable British weather, they're practically unrecognizable. Dusty, rusty, and musty. Not the look I was going for.

Which is why I'm so obsessed with this ultra-chic Wunder Outdoor Firepit from Soho Home.

Soho Home Wunder Outdoor Fire Pit £2,995 at Soho Home I'm yet to find a Soho Home collection or product that isn't heart-achingly chic. They just... get it. And this firepit is no exception. Designed and created by Belgian brand Wünder, they've brought their signature attention to detail and commitment to sustainability in this gorgeous design. Each one of their creations is designed and made in Belgium, using local craftsmen to ensure a short and sustainable production chain. With an impressive 105 cm diameter, this firepit is large enough for you and your friends to comfortably sit around on some firepit seating and soak up the cozy warmth. The smart, slatted design isn't just for style; each plank of steel leaves behind a small vent, allowing oxygen to flow into the center, creating a powerful flame and little to no smoke. Genius, if you ask us. Narrow feet hide beneath the steel body, creating the illusion of weightlessness, as if the firepit is effortlessly floating mid-air. My favorite part of the design, however, is undoubtedly the corten steel finish. Unlike other metals, Corten steel comes with a stable, rust-like patina, which not only looks gorgeously rustic but also protects your firepit from further corrosion or signs of wear.

Corten steel, otherwise known as weathering steel, is uniquely identified as a group of steel alloys that form a completely stable layer of rust along the surface, therefore eliminating the need for painting or upkeep.

The alloy is composed of iron, copper, chromium, and nickel, which come together to make an incredibly durable and weather-resistant material, perfect for your garden furniture.

This alloy goes through an oxidation process that results in a warm, rust-like patina that acts as a protective layer, as well as adding a cool, distinctive look. While this oxidation process can typically take up to six months, many corten steel products have gone through a prior treatment process, so the product you receive will maintain the same look for several years to come, making it a go-to material for outdoor furniture that will last the longest.

A stylish fire pit is just the first step in preparing your garden for the cooler months. The next? Some cool garden lighting ideas. I'm particularly into moonlighting at the moment, but some stylish solar outdoor table lamps wouldn't go amiss either.