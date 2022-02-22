Soho Home's new collection taps into one of 2022's biggest interior design trends

Soho Home has just revealed its new collection, and it pays homage to one of the biggest design movements of the season.

The interiors label, which is a branch of the Soho House brand, draws inspiration from Rome, Mumbai, and Nashville to celebrate escapism – an aesthetic that continues to dominate interior design trends this 2022.

Catering to the shift in post-pandemic travel, the escapist movement shows no signs of slowing down. Homewares are playing an important role in transporting us to faraway shores – and Soho Home's new collection epitomizes this modern decorating idea in all its sun-drenched glory. But why do they get the trend so right?

(Image credit: Soho Home)

With locations across four continents, including Asia, Europe, and North America, Soho House knows a thing or two about global design. This collection focuses on their most recent branches in Rome, Mumbai, and the upcoming location in Nashville that is expected to open this month.

Why is escapism trending?

According to the designers at Milc Interiors, the craving for escapism and tranquillity has accelerated over the past 18 months – but they anticipate the trend will live on for the brighter seasons ahead.

'Designed to help boost your mood as soon as you set foot through the door (or step out into the garden), this trend celebrates color, pattern, and glamour in abundance,' adds Rockett St George's Co-founder Lucy St George. 'From vivid colors to the rise of tropical patterns, this trend is a maximalist's dream.'

(Image credit: Soho Home)

Soho Home's escapist collection

In response to the demand for statement textiles and unique accessories, Soho Home has revealed its most eclectic collection to date. The pieces celebrate colors, shapes, and patterns from across the continents – to create a cocktail of cultures exclusive to Soho Home.

(Image credit: Soho Home)

Their Rome location, which opened in San Lorenzo last October, influenced the collection's confident shapes made from soft Italian boucle. The retro-inspired Rolland chair (approximately $2708/£1995) is a direct nod to the styles seen in Soho House Rome.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the bedrooms in their upcoming House in Nashville, Soho Home designed an Archway bed (/approximately $8135/ £5995) with a tall, arched headboard (seen above) that oozes Tennessee style. If this bed is a foreshadowing of what we can expect from Soho House Nashville, then we're very excited indeed.

(Image credit: Soho Home)

For their print designs, the label looked further east to Mumbai, where they drew artisanal influence from India's west coast. Hero items include the Kendrick Cushion (approximately $136/£100), which will transform your modern bedroom ideas instantly.

If you can't visit Soho House's new locations in person, fear not. This collection will bring the beauty of escapism into your home without the airplane ticket. We're adding items to our basket as we speak.