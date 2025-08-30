Lighting Under Your Umbrella Is the Biggest Mood Shifter for Evenings Spent in Your Garden — Here's How to Do It

Whether tight on space or simply lacking in luminosity, this easy and affordable trick will instantly elevate your garden

Rotating images of different outdoor umbrella lights.
(Image credit: Amazon, Atkins and Thyme, Lights4fun)
The first leaves are beginning to fall in London, and that means long winter nights are on their way. But to enjoy the splendor of garden soirees once the sun starts setting earlier, investing in good lighting is essential. As it turns out, you don't need to break the bank; all you need to achieve a dazzling patio is a parasol and a chic set of outdoor umbrella lights.

Yes, string lights and hanging lanterns look fabulous, but they aren't always feasible without a wall or post to attach to. Not to mention, outdoor lighting needs to be close enough to seating arrangements so that you can easily dine or mingle. Enter outdoor umbrella lights. These clever garden lighting ideas expertly combine form and function, meaning you can light your outdoor living space without the hassle of complex hanging.

Don't waste precious space on a table lamp; incorporate outdoor umbrella lights reminiscent of shining stars and sparkling chandeliers. Below are six ways to shop this design discovery, from the best garden lighting brands.

Don't let your garden just be something to enjoy when the sun's out, clever patio lighting ideas (and a throw blanket or two) will make your outdoor space something to enjoy year-round.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.