This 'Tree-Hugging' Outdoor Light Gives Your Garden Expensive-Looking Accent Lighting (Despite Only Costing £11)

During the day, there's nowhere I'd rather be than sprawled out across the grass in my back garden. However, come nighttime, it's a whole different story. No matter how many different outdoor lighting trends I tried, something still just felt slightly... off. It wasn't that there wasn't enough light; it just never felt entirely balanced, and I found myself feeling as if something was missing, but I just didn't know what.

So when I stumbled across these clever tree-hugging outdoor lights from Light in a Box, it felt somewhat like a revelation. Subtle enough to go unnoticed during the day, but super impactful come nightfall, these discrete lights provide the extra oomph my garden was so desperately calling out for.

While I was already well-covered with hanging fairy lights and cool rechargeable outdoor table lamps for my outdoor seating area, the larger areas of outdoor space felt somewhat neglected, creating an irritating spookiness to those unlit spots. This outdoor tree lighting idea wraps around the trunk of a tree, illuminating it and providing a welcoming glow to the wider perimeters of your garden, so you can say goodbye to any creepy, shady garden areas and hello to a space that glows no matter the hour.

LightInTheBox Tree Hugging Lamp £11 at Lightinthebox.com This wrap-around light provides a warm glow to the base of your garden's trees, effortlessly illuminating the space in a soft, subtle way. The LED lights provide an easy, reliable source of light, without adding a penny to your electricity bills, and, even better yet, they could be easier to install, so you won't have to call out a professional to help you set them up. Once positioned beneath the tree, sat flush to the floor, these lights become practically invisible, so you can enjoy all the glow without any of the intrusive, bulky fittings. This model isn't only an absolute steal at £11, but it also comes in a wide array of options, so you can be sure you're choosing a light that works for you. Pick between white, golden, red, green, and warm white lights, depending on your desired finish.

Good accent lighting is the key to making your garden look purposeful after dark. Think of accent lighting as highlighting your favorite parts of your garden during the day, and often, specimen trees are the focal points of your space.

Usually, you'd choose something like a spotlight, pointed directionally at a tree, meaning it looks great from the 'front' (usually the view from your kitchen window). However, this idea is a 360 experience, meaning if it's a tree in your front yard, for example, it looks good from both your home and the curb.

If you're still looking for more creative ways to light up your garden, maybe it's time to consider some Alexa-controlled outdoor lighting. Not only does their high-tech design make for an elevated lighting experience, but they look great, too.