Luxury living room ideas – 13 ways to create a chic and elevated space

Luxury living room ideas allow you to create a space for relaxing that also feels refined and design-driven.

Incorporating sumptuous materials, textures and rich hues in your living room ideas is a great place to start, while art and sculptural features will add color, pattern and grandeur.

'To give your space an injection of luxury, it is all about confidence,' says Ann Marie Cousins, interior designer and founder of AMC Design. 'Attention is in the details, however, this doesn’t mean overcrowding the space with lots of items, as a cluttered home can look unsophisticated.'

Want to know more? We've rounded up a host of luxury living room ideas from top designers below for the ultimate relaxing and socializing sanctuary.

Luxury living room ideas for a truly elevated space

1. Make a statement with an oversized light pendant

(Image credit: Original BTC)

'We always recommend having a beautiful pendant as the centerpiece in a living room,' says Ian Cameron, creative director of luxury lighting brand Cameron Design House (opens in new tab).

'Hung centrally in the room, a grand sculptural light draws the eye in and brings the whole space together,' he continues. 'Helping to zone the living space, the soft glow emitted from the striking centerpiece distinguishes a different area within the home creating a luxurious living space.'

Whether you choose striking sculptural beaded pendants, an oversized chandelier, or statement metallic geometric piece, there's a focal-point pendant to suit all spaces for an added level of luxe for an elegant living room.

2. Bring some drama with high-style printed wallpaper

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Wallpaper trends for 2022 show a continued penchant for all things nature-related, and printed wallpaper, in tropical, botanical or garden structure finishes, is a stylish way to add interest and drama to a room.

'Metallic wallpaper brings your walls to life and is a great choice for rooms with low lighting,' says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of interiors brand Divine Savages (opens in new tab). 'Our iconic Crane Fonda wallpaper is reimagined in a larger scale in the living room above, and the dramatic black and gold colorway creates a sultry, moody elegance that allows the jewel-toned velvet sofas to shine.'

Brooding yet glamorous and, ultimately, ultra-luxurious.

3. Channel minimalism with a luxe touch

(Image credit: Joshua Smith/Lance Gerber)

Just because you veer more towards minimalism in interior design, doesn't mean your decor can't be luxurious. By introducing high-quality, comfortable materials like linen and bouclé, and design-forward furniture, you can create a luxurious aesthetic in a pared-back space.

'You can embrace minimalism and not compromise on luxury,' says Joshua Smith, principal designer and founder of Joshua Smith Inc (opens in new tab). 'In the room above, we added tongue and groove boards to the ceiling to add architectural interest and an earthy texture even in all white; it makes for a chic modern rustic living room idea.'

'The tracks to the sheets are embedded into the ceiling for a cleaner look, and the sheets filter the light beautifully while adding softness and providing emphasis to the ceiling heights.'

He adds: 'The alabaster pendant light adds a hit of warm brass to the space. The other furnishings add layers and dimension; the chairs almost act as sculptures in the rooms, and the addition of a pedestal with an object always up levels any space!'

4. Add luxury through creativity and personalization

(Image credit: Kellie Burke Interiors)

'Luxury is having a space that’s just for you,' says Kellie of Kellie Burke Interiors (opens in new tab). 'It is a place to sit, relax and enjoy, not just walk by.'

By injecting your personality into your living room, you can elevate the space with a unique creative flair, whether through art, furniture or collectibles. Designs like Kellie's, the textbook example of maximalism in interior design, feel undeniably luxurious.

'The room above, with its bougie leather tufted swivels, sets the mood for a sexy, romantic evening of cocktails and conversation,' Kelly adds. 'Oversized original artwork illuminated in neon light is one of a kind to spark conversation.'

5. Hang oversized art for an impressive display

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

Not only is art a wonderful way to add a jolt of color to your living room, it also creates an extra level of gravitas in the space.

'Art adds character and a sense of personality to a space that you can't always fully achieve through materials and colors in a room,' says Camilla Clarke, creative director at interior design studio Albion Nord (opens in new tab). 'A room without art is a room unfinished. Your wall should be the canvas for your art.'

When paired with a statement living room lighting idea, as seen in the stunning room by Kitesgrove above, art elevates a space to another level.

'Balancing considered pieces of artwork alongside a mix of both old and new furniture really helps to elevate a living space, creating a luxurious feel,' says Clara Ewart, head of design at interior design practice Kitesgrove

'As well as helping to define the character of the space, this also introduces a narrative which ultimately reflects the client’s personal lifestyle and taste.'

6. Introduce a classic piece of designer furniture

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Elevate any living room to luxury status by investing in a piece of designer furniture.

The Eames lounger and ottoman are iconic pieces that not only suggest good taste but are also inviting and comfortable - important elements for a successful living room.

Designed by Charles and the Ray Eames in 1956, the lounger is still hugely popular 60 years on, and has made its way into some of the world's most stylish homes.

'We're seeing a rise in design classics appearing in the houses we like to feature, with mid-century favorites like the Eames lounger being used next to modern pieces like the Ghost chair - yes, it's back!" says Livingetc's editor Pip McCormac (opens in new tab).

'There's a timeless comfort in these familiar shapes, making a room feel homely simply because these designs are held so dear. Also, don't forget that they became classics for a reason - usually because they're extremely comfortable - which has got to be appealing right now.'

Other design classics you might want to consider include the Anglepoise lamp and the Soriana sofa.

7. Make the most of architectural features

(Image credit: Think Chic Interiors)

Stunning original architectural features should always be enhanced and embraced as they speak to the provenance of a room as well as adding luxury through details.

When paired with sumptuous textural fabrics and carefully curated art and furniture, these details create an elevated aesthetic.

'The architectural details of the mantle alongside the art and furniture placement make this room feel welcoming yet grand at the same time,' says Malka Helft, of Think Chic Interiors

(Image credit: Viola Interior Design)

Maria Viola-Kuttruff, of Viola Interior Design (opens in new tab), adds: 'Architectural features, like arches, always add an extra layer of interest and make the home feel more custom.

'In this home above in particular, the architectural detail adds a great contrast to the lush, textural fabrics.'

8. Include a well-placed area rug

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

An expansive area rug gives a living room a sense of space and drama while also working to 'zone' your sofas and coffee table in a stylish manner.

An area rug is a particularly effective living room flooring idea when placed underneath your sofas and side tables to create a cocooning, luxurious feel under foot. It also offers an easy way to inject color and pattern into the space.

Clara Ewart, head of design at Kitesgrove says: 'One way of creating a luxurious interior is by implementing statement pieces like sculptural lighting, a bold patterned area rug or a memorable piece of artwork within a quieter, more pared-back scheme.'

9. Upgrade your feature wall with high-end materials

(Image credit: Cullifords)

Living room feature walls are here to stay: they add interest to a room and could be especially helpful in a space lacking any natural or architectural features. Another very important job they do is provide a focal point and a sense of direction to the living room.

But if you don't want to pick up a paintbrush, or want to take your feature wall to the next level, try using a different material, like marble decorating ideas, for an upscale aesthetic.

As green is a trend that's also here to stay, the marble feature wall above is particularly on-point. 'The great thing about natural surfaces is that each one is unique and gives people the opportunity to do something different and ultimately have fun,' says Oliver Webb, Director at luxury stone suppliers Cullifords (opens in new tab).

'People get very scared about the design process, but natural stone gives you something you can truly fall in love with and it always looks great, especially when it’s a colored marble like our Verde Luana (above).'

'Statement bookmatched feature walls will add a dramatic and luxurious statement to any room in the home but particularly in a living room setting,' he adds.

'Coordinating colours with the furnishings and accessories will ensure the walls integrate seamlessly into the space but bring that final touch of luxury to a space.'

10. Show some class with upscale paneling

(Image credit: Juliettes Interiors)

Wall paneling ideas can dramatically enhance a living space. Popular in interiors for many years, design lovers are adding this decorative element into their homes to add grandeur to their spaces.

Originating in the 13th century and found within lavish castles, wall panelling developed into more decorative, embellished feature over the course of the 15th century.

'Found within characterful, historic buildings - such as the boiseries in the Palace of Versailles - these ornate features add a feeling of elegance to any space,' says Juliette Thomas, founder and director of interior design studio Juliettes Interiors (opens in new tab).

'Therefore, it is no surprise to see that they are enjoying a resurgence in many modern properties, to elevate them into more spectacular and grander rooms.

'Channelling the legacies of Louis XV and Louis XVI, panelling also serves as an excellent way to decorate doors, frames, cupboards and shelves.'

11. Invest in a day bed or chaise longue

(Image credit: Viola Interior Design)

Is there anything more decadent than reclining with a good book on a day bed or chaise longue?

Bringing a dash of French elegance into homes, a chaise longue is a lavish home accessory that adds sophistication to interiors. It may be a design classic, but it's also a sofa trend for the modern home too.

'Often used to fill grand spaces by adding a decorative touch to proceedings, a chaise longue is the epitome of decadent luxury,' says Juliette Thomas. 'After all, it was described by Le Corbusier himself as ‘the ultimate relaxing machine’.



'A seamless blend between chair and footstool, the chaise longue was originally created to allow French noblemen to rest without having to retire to the bedroom.

'A symbol of luxury through the ages, the presence of a chaise longue adds an extra level of splendor to a space, whilst doubling up as the perfect reclining spot.'

12. Be ahead of the curve

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Curved furniture adds softness to living spaces and is a trend that's picked up pace as we all look to our homes to become a cocooning sanctuary.

'Bringing architectural flair into the home, the unique shape of curved sofas allows them to transform spaces into luxurious rooms with an immediately recognisable difference,' comments Juliette Thomas. 'Additionally, curves in home furniture do not have to be limited to sofas, with a curved table or chair equally capable of turning any room into a cozy, comfortable space.'



She adds: 'The soft, silky feel of velvet naturally enhances the homely feel of curved furniture.

'With the curved sofa trend, any interior space will be transformed into the perfect place to unwind and relax. Curved furniture really is the key to unlocking all the comforting qualities of any living room.'

13. Color-drench your space for a sumptuous aesthetic

(Image credit: Crown Paint)

'Color-drenching is a hugely popular interior design trend at the moment and can add a touch of drama to a room,' says Ann Marie Cousins, of AMC Designs (opens in new tab).

Be bold with the paint brush and cover your living room in a rich, deep, sumptuous hue.

'Painting skirting boards and window frames to match the wall color is a simple but stylish touch for the living room,' suggests Justyna Korczynska, a color consultant at paint brand Crown.

'Not only does this create a contemporary, monochromatic look, but it is also an easy way of creating the illusion of bigger walls, making the room as a whole appear more spacious.'

How can I make my living room more luxurious?

(Image credit: Havwoods)

'Adding layered textures such as rugs and pillows in luxurious fabrics like faux furs and bouclé can help create a luxury living room,' says Lauren Lerner, founder and principal designer of Living with Lolo (opens in new tab). 'The addition of marbles and other natural stones on coffee tables and end tables can also help elevate functional pieces. Accessories that boast metals can also be a way to make the room look more expensive.;

Juliette Thomas, of Juliettes Interiors, agrees, expanding: 'To make a living room more luxurious, opt for a selection of textures. From velvet cushions and sumptuous nubuck sofas, to elegant gold mirrors that help make a space look larger, adding these luxurious finishes will help elevate a living space to new levels of sophistication.'

Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages suggests to 'fill your living room with all the color and pattern you love so that its bursting with the layers of your personality', while Kellie Burke, Kellie Burke Interiors, creating ambience through lighting and color is key.

She explains: 'There are lots of little tweaks you can make to rooms to make them feel more luxurious. For lighting, add a dimmer to overhead lights or utilize lamps for ambient light.

'Placing picture lights above artwork can help add to the ambiance while dramatizing magnificent art further.

'Deepen the color on the walls or add wallpaper for a moody effect. And always find ways to make seating inviting; for example, two loveseats facing each other looks great but can feel awkward when entertaining. A luxurious space is one that is both inviting and relaxing.'

And Jessica Lagrange, principal designer and founder of Jessica Lagrange Interiors, says art and sculptural pieces are important factors for creating a luxurious space. She comments: 'Adding art pieces into a space can elevate a room by creating interesting focal points. In the living room this could be a large painting, smaller sculptures on coffee or side tables, or even unique lighting elements.'

How would you describe a luxurious living room?

'A luxurious living room is composed of elegant classic furniture while still maintaining a contemporary feel through a cohesive color palette and personal touches,' says Jessica Lagrange.

For Juliette Thomas, texture is the key. 'To me, a luxurious living room can be colorful or neutral,' she says, 'I find that it’s all about texture. Move away from the farmhouse aesthetic and choose luxurious rich velvet fabrics and elegant nubuck accessories for a luxury scheme that looks far from cheap.'

'A luxurious living room is a space that elevates your personal state each time you walk into it,' says Lauren Lerner of Living with Lolo. 'It makes you feel expensive or high-end as you spend time in there.'