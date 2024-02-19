This "Hidden" Fixture is Found in All the Most Expensive Closets — I've Found a Version for Less Than $30

Is there anything better than a perfectly organized closet? All the right storage for all the right things all installed in beautiful cabinetry that wraps around the room — that's just some of the dreams I have for my own space. It's a project that's front of mind right now, so I've been paying particular attention to the details in closets when I'm looking around designer homes of late.

And there's one small detail I've noticed that I've never paid attention to before. It's something I now know is called a "valet rod" — and it might just be the smartest addition to any dressing space I've seen.

It's a small, but genius fixture that I think you need to know about, so I asked an interior designer, who has included one in their own closet, to find out what you need to know about this closet organization hack.

What is a Valet Rod?

(Image credit: Joel Klassen. Design: Alykhan Velji Design)

So, first things first, what is a "valet rod"? A valet rod is a pull-out fixture that can act as a temporary spot to hang your clothes while you're dressing, or organizing your closet. If you ever find yourself with your hands full when trying to pick out an outfit, or when hanging up clothes, it's a simple, but so useful addition as a closet organizer.

It's something that Aly Velji, founder of Alykhan Velji Designs, included in the closet of his own home. 'Anything that you can add in to make a life a little easier in the mornings is welcomed in my world,' Aly tells me. 'These great elements from Hafele, are not only discreet but a great use of space as they are hidden. This pull out rod not only makes it easier to steam clothes but helps to pull an outfit together.'

It's a considered element that complements the ret of the design of Aly's closet. 'I am not a fan of walk in closets as I think they are a waste of space, so we designed custom millwork to span the length of our bedroom, instead,' he explains. 'These interior fittings helped us in making these wardrobes a little more custom allowing us to have ample hanging space, as well as space for other clothing.'

'We also have LED lights that are integrated into our closets so that when we open the doors, the interior is illuminated. The pull outs for shoes, sweaters and other clothing also makes it easy to stay organized. The best part is that they come in a brass finish,' he says.

Where can you buy valet rods?

As Aly explains, for the best valet rods, a brand like Hafele is the way to go. It's a trusted name, so you know you'll get a smooth, easy-to-use mechanism that will hold up to robust usage. Valet rods are not too tricky to find, and I found a premium version of a valet rod on Amazon that looks great and will match in with any closet with polished chrome elements. You'll find them on Walmart and Target, too, as well as specialist retailers in closets or hardware.

How much do valet rods cost?

The premium examples tend to cost between $50-$80, but you can find them as cheap as $10 on some websites.

If you're looking to try out the idea on a budget, I found this valet rod from Rev-a-Shelf on Home Depot, another brand that's well-known for quality interior fixings for $29.99 — it feels like a good middle ground.