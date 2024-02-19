This "Hidden" Fixture is Found in All the Most Expensive Closets — I've Found a Version for Less Than $30
It makes getting ready in your closet so much easier, and it can be added into an existing space without breaking the bank
Is there anything better than a perfectly organized closet? All the right storage for all the right things all installed in beautiful cabinetry that wraps around the room — that's just some of the dreams I have for my own space. It's a project that's front of mind right now, so I've been paying particular attention to the details in closets when I'm looking around designer homes of late.
And there's one small detail I've noticed that I've never paid attention to before. It's something I now know is called a "valet rod" — and it might just be the smartest addition to any dressing space I've seen.
It's a small, but genius fixture that I think you need to know about, so I asked an interior designer, who has included one in their own closet, to find out what you need to know about this closet organization hack.
What is a Valet Rod?
So, first things first, what is a "valet rod"? A valet rod is a pull-out fixture that can act as a temporary spot to hang your clothes while you're dressing, or organizing your closet. If you ever find yourself with your hands full when trying to pick out an outfit, or when hanging up clothes, it's a simple, but so useful addition as a closet organizer.
It's something that Aly Velji, founder of Alykhan Velji Designs, included in the closet of his own home. 'Anything that you can add in to make a life a little easier in the mornings is welcomed in my world,' Aly tells me. 'These great elements from Hafele, are not only discreet but a great use of space as they are hidden. This pull out rod not only makes it easier to steam clothes but helps to pull an outfit together.'
It's a considered element that complements the ret of the design of Aly's closet. 'I am not a fan of walk in closets as I think they are a waste of space, so we designed custom millwork to span the length of our bedroom, instead,' he explains. 'These interior fittings helped us in making these wardrobes a little more custom allowing us to have ample hanging space, as well as space for other clothing.'
'We also have LED lights that are integrated into our closets so that when we open the doors, the interior is illuminated. The pull outs for shoes, sweaters and other clothing also makes it easy to stay organized. The best part is that they come in a brass finish,' he says.
Where can you buy valet rods?
As Aly explains, for the best valet rods, a brand like Hafele is the way to go. It's a trusted name, so you know you'll get a smooth, easy-to-use mechanism that will hold up to robust usage. Valet rods are not too tricky to find, and I found a premium version of a valet rod on Amazon that looks great and will match in with any closet with polished chrome elements. You'll find them on Walmart and Target, too, as well as specialist retailers in closets or hardware.
How much do valet rods cost?
The premium examples tend to cost between $50-$80, but you can find them as cheap as $10 on some websites.
If you're looking to try out the idea on a budget, I found this valet rod from Rev-a-Shelf on Home Depot, another brand that's well-known for quality interior fixings for $29.99 — it feels like a good middle ground.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Hugh is the Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2024.
-
-
The New Trick Designers are Using To Zone Rooms and Create Privacy Is Both Beautiful and Functional
Designers have taken ‘zoning’ to new heights with this new way to separate a space that looks great, creates privacy, and is useful for storage too
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
4 New Tricks Your Apple 4K TV Can Now do That You Might Not Know About
Apple TV 4K has some great new features you may not have tried yet. Here’s how to get the most out of your high-end streamer
By Alan Martin Published