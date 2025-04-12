This Clever, Luxe-Looking Buy Is the Easiest Way to Turn Your Designer Scarf Into Wall Art — No Frame, No Fuss

Jewelry, handbags, and scarves are like children. For any collector, the idea of parting with them feels borderline offensive. But the truth is, you’re only one person — and there are only so many accessories you can wear at once. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner have entire Birkin walls — fine for bags, fine for shoes, great for ogling — but what does one do with scarves?

Enter: the cleverest scarf-hanging solution I’ve come across, courtesy of Amazon. It’s by a brand aptly named FramelessArtworks, and it lets your silken treasures live double lives — both art and accessory — without sacrificing function.

Unlike traditional framing (which we’ve all seen, and which renders your scarf essentially useless unless you’re planning to disassemble glass and matting every time you want to wear it), this genius leather strap system secures your scarf to the wall without damage — no slipping, no snagging, no drilling required. Just adhesive hooks, elevated hardware, and instant modern wall decor.

Frameless Artworks Scarf and Artwork Hanging System Deluxe Leather Edition $89 at Amazon UK Finally: a patented display system that treats your scarves like the art they are — without locking them behind glass. This clever wall-mount setup turns your most prized accessories into gallery-worthy decor, then lets you wear them again whenever the mood strikes. Adjustable hooks make it suitable for any size or shape, and the leather-like straps come in brown, gray, black, or tan to suit your space.

“This is exactly what I suggest to my clients all the time with their unworn Hermès scarves from the 80s and 90s — also some of the iconic Alexander McQueen skull scarves,” says personal fashion stylist Bella Hignet. To her, the practice not only gives the piece the integrity it deserves, “but also [is] a deliberate attempt at a statement piece."

According to Bella, the look is chic in expected places like bedrooms or dressing rooms, but she’s also styled clients’ scarves in more surprising spots — like a bright pink McQueen number hung next to a sitting room bar. Living room art? Why not.

“They are such exquisite designs and can look so stylish and elegant framed on a wall in a bedroom or dressing room,” she adds. It’s a way to honor the accessory without hiding it — and far more interesting than yet another woefully cliché print of a palm tree.

This bedroom has a Grayson Perry scarf framed as wall decor. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

As we know, not all display methods are created equal. I once watched a college roommate dissolve into tears trying to pry her Gucci scarf out of a traditional frame before move-out day. The damage in the wake of this wall art mistake was heartbreaking — creases, snags, a loose thread.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FramelessArtworks solves for all of that: it treats your most delicate pieces with care and gives them the visual gravitas they deserve. You get the best of both worlds — wall-worthy display, and easy access. Just unclip, wear, rehang, and repeat.

With summer on the horizon, odds are you’ll be adding another scarf to the rotation. You’re in Paris, or Capri, or Marrakesh. You spot the one — heart racing at the register, but only for a second. It’s timeless, you remind yourself. Practically a collectible. And now, thanks to this ingenious little display hack, it doubles as home decor.

Suddenly, that Hermès scarf feels like an investment piece with range. Voilà — justification complete. It's basically free...

More Scarf Frames

There's nothing quite like the above system — it's patented. But if, for whatever reason, you're not sold, explore a few scarf-specific display alternatives.

Pottery Barn Acrylic Floating Double Panel Wall Frame, 36" x 36" $659 at Pottery Barn US If you’re going acrylic, go all the way. This option from Pottery Barn is the gold standard — two clean-edged panels of clear acrylic with discreet metal caps (in silver or brass) that unscrew easily when it’s time to swap in a new scarf. The result is a gallery-style “floating” effect. Williston Forge Akiyoshi Wall Mounted Scarf Rack $37.99 at Wayfair Not technically “wall art,” but it might as well be. This golden scarf rack from Wayfair adds polish and purpose to a blank wall — especially in a bedroom or dressing area. Use it to test drive different patterns or color palettes in real-time, no nails or fuss required. FrameShopca Frame for Scarf $327.53 at Etsy UK & I If classic is your comfort zone, this white-bordered acrylic frame is a failsafe. Sleek, clean, and slightly elevated beyond a basic frame, it makes whatever’s inside look just a bit more intentional. Etsy reviewers agree — many are already buying second (and third) rounds.

Framed Scarves

Can’t wait or not the DIY type? We’ve sourced beautifully pre-framed designer scarves so you can get the look instantly — just hang and admire.

Un Poco Voyage Of France Framed Silk Scarves, Set of 4 $280 at Wolf & Badger Designer scarves without the markup? Yes, please. This set of four is handmade and inspired by France’s most fashionable destinations — think St. Tropez, Paris, and Moulin Rouge — but offered at a fraction of the price. Together, they create a cohesive, fashion-forward statement that’s especially smart for an office or studio space. Hermès (2011) Hermès H Cheval Framed Silk Scarf $2,399 at Chairish Originally designed by Anamorphée for Hermès in 2011, this silk scarf has been elevated to heirloom status — hand-stitched onto linen, matted, and framed in a 2-inch platinum gilt wood frame in Lexington, Kentucky. The house’s signature red-orange gives way to bold violet, and the result is nothing short of a treasure. Grayson Perry (2012) Framed Silk Scarf by Grayson Perry $1,050 at Chairish Grayson Perry doesn’t just treat scarves as accessories, but as layered visual maps — part fashion, part social commentary. This one, created in collaboration with the Victoria & Albert Museum, examines the intersection of art, identity, and aspiration. It’s less decor, more a conversation waiting to happen.

Scarves are just the beginning. From basketball hoops to platters, explore Livingetc’s five favorite unique things to hang on your walls.