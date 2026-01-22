If you're going to travel, if you're going to put up with the buses to the plane, the passport queues, all the other little inconveniences thrown at you, then you might as well go somewhere. Of course, travel takes you places, but getting a true travel experience, the feeling of being in a new place, and enjoying life just like a local would, is surely the ultimate goal of traveling.

While there's nothing wrong with luxury design hotels — there's a lot right with them, trust us — it is only fair to say that, sometimes, they could be kind of anywhere. If there's one reason why you should check into This Time Tomorrow, it's that you get a taste of authentic Florentine life.

This Time Tomorrow, Florence — "A Taste of Florentine Life"

Anonymous wall art isn't an option at This Time Tomorrow, where intricate tapestries, shimmering chandeliers, and spectacular chiaroscuro artworks all contribute to crafting a sense of home. (Image credit: Dario Garofalo)

A beautifully restored 18th-century mansion nestled in Le Cure district, a vibrant and fun residential neighbourhood far enough out of town to avoid the tourists yet still within a 30-minute stroll away from many of the city's most striking sights, this recently inaugurated aparthotel makes for a one-of-a-kind experience.

This Time Tomorrow finds its home in the Northern edge of the Tuscan cultural capital, and comprises eight uniquely decorated residences operated by Pierre Ferland and Thomas Odenthal's namesake lifestyle concept, which also boasts similarly minded retreats in Marrakech.

Florence is beautiful, but it can also feel as if it leans into tourism too heavily. Being able to stay in a meticulously crafted apartment as you can when choosing This Time Tomorrow and get breakfast at a local cafe rather than a bland buffet dining room adds that little something to your sojourn.

Design Notes — Where Heritage and Character Converge

Huge tapestries hung on the walls. Beautiful frescos make ceilings sing. Mosaic floor tiles turn even the floors into a work of art. Everything here feels like it's in keeping with its location.

And what an apartment that was. Our two-bedroom residence, complete with a grand living room, separate entrance hall, and fully equipped kitchen, was perfectly formed — helped not least by a combination of majestic ceiling heights and thoughtful, elegant design detailing.

Huge tapestries hung on the walls. Beautiful frescos make ceilings sing. Mosaic floor tiles turn even the floors into a work of art. Everything here feels like it's in keeping with its location.

Best of all, ours had its own private roof terrace — the perfect spot to enjoy a cocktail while feeling like you were truly part of his most enchanting city, embedded within the rooftops.

The Ethos — 'Off-Menu' Experiences for the Curious Traveler

"We traveled with our teenage kids, and our private, in-apartment pizza-making class was chosen by my 12-year old daughter as her highlight of the whole trip." (Image credit: Dario Garofalo, Frederick Goff, Marcela Grassi. Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

This Time Tomorrow offers what it calls 'off-menu' experiences.

Each visitor gets a personally curated itinerary to help you make the most of your time in this remarkable city, throwing in restaurant suggestions, picks for guided tours, and a range of fun experiences, all tailored to travelers' individual interests.

We traveled with our teenage kids, and our private, in-apartment pizza-making class was chosen by my 12-year old daughter as her highlight of the whole trip.

"The Conversion of St. Paul" by 17th-century Flemish painter Pedro Pablo Rubens is one of the artworks hanging inside This Time Tomorrow's inspired residences. (Image credit: Marcela Grassi. Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

Presumably, she'd forgotten about the private guided art tour and insight into the Renaissance she'd experienced earlier in the day.

The curators, Eric and Frederica, took on the role of hosts rather than front of house — making us feel welcomed, looked after, and comfortable at all times.

The Verdict — "A Total Immersion in the Finest This City Has to Offer"

Picture yourself soaking up the sunshine on your private terrace. This and more is up for grabs with your stay at This Time Tomorrow. (Image credit: Dario Garofalo, Frederick Goff, Marcela Grassi. Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

Florence is a dream, not just for its art and architecture and its influential history, but for its atmosphere and elegance.

Staying at This Time Tomorrow helped us feel like we got an insight into what it would be like to live our best life here, day in, day out. It's a total immersion in the finest that this city has to offer, and an absolute triumph of a travel experience.

Book your stay at This Time Tomorrow, Florence.

With its intimate feel, inspired interiors, and passion-led approach to hospitality, This Time Tomorrow's Florence base competes with some of the best hotels in Italy.

That's why, as the tourism landscape continues to evolve, each of our travel roundups spotlights both traditional hotels that have cracked the secret to bringing their services to the next level and alternative, boutique stays that blur the boundaries between an at-home experience and curated luxury, whether in Venice, Rome, or Milan.