IKEA pegboard ideas – 10 ways to use the Skadis pegboard around your home

Utilize the space on your walls with these IKEA pegboard ideas to create not only another functional space, but also a unique, aesthetic piece of decor in your home. Organizers aren’t just limited to boxes and containers for your drawers, after all.

The Skadis pegboard is yet another of IKEA's versatile accessories to add to your home that can be adapted to any space. Easy to use and functional, you can style the pegboard to blend in seamlessly to your taste.

From plant shelving to jewelry organizers, here are ten of the best IKEA hacks to organize your home using the Skadis pegboard.

1. Organize your office

(Image credit: IKEA)

One of the most popular and functional ways to use the Skadis pegboard from IKEA in your home is in your office space. Whether this is a desk in your living room or bedroom, or an office area all to itself, this is one of the best IKEA desk hacks for your work-from-home space.

Placed above or next to your desk, the Skadis pegboard will give you a perfect space to organize pens, cables and papers using IKEA's specially designed Skadis accessories.

'My all-time favorite IKEA desk organizer is the SKADIS pegboard system,' says interior designer Jessica Welling. 'I use this over and over, and I even have two of them mounted above my own desk in my studio. I like to try and keep the desktop as clutter-free as possible, so storing supplies on the wall keeps them in sight and within easy reach.'

2. Get crafty with your pegboard

(Image credit: IKEA)

The Skadis pegboard is also perfect for storing any craft supplies. Whether this be for sewing, knitting, painting, sketching, or even a packaging station for your own small business, the Skadis pegboard is the perfect IKEA storage hack for any hobby.

IKEA offers the perfect three-pack of storage containers with lids that hook perfectly onto the pegboard, ideal for all small items such as needles or pins. These are also transparent so you can find exactly what you're looking for without having to rifle through different boxes. It also makes for a great aesthetic in your space, adding more color and texture to your display.

3. Hang up your accessories

(Image credit: Ashley Schlaefli/Lemon Kissed)

Why not take your closet storage ideas for accessories to the next level like Ashley Schlaefli at Lemon Kissed? The IKEA Skadis pegboard is a great way to display your jewelry. Using the specially designed hooks that you can buy separately from the store, it's a simple way to keep your jewelry neat and free from tangles.

4. Store your bathroom essentials

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you're bored of mirrored medicine cabinets, but lacking storage in your bathroom, the Skadis pegboard is a great IKEA bathroom hack. The must-have product will allow you to organize all your bathroom products even in the smallest and most awkward of spaces.

Why not try investing in the Pluggland hanging folder accessory that works perfectly with your pegboard? It's ideal for storing your hot tools like straighteners and hairdryers that will put them in easy reach of your mirror.

5. Set up a mini drinks bar

(Image credit: IKEA)

Cocktail making stations are becoming more and more popular. The Skadis pegboard is a perfect addition to your mini home bar. Store all the utensils you need to make your favorite drinks – a perfect self-service idea for when you're hosting guests.

Place the pegboard above your drinks cart or table and use the Skadis containers and shelves to store any ingredients or bottle openers that might otherwise overcrowd your mini bar.

6. Save space and replace your nightstand

(Image credit: IKEA)

Stuck for space in your bedroom? The Skadis pegboard is a perfect replacement for a nightstand. Fastened to the wall, the slimline pegboard won't take up any space on your floor while still allowing you space to store any of your bedside essentials.

Try using the Skadis letter holder accessory to hold your books or magazines. A great IKEA nightstand hack is to use the the Skadis shelf attachment at the bottom of the pegboard for extra ledge space, recreating a functional yet space-efficient nightstand.

7. Streamline your kitchen space

(Image credit: IKEA)

If your drawers are too cluttered, or your countertop space too crowded, then the Skadis pegboard is one of the most suitable IKEA kitchen hacks for you. The Skadis five pack of hooks is an essential accessory for your kitchen pegboard, allowing you to hang up your utensils and even pans. With this IKEA pegboard idea, free up more space in your kitchen cabinets while keeping all your essential cooking tools to hand.

8. Create the perfect place for your plants

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you've got a green thumb, then you might enjoy this IKEA garden hack using the Skadis pegboard. Store your gardening tools using the clips and hook accessories. Whether it's in your shed, your garage or utility room, you'll have the ideal organization station for all your planting needs.

You might even want to invest in the shelf accessories to make your pegboard the perfect plant to hold your houseplants that's both ideal for watering and can be positioned close to a source of light. The long Skadis hooks are an ideal use for holding indoor hanging plants, too.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you're tired of having your DIY tools and equipment shoved into cupboards or jumbled up in boxes in your garage, then the Skadis pegboard is the ultimate IKEA shelving hack for you.

The containers with lids are a great way to store loose screws or wall plugs, while the hooks are perfect for hanging paintbrushes. You can even make use of the elastic cord accessories to store instruction manuals for any tools or appliances in your home.

10. Use as storage in your entryway

(Image credit: IKEA)

It's easy for entryways to get cluttered in any home, and the Skadis pegboard is one of the many IKEA mudroom hacks that can solve this problem for you. The pegboard can be used with hooks to hold empty shopping bags, small purses or even dog leashes. The Skadis magazine and letter holder attachments, or even the elastic cords, are a great solution for storing letters right as they come through your door.

Place the pegboard above your shoe rack, storage bench or console for the perfect furniture arrangement in your mudroom that won't just be practical, but will look good, too.