Closet door ideas – 12 designs tp make your clothes storage beautiful

If you're looking for closet door ideas then you've landed in the right place. Whether you're looking to buy an off-the-shelf closet or you're planning on having something designed and made, bespoke for your space, these door ideas might help you pick the perfect front to suit your scheme.

We're seeing a big shift in closet doors; although mirrored, simple wood and sliding door designs still remain incredibly popular, more and more interesting and creative ideas are coming through; from rattan fronts, floor-to-ceiling paneling - both in modern and traditional designs - and playful handles.

Closet doors have an overall role to play not only in your bedroom design, but also in your closet organization, so scroll on down and be inspired by these 12 inspiring looks...

12 closet door ideas for stylish bedroom storage

1. Perfect paneling

(Image credit: K&H Design - Paul Raeside)

Paneling has come a long way over the years and it continues to be a much coveted and elegant solution for walls and wardrobes. Wall paneling ideas look particularly effective when continued onto closet doors, making it tricky working out where the wall ends and where the wardrobe begins.

'Within the master bedroom in our Notting Hill Town house project, we found space to design a dressing room for both husband and wife. His wardrobe doors are art deco in style. We used a patinated antiqued mirror with brass tones and antique brass for the frame. This mirror visually doubles the width of the corridor,' says Katie Glaister, founder of K&H Design.

'In contrast, her wardrobe doors are painted in Farrow & Ball Green Blue. For character and detail, we chose bolection molding paneling. The elegant handles are solid antique brass from Joseph Giles.' ⠀

2. Go handleless

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Handleless closet doors and recessed handles look clean, contemporary and help save space, even if it is just the tiniest amount.

If you're lusting over built-in wardrobe ideas for your bedroom, then we don't think you can go wrong with this simple but elegant design with modern vertical paneling, barely-there handles, all painted in a not-too-sickly shade of pastel pink.

3. Blend closet doors into the surrounding walls

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Fallen in love with a closet but you're not sure it matches the rest of your room?Make your closet the starting point for your decor and use it to tie the whole scheme together.

At the rear of this bedroom, solid oak closet doors blend into the background, slightly masked by the matching wooden room divider and four-poster bed. Despite all the matching wood, the room feels light and airy and wonderfully contemporary.

4. Build into the eaves

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Awkward angles causing problems? This Scandi-inspired kid's bedroom was reworked with skylights and bespoke millwork in shades of blue by Farrow & Ball and designed to easily evolve as the children grow up. The Dots wooden handles add a playful touch and instantly add character to the simple design of the closet doors.

5. Make an entrance

(Image credit: Alexander James)

Behind these Crittall doors sits the most enviable space, complete with built-in closet doors on either side of an incredible central island unit.

'2022 trends will be less about styles and more about the format that wardrobes are taking. We’ve seen an increased demand for closets, walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms, often taking a rarely used or cluttered spare room and transforming it into a beautiful, organized, and relaxing space clients can use every day,' says Philipp Nagel, director at Neatsmith

'Within these rooms clients are choosing to have a combination of doors and open wardrobe interiors creating both practical storage and emulating luxury boutiques for an at-home fashion experience. This is driven by an increase in online shopping, and partly through a new recognition that storage doesn’t just have to be practical but can be a space in the home to be enjoyed,' he adds. 'Must-haves for the ultimate walk-in wardrobe are a central island unit with glass tops to display jewelry and other accessories, and seating which is also on the increase, signifying the amount of time now being spent in these rooms.

6. Hide away secret spaces

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

If space isn't a luxury you have, then getting creative with closet doors can be the answer to your storage problems. Whether you're hiding clothes behind your closet doors or a completely new, Narnia-like space - like this dressing room idea - closet doors can hide away whole little worlds.

'While some homes can’t accommodate taking a whole room to create a new walk-in wardrobe, clients are becoming more and more creative with the spaces in their homes. As a result, we are creating more mini-walk-ins than ever before,' explains Neatsmith's Philipp Nagel. 'These are created within alcove spaces and while they look like a fitted wardrobe from the outside, when the doors are open, they reveal a wardrobe space you can step inside, often with double clothes rails, drawers and illuminated beautifully by LEDs.'

7. Go for see-through glass

(Image credit: James Merrell)

As long as you're a neat and tidy person who likes to fold away their clothes immediately and have everything in their closet color-coded, then transparent closet doors are a super stylish option that has the feel of a boutique fashion store. If you're not up on your closet organization, avoid this look! The brass ladder and rail provide easy access to those hard-to-reach cupboards and complete the luxe vibe.

'For walk-in closets, I lean towards making closet doors translucent or see-through to make the room larger and more expansive,' says interior designer Elaine Santos of Elaine Santos Design

8. Set automatic lighting to turn on when you open the doors

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

A closet wouldn't be complete without some beautiful and functional lighting, and for a small closet, you can set this to turn on when the doors open, so you're not left in the dark for long.

'When adding a custom closet to your home, the built-in lighting options the builder can include are endless; from shelf lighting to rod lighting and every space in between,' says Sheva Knopfler, co-founder and creative director at Lights.com. 'No matter what type of closet you have, proper lighting makes all the difference. When you have the correct lighting it allows for easier color distinction and matching of your wardrobe.'

'Track lighting is very popular since they are adjustable. You can direct the light beam wherever you need more light. Position your lights strategically pointing them into dark trouble spots and you'll never mistake navy for black,' she adds. 'The garments in your closet reflect your personal style and so should the lighting. Create a beautiful personalized space with a chandelier or pendant that you love, or for smaller closets go with a flush mount.'

'You can still add extra lighting and style to your closet without calling an electrician. String fairy lights add a soft calming glow and all you need is an outlet. Battery-operated candles can also add that perfect little light and they come in a variety of so many different colors and textures.'

9. Add a ladder

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Stuck on how to plan a walk-in closet? If you've got the space and you're planning on the full works in your dressing room, make sure you finish the look off with a beautiful and practical ladder that slides effortlessly across a bespoke bar. It means you can build right up to the ceiling and still be able to access those lofty cupboards. Plus, they just look so wonderful!

10. In the detail

(Image credit: Ema Peter )

Getting the finer details right is an important part of the built-in wardrobe design process and helps your finished look stand out from the crowd.

'When creating this glamorous dressing room, it was important to include refined elements that would maintain a visual level of order and elegance,' says Mitchell Freedland, founder ofMitchell Freedland Design. 'The custom satin brass closet door inlays add a classic architectural reference and beautifully relate to the Murano light fixture. Their line and form reinforce the classic design vocabulary throughout the residence.'

11. Save space with sliding doors

(Image credit: Howdens)

'Sliding wardrobe doors are a simple way to add functional storage to a room whilst maximizing on space; whether it’s to make use of the slide functionality by not opening up into a room or making practical use of an alcove,' says Howdens' Tori Summers. 'Sliding doors for wardrobes are available in a variety of designs; mirrored sliding doors reflect light in an area to give a more spacious and bright feel, or choose a traditional paneled design for a more classic look.'

'Sliding doors don’t need to be limited to a bedroom; they are also ideal for additional unique storage solutions in a hallway or commercial property. There are many colors to choose from; grey wardrobe sliding doors are a popular choice that will match any interior; traditional or contemporary,' Tori adds.

12. Add an element of surprise

(Image credit: Interiors: 2LG studio Photography: Megan Taylor)

Who would have thought that behind those blush pink closet doors hid a striking cobalt blue workspace? Designed by 2LG Studio this clever closet has been used to create a whole new secret office and to great effect, too. Painted all over in one, vivid color, you'd be tempted to keep the doors open all the time, rather than hide this closet office idea away!

If you're after something similar, make sure you decorate with colors that are going to invigorate and inspire you and reflect your personal style.

How can I cover my closet without a door?

No door? No problem. We love the look of open shelving and open rails to display clothes proudly, though the open shelving trend debate 2022 rages on. However, if keeping things tidy doesn't come naturally, you might want to consider a simple curtain or piece of fabric to hide away the open closet on messy days.

(Image credit: James Merrell)

What type of closet doors are in style?

Closet doors shouldn't just be practical, they should look great too - especially as we look at them every day and take up such a large part of our modern bedrooms. Rattan doors in elegant vertical strips or even harlequin diamonds are very in-vogue at the minute as well as simple, modern panel designs.

(Image credit: Neatsmith)

How can I make my closet doors look better?

Want to quickly transform your closet doors? Swap plain or dated doors for a simple and contemporary tongue and groove design in affordable MDF, paint in your favorite hue and finish with a fresh pair of handles or knobs. Simple!