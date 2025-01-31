Choosing This Unexpected Door Front Will Make Your Closet Feel Bigger and Less Awkward — And, It Just Looks Good

We often neglect the design of our wardrobes, choosing instead to focus on the quality and cut of the things kept inside them. But considering they take up a (hopefully) large amount of floor space in our bedrooms, it made me wonder... could we be missing out on something, here?

In short, we are — curtain closet ideas were a recurring style I first noticed while watching interior designer Jeremiah Brent in the latest season of Queer Eye. He seemed to replace the closet doors in every space he reworked with curtains. And it did two things: it added instant softness and an element of design to the space, but it also made it feel bigger (draping curtains to the side takes up way less room than swinging open a door, after all).

As Noor Charchafchi, founder of Celine Estates, tells me, “Wardrobes aren’t stand alone, they are part of the artistic orchestra, integral to creating the beautiful piece but independent enough to be a work of art on their own.” They should be a design element all to themselves. And there are plenty of curtain closet ideas to try, too, whether you're looking for a way to conceal an overflowing wardrobe, or want to create a subtle separation between your sleeping space and an adjoining walk-in closet.

Here's seven curtain closet ideas to try.

1. Transform Tight Spaces into Closets

(Image credit: Pirajean Lees)

When renovating this London townhouse, Clemence Pirajean and James Michael Lees, co-founders of Pirajean Lees, were eager to find creative solutions for maximising storage, without losing any visual appeal.

“A recess by the from door became the ideal location for a cloakroom, for coats, shoes, bags, and umbrellas, and avoids taking them upstairs to the bedrooms,” says Clemence. “Instead of using an expected wardrobe door without perspective, we used a curtain to give the impression of space beyond. Perhaps the curtain is concealing a window, or another room behind.”

Creating this illusion of hidden space further opens up the home, making it feel more expansive, but this hallway storage idea also has other hidden benefits. “Hallways often feature hard surfaces to withstand heavy traffic, which can make them noisy; the heavy linen from Pierre Frey not only softens the sounds, it introduces texture, movement, colour and warmth, creating a focal point in the hall. It becomes a comfortable welcoming space for the guests and host,” adds James.

2. Add a "Sneaky Bit of Drama"

(Image credit: Atelier Akuko Interiors)

Initially, Judith Achumba-Wollenstain, of Brighton-based Atelier Akuko, thought she was opting for a curtain closet idea as a "practicality thing", however, it didn't take her long to realize that the decision offered so much more than that. She quickly found herself enthralled in the effect these curtains had on the space; "they add softness, texture, and a sneaky bit of drama."

She thinks it's a particularly good kids' closet idea — "kids especially seem to love the Narnia vibes," she adds. And it doesn't have to be an expensive commitment, either. Judith actually achieved the above space using IKEA's BOAXEL system. “With a little strategic MDF framing, some paint, and a cleverly hung curtain , we turned ‘off the shelf’ into ‘oh, so custom’," she shares.

3. Conceal Clutter in a Walk-In Closet

(Image credit: Holly Marder. Design: Avenue Design Studio)

While many would consider a closet big enough to be deemed its own room as a luxury, believe it or not, there can be some downsides to it. A space wrapped in open shelving and hanging space looks beautiful when everything is organized and displayed as if in a store, yes, but as soon as things start to fall out of place, the whole space can look cluttered, busy, and... cheap.

The open walk-in wardrobe shown above is located in a hallway between two bedrooms and a primary bathroom. In order to cleverly conceal any clutter, Holly Marder, the principal of Netherlands-based Avenue Design Studio, opted for sheer fabric curtains "to soften the space and add both visual interest and practicality to the modern high-rise apartment."

When it comes to curtain closet ideas, Holly adds, "We love how fabric creates movement and flow, bringing a dynamic quality to the design. It's also oftentimes a more affordable solution, too."

4. Soften Glass Doors With Curtains

(Image credit: Studio Duggan)

Curtain closet ideas don't have to mean completely starting from scratch either. They can be a clever way to update what you've already got, like adding curtains behind glass-fronted closet doors to soften the overall look.

“Fabric offers a softer, more inviting alternative to traditional wardrobe doors, making it especially suited to a dressing room," adds Kate Cox, one of the founders of family-run HAM interiors. "Curtain panels introduce a sense of lightness and versatility, elevating the wardrobe from a purely functional piece to a design feature in its own right. The ruched detailing adds depth and texture, enhancing the visual appeal while preserving its practicality.”

5. Curtain the Entrance to a Dressing Room

(Image credit: Scarlet Splendour)

But curtain closet ideas don't have to only be about the actual doors of your cabinet. Another clever way to incorporate the look is by adding a curtain to cover the entrance to your dressing room or closet. This looks especially elegant when you hang a curtain on either side of the door, and use curtain pulls to hold them back, as shown in the space above, which makes for a truly glamorous entrance to the space.

6. Create Contrast With Color

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

And while curtain closet ideas can be used to create softness in a space, they can also do the complete opposite, adding a more cutting edge and contemporary style, as seen in this striking space designed by 2 LG Studio.

Here, the creative duo, Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead, layered a pale pink-drenched closet with neon yellow latex curtains, making for a striking and highly impactful visual contrast.

Built as an impressive shoe storage idea, the pair explain that this bold, latex curtain closet idea was actually inspired by a pair of sneakers. “The latex is actually not a particularly expensive material and although this was an experiment, it’s something that we have gone forward and used in several projects," they add, noting it would look just as good done with a softer fabric like linen.

7. Create a Sense of Continuity

(Image credit: Holly Marder. Design: Avenue Design Studio)

Considering it's likely you'll have bedroom curtains covering your windows, why not combine the two to create a stunning and sleek look that can make your closet magically disappear into the space, just like seen in this room by Netherlands-based Avenue Design Studio.

"The curtain continues seamlessly from the window to the wardrobe, enhancing the sense of continuity and making the space feel more cohesive and expansive," explains the studio's principal Holly Marder, of the idea.

Now we've shared some of the most creative curtain closet ideas, it's hopefully obvious to you that the best way to cover a closet without a door, is by using a curtain. Whether you introduce something sheer and minimalist, bright and contrasting, use the curtain just to cover your cabinets, or to mark the entrance to your dressing room, the options out there are endless. And the best news is that they don't have to be that expensive, either.