Rattan Is Back, and It's Gone Resort-Style — Here’s the Surprising Spot to Score the Breeziest Pieces of the Year

Lately, everything’s going au naturel — tailoring has softened, silhouettes have loosened, and furniture that once felt stark and austere now leans into organic movement and asymmetry. Enter rattan, a material that surged in popularity by 2022, peaked in 2023, and, despite a brief lull, remains a staple — because, frankly, it always has been.

Woven, bent, and sculpted into furniture since the 1800s, rattan is more fixture, less trend. And in truth, what could be a better match for the current modern boho revival? Picture it: You, draped in wispy Isabel Marant lace, wide-sleeved Chloé blouse, barefoot on a rattan accent chair — an absolute vision.

The material works in endless ways: A rattan pendant light? Of course. A bar cart, a placemat, a bench? Naturally. And, somewhat unexpectedly, QVC happens to be a goldmine for rattan in every iteration — well-priced, well-made, and far more whimsical than most.

So while we’re all revamping our wardrobes to reinstate the boho styles we definitely purged too soon, at least resort-style rattan is one place we can save — if you know where to look. Fortunately, now you do.

Ahead, nine rattan home accessories to invest in now.

Safavieh Nadie Rattan Accent Chair
Safavieh Nadie Rattan Accent Chair

Price: $575

Add a leafy palm, and suddenly, you’re anywhere but the suburbs. This rattan accent chair strikes the perfect balance — gracefully curved yet bold in proportion. Large enough to command attention in a lonely corner, yet airy enough to replace a traditional armchair for a more relaxed, effortless look.

Oroya Rattan Table Lamp by Valerie
Oroya Rattan Table Lamp by Valerie

Price: $85

The woven fibers of this rattan table lamp create an optical illusion — light seemingly floating through its frame, adding a modern touch to this storied material. Despite its breezy appearance, the interior is reinforced with powder-coated iron, making it far more durable than it looks (a plus if you have a curious pet). Also available in off-white and black for different moods.

Bali & Pari Golda Natural Brown Rattan Room Divider
Golda Natural Brown Rattan Room Divider

Price: $252

Room dividers are having a moment — whether or not you actually need to divide a space (we love them for adding dimension to an overlooked corner). But for all the possibilities, most designs feel repetitive. This one, with its cascading scalloped silhouette, is a welcome departure — a little playful, a little dramatic, and entirely unexpected.

Martha Stewart 14" Rattan Woven Placemat in Bro Wn
Martha Stewart 14" Rattan Woven Placemat

Price: $24

The right placemat does more than protect your table — it sets the tone. This Martha Stewart-designed basket-weave style adds just the right touch of texture, working just as well for casual breakfasts as it does for more polished tablescapes. Bonus: it's indoor-outdoor friendly, and cleanup is as simple as a wipe-down with a damp cloth.

Baxton Studio Adelia Natural Rattan and Wood Nightstand
Baxton Studio Adelia Natural Rattan and Wood Nightstand

Price: $218

Mahogany and rattan make an unbeatable duo, and this nightstand is proof. With a storage drawer for essentials and an open bottom shelf that practically begs for bookstacks, its perfect for sleep spaces that value calm over clutter.

Bali & Pari Cyntia Natural Brown Rattan Counterstool
Cyntia Natural Brown Rattan Counterstool

Price: $212

No need to convince your houseguest to pull up a stool — not when they look this good. This mid-century-inspired design pairs sleek metal accents with a curved backrest that doubles as armrests, all perched above a built-in footrest. Functional, stylish, and at just around $200, a welcome surprise.

Baxton Studio Sofia Brown Rattan and Mahogany Wood Ottoman
Baxton Studio Sofia Rattan and Mahogany Wood Ottoman

Price: $211.66

Few pieces of furniture earn their keep like an ottoman — seat, table, footrest, all in one. This one hits the sweet spot: petite enough to slip into awkward spaces, substantial enough to support a tray of books and tea on a slow Sunday morning.

River of Goods 12"w 1-Light Alvero Metal and Rattan Pendant
River of Goods Alvero Metal and Rattan Pendant

Price: $69.99

Set the mood — cabana style. A woven pendant light is an instant shortcut to the laid-back boho aesthetic of the moment, bringing texture and warmth to any space. Hang it solo over a dining table or in a trio above a kitchen island. Reviewers call it “exquisite.”

Bali & Pari Hadia Natural Brown Rattan Wine Cart
Hadia Natural Brown Rattan Wine Cart

Price: $217

Just what the warm-weather host needs: a rattan bar cart. The intricately woven lower shelf keeps bottles neatly corralled, while the top provides ample space for serveware and bar tools. The result? A little Miami Beach, circa 1960 — elevated, functional, and effortlessly cool.

