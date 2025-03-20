Rattan Is Back, and It's Gone Resort-Style — Here’s the Surprising Spot to Score the Breeziest Pieces of the Year

Lately, everything’s going au naturel — tailoring has softened, silhouettes have loosened, and furniture that once felt stark and austere now leans into organic movement and asymmetry. Enter rattan, a material that surged in popularity by 2022, peaked in 2023, and, despite a brief lull, remains a staple — because, frankly, it always has been.

Woven, bent, and sculpted into furniture since the 1800s, rattan is more fixture, less trend. And in truth, what could be a better match for the current modern boho revival? Picture it: You, draped in wispy Isabel Marant lace, wide-sleeved Chloé blouse, barefoot on a rattan accent chair — an absolute vision.

The material works in endless ways: A rattan pendant light? Of course. A bar cart, a placemat, a bench? Naturally. And, somewhat unexpectedly, QVC happens to be a goldmine for rattan in every iteration — well-priced, well-made, and far more whimsical than most.

So while we’re all revamping our wardrobes to reinstate the boho styles we definitely purged too soon, at least resort-style rattan is one place we can save — if you know where to look. Fortunately, now you do.

Ahead, nine rattan home accessories to invest in now.

