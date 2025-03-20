Rattan Is Back, and It's Gone Resort-Style — Here’s the Surprising Spot to Score the Breeziest Pieces of the Year
All roads lead back to rattan — and I found furniture that delivers it with 2025-approved good looks for a steal from QVC
Lately, everything’s going au naturel — tailoring has softened, silhouettes have loosened, and furniture that once felt stark and austere now leans into organic movement and asymmetry. Enter rattan, a material that surged in popularity by 2022, peaked in 2023, and, despite a brief lull, remains a staple — because, frankly, it always has been.
Woven, bent, and sculpted into furniture since the 1800s, rattan is more fixture, less trend. And in truth, what could be a better match for the current modern boho revival? Picture it: You, draped in wispy Isabel Marant lace, wide-sleeved Chloé blouse, barefoot on a rattan accent chair — an absolute vision.
The material works in endless ways: A rattan pendant light? Of course. A bar cart, a placemat, a bench? Naturally. And, somewhat unexpectedly, QVC happens to be a goldmine for rattan in every iteration — well-priced, well-made, and far more whimsical than most.
So while we’re all revamping our wardrobes to reinstate the boho styles we definitely purged too soon, at least resort-style rattan is one place we can save — if you know where to look. Fortunately, now you do.
Ahead, nine rattan home accessories to invest in now.
Price: $575
Add a leafy palm, and suddenly, you’re anywhere but the suburbs. This rattan accent chair strikes the perfect balance — gracefully curved yet bold in proportion. Large enough to command attention in a lonely corner, yet airy enough to replace a traditional armchair for a more relaxed, effortless look.
Price: $85
The woven fibers of this rattan table lamp create an optical illusion — light seemingly floating through its frame, adding a modern touch to this storied material. Despite its breezy appearance, the interior is reinforced with powder-coated iron, making it far more durable than it looks (a plus if you have a curious pet). Also available in off-white and black for different moods.
Price: $252
Room dividers are having a moment — whether or not you actually need to divide a space (we love them for adding dimension to an overlooked corner). But for all the possibilities, most designs feel repetitive. This one, with its cascading scalloped silhouette, is a welcome departure — a little playful, a little dramatic, and entirely unexpected.
Price: $24
The right placemat does more than protect your table — it sets the tone. This Martha Stewart-designed basket-weave style adds just the right touch of texture, working just as well for casual breakfasts as it does for more polished tablescapes. Bonus: it's indoor-outdoor friendly, and cleanup is as simple as a wipe-down with a damp cloth.
Price: $218
Mahogany and rattan make an unbeatable duo, and this nightstand is proof. With a storage drawer for essentials and an open bottom shelf that practically begs for bookstacks, its perfect for sleep spaces that value calm over clutter.
Price: $212
No need to convince your houseguest to pull up a stool — not when they look this good. This mid-century-inspired design pairs sleek metal accents with a curved backrest that doubles as armrests, all perched above a built-in footrest. Functional, stylish, and at just around $200, a welcome surprise.
Price: $211.66
Few pieces of furniture earn their keep like an ottoman — seat, table, footrest, all in one. This one hits the sweet spot: petite enough to slip into awkward spaces, substantial enough to support a tray of books and tea on a slow Sunday morning.
Price: $69.99
Set the mood — cabana style. A woven pendant light is an instant shortcut to the laid-back boho aesthetic of the moment, bringing texture and warmth to any space. Hang it solo over a dining table or in a trio above a kitchen island. Reviewers call it “exquisite.”
Price: $217
Just what the warm-weather host needs: a rattan bar cart. The intricately woven lower shelf keeps bottles neatly corralled, while the top provides ample space for serveware and bar tools. The result? A little Miami Beach, circa 1960 — elevated, functional, and effortlessly cool.
Rattan belongs outside just as much as in. Shop our selection of rattan outdoor furniture for easy breezy elegance.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
A DJ Booth in Your Cabinets? How a Hidden Turntable Turned This Home Into the Perfect Venue for Kitchen Discos
This Brighton kitchen makes for the most stylish house parties
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Do Red and Blue Actually Go Together? This Is the Secret to Making This Pairing Work
The high-drama pairing that designers can’t quit — here’s how to make this scheme come together in your home
By Kristen Flanagan Published
-
I Used to Live in Paris — And I Think This Candle Brand Actually Captures the Essence of the City in a Fragrance
From hailing a cab in Saint-Germain-des-Prés to partying all night in Pigalle, candles by BDK Parfums evoke the essence and allure of the city of love
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Met Jake Arnold at His New Outdoor Collection Launch — And the Designer Explained How to Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort
Old Hollywood and English elegance walk into a backyard — and the rest is history
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Outdoor Rocking Chair Actually Looks Cool and Modern — And It's Budget-Friendly Too
Rocking chairs might seem like an outdated outdoor furnishing, but this one from Walmart proves that they can be a top choice for modern outdoor living
By Devin Toolen Published
-
These Chess-Inspired Candles Are My New Fragrance Obsession — They Smell (and Look) Amazing
Become a grandmaster of fragrance. Inspired by the ancient game, MIND GAMES' candles ignite sophistication and thoughtfulness with every strike
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Tested the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi and the Result? Not Exactly What I Expected
The supersized, soft-serve-spinning sibling of the viral Ninja CREAMi is taking over our FYPs. But does it deliver?
By Julia Demer Published
-
Amber Lewis' Latest Collection Will Trick Your Guests Into Thinking Your Rugs Are Vintage Finds
Interior designer Amber Lewis teamed up with Loloi on a rug collection that replicates with timeworn techniques. Each piece is so convincing, you'd never guess
By Julia Demer Published
-
Walmart Has Great Planters Right Now — My 9 Picks Will Give You the Best-Dressed Houseplants
I've scrolled through thousands of styles to find nine Walmart planters that will have your plants dressed to, well... the nines
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Ever Heard of “Naked Patterns”? Coyuchi’s Barely-There Spring Bedding Brings a Soft and Relaxing Vibe
Faded like sun-bleached linen, effortless as a sea breeze — Coyuchi’s whispering patterns bring the romance of Big Sur straight to bed
By Julia Demer Published