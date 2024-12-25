Jeremiah Brent Outed Himself as a "Crystal Fanatic" on Queer Eye and I Finally Feel Seen — Shop His Style

When interior designer Jeremiah Brent joined Queer Eye for season nine in Las Vegas, two things quickly became clear: 1) He’s definitely assimilated to the East Coast (who else wears a trench coat in Nevada?), and 2) He’s really into crystals.

On every episode, the show’s design guru takes their “hero” to a home decor store or two. But a crystal shop? That was a first. “My husband and I came here to get all of the crystals for our wedding,” he said, referring to his equally design-famous husband and collaborator, Nate Berkus, as he stepped into Jewelry & Minerals of Las Vegas, a shop located in an unassuming strip mall. “I love them. I believe in them. I don’t care what any of you have to say,” he quipped.

But is this seemingly woo-woo design obsession really out of left field? Not at all. At New York Design Week this past May — a reliable bellwether for emerging trends — New Age decor was ubiquitous. Bundles of sage by the bathroom? Naturally. Celestially inspired ceilings? Sure. But crystals stole the show: sprawled across side tables and desks, embedded into walls, and even stacked like logs in fireplaces.

Inspired by Jeremiah’s impeccable taste and unapologetic love for gems (I've never felt so seen), I’ve rounded up six decor-doubling options to sparkle up your space.

Cyinljian Smoky Quartz Cluster View at Amazon Price: $45.99 This smoky quartz cluster is as edgy as it is elegant, with the added bonus of its reputed power to transmute negative energy and ground your space. Fair warning: it’s small (hence the approachable price tag) — about the size of your palm — but it’s just the right scale to make a statement on a decorative shelf, tray, or, my personal favorite, in the bathroom for a little extra zen. Runyangshi Citrine Natural Healing Crystal Wand View at Amazon Price: $32.99 This stunning five-inch (ish) citrine crystal point is like a little ray of sunshine for your space. It's the perfect accent for topping book stacks, sitting near candles, or brightening up the corner of a desk. Known as "The Success Stone," citrine is celebrated for boosting manifestation, joy, and optimism, making it an excellent gift for anyone starting a new job or tackling big goals. Jia Jia Lepidolite Crystal View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $360 With its enchanting, shimmering mica, it’s impossible to mistake this lavender Lepidolite for ordinary. Often called the “Peace Stone” because of its high lithium content, it’s prized for easing anxiety and stabilizing emotions. Just keep it out of bathrooms and kitchens — water can damage this delicate mineral. Instead, place it in the bedroom or near the front door to promote relaxation and ward off negativity. Emporion 4-5 Lb Natural Amethyst View at Amazon Price: $169.90 Amethysts are arguably the most popular of crystals — and for good reason. Just look at them: stunning. They’re a fantastic all-around crystal, soothing the mind, body, and soul. The best part? They don’t cost a fortune, even in large sizes, which is why we're going all in with this four-to-five-pound chunk of amethyst. Go big or go home, right? Quartz Cocktail Picks View at Joanna Buchanan Price: $98 I was absolutely tickled to find these polished quartz cocktail picks by Joanna Buchanan — such a playful and elegant take on the New Age trend. The perfect cocktail party essentials, they’re guaranteed to steal the show, whether you’re serving small bites or garnishing drinks. They say crystals can charge water... but can they charge a martini? Only one way to find out. Willa Arlo™ Interiors Evelynn Agate Geode Bookends View at Wayfair Price: $56.99, Was: $103.99 Add brilliance to your bookshelf with these stunning agate bookends from Wayfair. At under $60 for a generously sized pair, they’re a fabulous pick for anyone seeking maximum visual impact. Made from natural stone sourced in Brazil, these bookends are not only beautiful but are also said to enhance mental clarity and provide physical healing benefits — just the kind of energy boost you need to tackle work or study stress.