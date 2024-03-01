Hailey Bieber's Closet Lighting "Makes it Easy to Choose Outfits" Say Experts — Here's How to Copy It

While it might be quite difficult to copycat the fashion in Hailey Bieber's iconic closet, it's not as hard as it seems to get the look of the space itself — and the lighting, in particular

(Image credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Love 'em or hate 'em, you can't deny that influencers are pretty useful, at least in the e-commerce world. If you've developed an attachment to one person in particular — perhaps because they're a celebrity or have a wealth of knowledge in one specific area — their product recommendations often pack a far more powerful punch than a commercial or traditional Instagram ad might. Someone you trust is telling you to buy this thing, whatever it is. That's different.

I have my own influencers and IG celebrities I turn to in times of need, one of which happens to be Hailey Bieber, model, YouTuber, influencer, and founder of makeup and skincare company Rhode Skin. Thanks to her large fanbase and impeccable taste (which has been featured in the likes of Vogue), Hailey's product recommendations often end up flying off the shelves of whichever retailer they're from, a testament to the strength of her influence and trust imbued in her popularity. And from an interiors perspective, she also often shares clips and photos of her California home on both Instagram and YouTube, channels to which I find myself turning for inspiration (her walk-in shower comes to mind — this is the girl behind the viral 'Who's In My Bathroom?' series, after all).

Recently, as I was scrolling through a slideshow Hailey posted on Instagram, I noticed a photo of the model posing in the mirror in her built in closet (slide 3). The sides of the mirror were perfectly illuminated, the ideal glow for dressing and getting ready, and the overhead and shelving light behind her was soft and slightly dim. It looked so luxurious and warm in there; perfect for trying on a new 'fit.

hailey bieber in front of closet lighting

(Image credit: Instagram @haileybieber)

The LED mirror in Hailey's closet 'creates a great focal point' in the room, 'as well as provides bright light,' said Dara Greaney, founder and CEO of ledlightexpert.com. 'It is multifunctional, incorporating task and ambient lighting together and adding a layer of elegant style.' And since it's so bright, 'it makes it easy to select outfits/accessories.'

All in all, the photo got me thinking: How easy would it be to replicate this lighting set-up at home? And after speaking to a few experts, it turns out the answer is — not hard at all.

Make your closet look like Hailey Bieber's

Let's start with the mirror — a few LED light strips or stick-on bulbs from Amazon should easily do the trick here. You can either line the edges of the mirror with the strips, or place two bright bulbs on the top and bottom of the fixture. Either option should add some much-needed task lighting to your getting ready process, particularly if your closet or the area around your mirror isn't well-lit. Consider it an instant, non-invasive facelift. 'Battery-operated stick-on lights are a convenient option and really the only way to avoid wiring,' Dara tells me.

Now, although Dara also recommends installing overhead lights for your closet if you can ('Opt for bright 5000k bulbs. Brighter lighting makes it easier to locate items. Always go bright in a closet'), something I love about Hailey's set-up is the soft, gentle overhead lighting; it just feels more calming and luxurious than a bulb that could turn out feeling quite clinical. If that look resonates with you, as well, Hailey has the perfect solution: more task lighting. If you look closely, smaller lights dot the corners of the shelves visible in her photo, illuminating the contents without flooding the entire space with white light. You can easily replicate this look using additional LED light strips or even puck lights, says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder at Arsight.

'Battery powered LED lighting is a game changer when it comes to adding light' without wiring, he said. 'Adhesive backed LED strips or puck lights can be positioned under shelves or at walls of closets.' For extra comfort, you might even consider using motion sensor/touchless options.

Now that's luxury.

Closet Lighting Essentials

Under Cabinet Lights,40 Led Rechargeable Battery Operated Motion Sensor Light Indoor, 2 Pack Magnetic Dimmable Closet Lights, Wireless Under Counter Lights for Kitchen, Stairs (white Light)
Under Cabinet Lights

Price: $19.98

This 2-pack of rechargeable under cabinet lights turns an ordinary shelf or cabinet into an influencer-worthy purchase. This set in particular is also motion-enabled and dimmable.

Landgoo Led Wooden 360° Rotatable Magnetic Vanity Light Battery Rechargeable Dimmable Makeup Mirror Front Fill Lights Bar for Bathroom Bedroom Household (2pcs)
Landgoo Led Wooden 360° Rotatable Magnetic Vanity Light

Price: $39.99

I get that not every lighting strip looks elevated enough to display (though they sure do have an elevating effect). In any case, this minimalist wooden light solves that problem quite nicely. It's also rotatable and rechargeable.

Houhui Usb Led Strip Lights Kit, 4 Pre-Cut 1.64ft/6.56ft Rgb Led Light Strips, Color Changing Tv Backlights With Remote, Rgb 5050 Bias Lighting for Tv, Pc, Monitor, Home Theater, Diy Decoration
Houhui USB Led Strip Lights Kit

Price: $12.95

If you're hoping to line the outer edges of your mirror, you'll need some pre-cut lighting strips. These should work nicely — and they come with a remote.

Amazon Basics Led Puck Lights, Battery Operated, 50 Lumens 2 Pack, Tap Light, Stick on Lights, Under Cabinet Lighting, Ideal for Kitchen Cabinets, Closets, Garage and More, White
Amazon Basics Led Puck Lights

Price: $8.40

These stick-on puck lights are Amazon brand (good quality) and a customer favorite (more than 1,000 bought in the past month). Stick these on shelves or in various nooks and crannies for that task lighting effect.

Led Under Cabinet Linkable Light Bar
Led Under Cabinet Linkable Light Bar

Price: $49.99
Was: $55.99

What's nice about these lights is that they're linkable — meaning you can separate them as needed or run them as one continuous unit. Plus, there are 5 temperature options.

Montford Wall Sconces Set of Two Battery Operated, Motion Sensor Night Light Magnetic Wall Light Rechargeable Wall Sconce, Peel and Stick Sconce Lights for Bedside Stair Hallway
Montford Wall Sconces, Set of Two

Price: $38.99

I recently wrote about these magnetic motion sensor wall sconces and it was a huge hit — I think they'd be equally as functional as a source of soft ambient lighting in a closet. Plus, you can easily remove the light from the wall-mounted base for an ad hoc flashlight.

Led Vanity Lights for Mirror, Hollywood Style Vanity Lights With 10 Dimmable Bulbs, Adjustable Color & Brightness, Usb Cable, Mirror Lights Stick on for Makeup Table Dressing Room Mirror
LED Vanity Lights for Mirror

Price: $16.99

Buyers have nothing but good things to say about this stick-on string of lights with dimmable bulbs and adjustable color and brightness.

2 Pack Motion Sensor Closet Lights With Led Beads, Eye Protection Design for Wireless Under Cabinet Lighting, Rechargeable Night Lights for Wardrobes and Pantries
2 Pack Motion Sensor Closet Lights With LED Beads

Price: $32.39

If you have closet built-ins like Hailey's, these motion sensor LED strips are perfect to mount above the tension rod that holds your clothes. An easy and smart upgrade that looks great and adds value.

3pk 3
3pk 3" Novelty Wall Lights With Remote Control

Price: $15

A simple puck light three pack, but with a remote and color-changing abilities. Love this for some extra fun and style points.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest