What Not to Pack When Moving — 5 Things You Should Really Just Leave Behind

Moving house can be one of the most stressful life events. With boxes, logistics, and endless to-do lists, it’s a process that can feel overwhelming. Packing smartly is essential to reduce the burden — and knowing what not to pack is just as important as knowing what to take.

While it might seem counterintuitive to leave some things behind, decluttering before you move can save you time, space, and money. Experts agree that certain items simply aren’t worth the trouble of packing and transporting. Whether they’re unnecessary, cumbersome, or even dangerous, these items can add more hassle than they’re worth.

To make your next move smoother, we’ve consulted professional organizers and moving experts to create a list of the top five things you should avoid packing to be used alongside our other moving tips.

1. Perishable Foods

One thing to not pack when you're considering relocating to a new city is perishable foods. Fresh produce, dairy, and frozen goods often spoil during transit, even during short-distance moves. "When these items are left unrefrigerated for too long, they can leak, spoil, or attract pests, creating a mess that no one wants to deal with on moving day," says Professional mover Fais Chaudry. "Cleaning up a spill from spoiled food can damage other items in your moving boxes or even the interior of your car or moving truck."

Instead of transporting perishables, start planning your meals a few weeks in advance to use up as much of your fresh and frozen food as possible. Focus on cooking meals with ingredients you already have at home, and avoid buying new items in bulk before your move.

For special occasions or gourmet items stored in your freezer that you can’t bear to throw away, consider insulated coolers such as the NEBO Polar Pak from Amazon is a short-term solution, but only if the travel distance is manageable. However, Fais advises that even with these precautions, moving perishables is often more trouble than it’s worth.

2. Hazardous Materials

Flammable, corrosive, or toxic items are not only impractical to pack but can also be dangerous. Many professional moving companies have strict policies against transporting these materials due to the safety risks they pose.

"The good news is that there are straightforward ways to deal with hazardous materials before your move," continues Fais. "Start by taking inventory of these items and deciding which are essential. For instance, you may want to use up household cleaners or fuel before moving day. Lawn care products like fertilizer or insecticides can often be shared with neighbors or friends who can make use of them."

We’ve all got that drawer — or even an entire box — filled with outdated electronics we rarely use. Old cell phones, chargers that don’t match any current devices, and broken headphones are common culprits.

Decluttering your home before a move can feel daunting, especially if you’re unsure what to do with items you no longer need. Start by sorting through your collection and categorizing items into "still useful," "ready to donate," and "needs recycling."

For gadgets that no longer work or are too outdated to be of value, recycling is the best option. Check if your local area has electronic waste collection events or drop-off centers. One bonus of decluttering your tech before a move is that it can lead to rediscovering forgotten items. You might find a fully functional device you haven’t used in years or an accessory that complements your current electronics.

By addressing your outdated electronics thoughtfully and reducing what you pack, you’ll streamline your move and feel better about leaving behind items that no longer serve you.

4. Unnecessary Paperwork

Wondering how to organize paper files? Well, for starters, get rid of what you don't need. Paperwork has a way of piling up, and moving provides the perfect opportunity to declutter your files. Professional organizer Andrew Mellen strongly recommends avoiding the mistake of packing every piece of paperwork you come across.

"Begin by organizing your paperwork into categories, such as financial documents, personal records, work-related files, and miscellaneous papers," says Andrew. "Once sorted, review each category and identify what’s truly essential. Important documents like birth certificates, passports, property deeds, legal contracts, tax records, and medical files should be carefully packed in a secure, easily accessible folder from Amazon or box. These items are critical and should never be misplaced during the moving process." We like this Pockets Accordion File Folder Organizer priced at $16.99 from Amazon.

For other papers, such as outdated bank statements, old insurance policies, or expired warranties, it’s time to let go. Shred any documents that contain sensitive information, such as account numbers or personal details, to protect yourself from identity theft. A Fellowes Powershred from Target, can be a useful tool during this process, or you can take advantage of community shredding events if you have large quantities to dispose of.

Decluttering your paperwork before a move not only reduces the load you’ll need to transport but also ensures that you arrive at your new home with only the documents you genuinely need.

5. Large, Bulky Furniture That Doesn’t Fit

"When it comes to relocating oversized furniture, careful consideration is needed," continues Andrew. "While your current couch or dining table might perfectly fit your current space, they could prove impractical for your new home."

Before automatically assuming they will fit into your new home, take precise measurements of the space — especially doorways, hallways, staircases, and other potentially restrictive areas.

Another consideration is the option to disassemble your furniture. Some flat-pack or modular designs are meant to be taken apart and reassembled, which can make transporting them much easier. Check the manufacturer’s instructions or consult an expert to determine if disassembly is a feasible and safe option for your furniture. So if you're thinking, if can you put a big couch in a small living room? Think again...

FAQs

What’s the Hardest Room to Pack When Moving?

The kitchen is universally regarded as the most challenging room to pack. With its mix of fragile items, irregularly shaped cookware, and a plenty of small gadgets, it’s no surprise this space can be daunting.

"Start tackling the kitchen early in the packing process," suggests Andrew. "Start with items you rarely use, like seasonal bakeware or specialty appliances, and work your way to daily essentials."

Use sturdy boxes, bubble wrap, and packing paper from Walmart to secure fragile items, and label boxes clearly to make unpacking easier. Finally, consider paring down your collection of duplicate utensils and mismatched dishes before the move.

Packing for a move doesn’t have to be a nightmare. By strategically deciding what to leave behind, you can save time and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

And remember: the kitchen may be the hardest room to pack, but with careful planning and a bit of decluttering, even that challenge can be conquered for a stress-free move. You can opt to pack the items you need for your new space in these Bankers Box Small Classic Moving Boxes from Amazon or these Scotch Mailing, Moving, and Storage Boxes from Target.