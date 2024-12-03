This DIY Used Simple Bobbin Detailing to Make Second-Hand IKEA Look High-End Vintage — Here's How to Do It
Before you throw out your old and boring nightstands, think about whether you could transform them instead
Finding the perfect nightstand to set the scene (and store your things) in your bedroom or guest room is not always an easy thing to do, especially if you're after a particular style at a particular price point. But that's not say it's impossible. In fact, the perfect nightstand might be hiding in plain sight... at least it was for the professional DIYer behind this inspiring IKEA hack.
Digital creator and expert furniture flipper, Kristen Coulson, turned the classic white HEMNES cabinet into a vintage-meets-modern nightstand that anyone with "designer taste, but an IKEA budget" would dream of. She wanted to create a piece that would stand out as a warm and chic accent in her space, and, armed with a sander, wood stain, and playful round bobbin detail, she was able to create a pair of custom nightstands that look seriously stylish.
Want to get your bedrooms ready for hosting season with a cozy piece that also oozes style? Kristen takes us through her clever IKEA nightstand hack, and how to get the look in your own home.
A post shared by Kristen Coulson | DIY & furniture flips (@something.renewed)
A photo posted by on
Kristen Culson )@something.renewed) says the inspiration for this DIY came from designer-looking nightstands and furniture pieces. "Particularly the Jenny Lind style that have round elements," she adds. "I love this look and I thought something simple like adding the round half ball could give a similar vibe, on a DIY budget."
Kristen started with the base — the best-selling IKEA HEMNES nightstand— which she sanded down to the original wood in order to stain it in a color of her choosing. "These nightstands had the typical white IKEA factory finish on them. I knew this line of IKEA bedroom furniture was made of solid pine, so I wondered… what would happen if I sanded it all off!?" says Kristen.
Luckily, the wood grain underneath was a beautiful base that she could work with. Kristen then stained both the nightstands and the wooden balls in a rich walnut color that gave the pieces a vintage, worn look. If you want a bit more color and to keep the chic vintage look, vintage-inspired paint colors would also work a treat for this DIY.
After the stain dried, Kristen glued the half-round spheres to the sides. "I used an orbital sander, Minwax stain, polyurethane, wood glue, half wooden spheres from Amazon, stain applicator, and a brush for applying topcoat," she shares. "I also purchased new knobs on Amazon."
"I absolutely love the look the renovation gave these nightstands," she says.
Shop the DIY
Once you decide to begin the IKEA HEMNES hack, there are a few practical tips to consider. "Stain the wooden balls beforehand," advises Kristen. "They’re easier to glue down after being stained! My biggest tip is to have patience when sanding off all the IKEA white paint Use a piece of sandpaper to get in the cracks so every trace of it is gone!"
As for finding and styling a pair of nightstands that works for you, the options are endless. Though Kristen used the HEMNES nightstands from IKEA, any bedside table could be your starting point. "I recommend finding your nightstands second-hand or anywhere that comes at a relatively cheap cost," says Kristen. Once the renovation process begins, the chic, elevated look will follow.
I love the look of these natural, yet playful bedside tables in a farmhouse bedroom idea, or as an antique-inspired piece in a stylish guest bedroom. Creating a warm, inviting bedroom is important in the cozy months.
"I would style the entire room around the nightstands with pops of that same color stain," says Kristen. All that is left is to add a few decorative vases and candle sticks on top.
Who says custom DIYs have to be hard? This IKEA hack is proving to be the cozy refresh your home needs this holiday season.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
How To Declutter A Kitchen — 8 Easy Ways You Can Tackle Mess Before the Holidays
Curbing clutter in your kitchen has never been easier with these expert-approved tips and tricks
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
Napkin Décor is the Low Effort Limelight-Stealer You Need on Your Holiday Table — Here's Where to Shop the Look
Every good dinner party connoisseur will tell you it's the little details that count, but this is the small detail most hosts will overlook
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Tapping Their New Upstate New York Roots, Calico Wallpaper Expands its Horizons
The Brooklyn-born wallpaper company relocated to New York's Hudson Valley where it finds inspiration from nature and beyond for its latest collection
By Keith Flanagan Published
-
The 'Nearly Naked' Christmas Tree is This Year's Celeb-Approved Trend We're Totally Into — Here's How to Steal the Style
Victoria Beckham, Michelle Pfeiffer... when it comes to trimming the tree this year, less seems to be way more
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
3 Super Clever, Stylish, and Simple Christmas Candle Hacks We've Stolen From Instagram
They're super clever, stylish, simple to do (and going viral on Instagram)
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
We Asked 15 Interior Designers for Their Favorite Tips, Tricks, and Trends for Decorating at Christmas
Some are elaborate, some could be easily replicated, but all of them come with an expert tick of approval when it comes to style
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Tinsel Is So Last Year — All the Most Stylish Trees Right Now Are Dripping in Teardrop Ornaments
This trend has all the sparkle of 70s-style silver tinsel, but it's done in a way that feels far more delicate, elegant, and dare we say, demure?
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Emily Henderson's Genius Tip for Choosing a Rug Color Has Me Re-Thinking Every Rug I've Ever Bought
Launching a new collaboration with Rugs USA, Emily has introduced me to the idea of 'thread color variation' and now how I look at rugs has totally changed
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Move Over, Mistletoe — We've Discovered a Better Way to Do Festive Foliage, and It'll Elevate Any Room This Christmas
The 'Christmas cloud' is chic, cost-effective, and will lift your interiors to new heights these holidays
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Peel-And-Stick Stair Treads Are the Genius Way to Add Style and a Bit of Grip to Your Stairs — "It's a Win-Win"
Traditional stair runners are not just a big commitment; they can be costly too. That's exactly what makes this 10-minute "cozy" solve such a game-changer
By Olivia Wolfe Published