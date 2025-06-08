3 Problems With Matte Paint That People Never Talk About — Because Super Flatt Finishes Are Popular, Not Perfect

It's a go-to choice when it comes to painting interior walls — its subtlety and softness creates a cozy and cocooning effect in rooms. But are there any disadvantages when it comes to using matte paint? Why, of course.

But before we unpack the disadvantages of matte paint, let's have a quick refresher on the popular paint finish. "Matte paint is a super flat finish, mainly used for walls, ceilings, and crown moldings," explains Patrick O'Donnell, a paint color expert and brand ambassador for Farrow & Ball. Sitting on the low-end of the sheen spectrum, it's not glossy or shiny — and is often referred to as 'flat' — and absorbs light well.

While matte paint can work in all different areas of the home, Patrick says it's most commonly used (and most effective) in low-traffic areas. Why? Well, that's one of it's disadvantages, that we'll discuss below.

What Are the Disadvantages of Matte Paint?

Because matte has less durability than other sheens, it's best suited for low-traffic areas, such as formal dining rooms. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

The reason Patrick O'Donnell mentioned matte paint being best used in low-traffic areas is to do with the fact that it's less durable than other finishes — one of the biggest disadvantages. "Most matte paints are ‘soft’ and therefore not particularly hard wearing," he adds.

That means scuff marks and stains can appear quite easily, and it can be harder to wipe them away than when compared to other finishes, adds interior designer Jennifer Jones. This means it's not really suitable for spaces like living rooms, entryways, or a child's bedroom.

Another disadvantage — matte paint has limited moisture resistance. Unlike higher paint sheens (such as when comparing matte vs gloss paint), matte paint won't work as well in rooms such as kitchens or bathrooms. "Splashes of water and moisture show more easily and are hard to even out," explains Jennifer.

In terms of aesthetics, matte is very flat and not at all reflective, which is something that can sometimes be a good thing, but other times not so much. While often it can help make a room feel cocooning, other times it can make a space feel dominating, dark, and enclosed. It's also worth considering that due to the fact it doesn't reflect light, you may need to provide additional light sources for the space.

Matte paint can create a cozy, cocooning effect — especially when used to color drench a room. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Regardless of its disadvantages, matte paint is still a highly common finish for interior walls. As Anthony Kulikowski tells me, founder of Five Star Painting, he uses matte paint everywhere in homes, because despite its downsides, matte paint has a significant amount of advantages, too.

For starters, since matte paint has a low sheen, it doesn't highlight wall imperfections like cracks or bumps, Anthony tells me. Instead, its presentation appears smooth and consistent on walls. Even though matte paint can show scuff marks or stains easily, Jennifer Jones mentions that a tool like a magic eraser can conveniently remove blemishes to maintain the uniform look of matte-finished walls.

Although matte paint's flat and non-reflective finish can sometimes be a disadvantage, it can also become a wonderful feature for a room — depending on the atmosphere you are trying to create. In a home office, for instance, matte paint's glare reduction can be beneficial for creating a comfortable work environment. Similarly, matte paint's low reflectivity makes it ideal for bedrooms — by toning down the brightness of shades, matte paint it can create a calming and cozy bedroom ambience.

Aside from these advantages, one of the best features of matte paint is its versatility. Patrick O'Donnell mentions that this finish can be applied to ceilings and moldings aside from just walls. Not only that, but it can be applied to wood and metal as well, "giving it super flexibility in the home and negating the need for multiple finishes." Matte truly is the paint finish that keeps on giving.

Since matte paint absorbs light, it can help make bright colors like yellow appear softer. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

All of this is certainly not to say you shouldn't use matte paint in your home. In fact, it can be quite beautiful — it just needs to be used in the right spaces.

But for those who find matte too muted, but don't want the intensity of a high-gloss, why not consider an eggshell paint — a middle-of-the-road option that draws on the advantages of both ends of the sheen spectrum.