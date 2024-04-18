This LA Home is a Masterclass in Wall Coverings — Each Room is More Amazing Than the Last
From wall coverings to art to incredible marble cladding, this LA home has turned each room into an art gallery
Designed as both an oasis and an entertainer’s dream, this California coastal home is imbued with French references and warm and sophisticated spaces filled with contemporary art.
The soft color palette with pops of blue and green marries the natural stones and woods in a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere – typical of the Southern California lifestyle.
Yet it's the wall coverings, choice of wallpaper and materials clad on the walls that make every room distinct from the other. From marble cladding to bold wall art, each wall in this modern home is used as a canvas for sparkling design. Here, we speak to the designer to find out their inspiration.
Living room
In the living room, a floor-to-ceiling red wall hanging brings an unexpected pop of color, breaking up the neutral tones with something bold and vivid. Somewhere between a piece of wall art and a wall covering, the piece makes an instant impact.
'This is a piece by Lawrence Calver, a British born artist who lives and works in London,' says real estate developer and designer JD Irpino, principal at Louis & Rose, who owns and remodeled the two-story house originally built in 1950.
'He often uses recycled materials such as linen, wool and cotton. Completed in 2022, this piece is titled 'Hot Water' and is composed of dyed and stitched cotton. We’re drawn to Calver’s use of different materials in his works much the same in interiors, as essential to the composition of a harmonious home.'
Red is magical in that it simultaneously makes a statement as well ties the elements of the room together. It remains bold and definitive but still allow the space to be serene.
The bedroom
In the bedroom, wood encloses you creating a calming sauna-like aesthetic. 'The property is on approximately a half-acre lot, which is a pretty grand size,' explains JD. 'While there are many doors and windows that allow the exterior to be enjoyed while inside, we wanted to find a way to bring the outside in and felt this was the perfect opportunity by introducing an organic material that was both warm and sophisticated.'
The material is a rift-sawn white oak plank sourced from a local lumber yard. The team cut the material on-site and affixed it to the wall using nails like you’d apply flooring. 'Getting it up on the wall was the easy part. Measuring and cutting the product to fit the space was the challenge,' says JD.
The kitchen
In the modern kitchen, the walls are clad in calacatta monet marble from Italy. The look creates a kitchen backsplash that stretches from the countertop up to the ceiling.
'We wanted to introduce a little bit of drama into this restrained but oversized space,' says JD. 'We designed this to be a central gathering spot with its oversized island and living area so there would be ample room for a family to gather and create lifetime memories.
'We felt the abundance of marble reflected the strength and importance of those bonds.'
The process involved applying an appropriate adhesive to the area of the wall where you are placing the marble slab and then the slab is pressed against the wall.
The powder room
In the powder room, a grasscloth wallpaper gives the space a calming, natural bathroom feel. In sharp contrast to the textured feel of the wall, slabs of calacatta viola from Italy encase the sink and vanity area.
'We used approximately five slabs to achieve this room. We wanted something dramatic, dark and moody. We believe powder rooms should be the showstopper of the home if you will, so a place that almost shocks you,' says JD.
The main bathroom
In the modern bathroom, the walls are also clad in calacatta arni marble. The bath is enclosed in it's own nook, which is visible to the far right of this photo, creating an at-home spa-like space.
'While marble is porous, it was sealed with a water-based penetrating sealer designed to provide maximum stain protection against tough oil and water-based stains,' says JD.
'As for the application, just like in the kitchen, an appropriate adhesive is applied to the area of the wall where you are placing the marble slab and then the slab is pressed against the wall.'
