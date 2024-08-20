Designers Love Using This Unusual Material for Bathtubs That Brings a "Wabi-Sabi" Calm to Your Bathroom

The most blissful baths are the ones where you achieve spa-like status while soaking. Silky bubbles, water set at the perfect temperature, and candle lighting are a must, but how much attention do you pay to the tub itself? Well, there's one raw material that designers tend to opt for to create a true spa-like feel.

Taking a moment for a detailed self-care routine helps you wind down from the stresses of reality and wash off the day. Having a space that reflects freshness and elegance is an important part of turning your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary, and the materials you use throughout the room are essential to that end. One of the bathroom trends we've noticed from designers achieving this look is the installation of concrete and ceramic tubs to bring a raw, artisanal look to a space.

The tub you use elevates your bathing experience in both aesthetics and practical function, and these stylish tubs are the unique choice for bringing the spa directly into your home. The beautiful texture and natural colors will make you want to grab your best bubbles and book to lay back and relax for a while. Here's how designers are using them to create a truly serene bathroom escape.

Naomi Neilson, founder and CEO of artisanal bathroom makers, Native Trails, loves the concrete bathtub trend. "Concrete bathtubs are popular for their modern, organic appeal and versatility," she says. "The fusion of artisan craftsmanship and smooth, organic look and feel is irresistible, and it really is a striking centerpiece wherever it is placed."

A material such as concrete introduces a raw, natural feel into the space, making it perfect for a spa bathroom idea. The smooth texture emulates calming stones and soft earthy surfaces and, though not the typical choice for a tub, the durable material is quite practical for its usage. "The availability of lighter-weight concrete that does not compromise the durability makes these tubs easier to handle," says Naomi. "Concrete has great heat retention and is very low maintenance, making it the ideal material choice for the bath space."

There's also a rapidly growing usage of eco-friendly materials that not only last longer, but are more aesthetically pleasing, meaning your beautiful, natural bathroom ideas can align with green sustainably as well.

Harry Hughes of COCOON, bathroom makers specializing in raw materials, says concrete is a great choice to make your bathroom feel like a retreat, whether used for a tub, a sink, or a whole vanity. "Concrete bathtubs are quickly becoming some of our most popular products, and for a good reason," he says. "They bring a raw wabi-sabi look to any bathroom, combining natural aesthetics with soft ton-sur-ton color options."

Some of the chicest ways these tubs are styled are in more modern bathrooms. The simplicity of the look meshes well with darker neutrals and sleek, understated decor. But this is not to say that the style is limited to one fashion. Concrete bathtubs cater to a wide range of styles; from minimalist and modern bathroom ideas to earthy, coastal, and even more industrial bathrooms.

"Concrete is just about compatible with any style, so to style them effectively, choose fixtures and hardware that either complement or contrast with the bathtub's finish and incorporate contrasting textures," says Naomi. For example, plush rugs or soft textiles add warmth to the coolness of concrete.

Naomi also suggests using a color palette that either complements the concrete's neutral tones or adds a bold contrast to create visual interest. Adding elements like these will soften the raw look of concrete, and help to seamlessly integrate the bathtub into a variety of design styles.

It seems a tub like this is definitely one of the things people with spa bathrooms always have. As Naomi says "free-standing concrete bathtubs are in-high demand for those looking for the perfect at-home spa experience, or luxurious focal point in the bath space".

There is a certain "wow" factor when you step into a bathroom that features an eye-catching artisanal element such as a stand-alone tub. Concrete offers function, durability, and a thoughtful touch of distinctive style in your bathroom. And if you're not in the market for a total bathroom renovation right now, there are plenty of concrete accessories to elevate your everyday experience and start bringing the spa home to you.