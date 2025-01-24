Moving House, but Make It Chic — 5 Ways to Up Your Style Game When Packing Up Your Home

Moving homes can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be if you have the right organizational plans in place. That also means packing with design-forward moving supplies because who doesn't like to leave the house in style? Am I right?

"Design-forward moving supplies offer a modern solution for those who value aesthetics and practicality," says Muffetta Kreuger from Muffeta’s Housekeeping. "From trendy packing materials to eco-friendly options, stylish packing supplies can make your move more enjoyable, reduce stress, and leave a positive impression when unpacking."

Whether you’re looking for general moving tips or specific product recommendations for stylish moving supplies, keep reading to discover what the experts say.

1. Use Stylish Stackable Boxes

(Image credit: Horderly)

The last thing you want when moving house is a jumble of mismatched boxes that don’t neatly stack on top of each other. Stackle boxes can be found in many different forms and designs. We're particularly fond of the naturally toned bamboo decorative storage boxes with lids from Amazon — they are subtle and perfect for the minimalists at heart.

Daniela Venturini, art director and trend forecaster at Wayfair, says, "I love a good stackable box that’s as much about style as it is about the organization. Imagine a set of chic, matte, or woven fabric boxes that you can stack high to transport your books, kitchenware, or sentimental keepsakes. These boxes don’t scream 'moving,' they whisper “effortless, elevated organization."

After the move, these stackable boxes can be used as under-bed storage or inside your wardrobe. They're usually pretty easy to store away and make for quite the decorative piece in the home.

2. Opt for Chic Custom Labels

(Image credit: Horderly)

Staying organized when packing up your home is key. The best way to do this is to have a labeling system in place where you can label your boxes or storage. Rather than writing on your boxes with an old-fashioned pen, choose a more unique alternative and use a vintage label maker instead — such as this DYMO Embossing Label Maker from Amazon.

"Custom labels are definitely a design-forward moving supply. Metallic finishes, calligraphy-style fonts or color-coded stickers all add flair," says Muffetta.

We love this Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine priced at $18.96 from Amazon, and this Handheld Label Maker priced at $30.99 from Target.

3. Ensure You're Using Eco-Friendly Materials

(Image credit: TheModernHouse)

For the ultimate moving checklist, think sustainably. Packing up your home can require many excess supplies such as boxes, bags, and wrapping. Try your best to avoid using single-use plastic and instead use more sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. This includes plant-based packing materials and reusable items.

"Eco-friendly materials are a must when moving in 2025. These include reusable crates, compostable tape and plant-based packing peanuts," says Muffetta. Not only are eco-friendly materials better for the environment but they are often more visually appealing, too.

4. Choose Trendy Trunk Baskets Instead of Boxes

(Image credit: Lemieux et Cie)

"A move is the perfect opportunity to get a handle on your storage solutions and trunk baskets are one of the most versatile, elegant choices," says Daniela. "During the move, they’ll hold everything from bedding to odd-shaped decor pieces."

She continues: "The sturdy yet stylish nature of woven or faux-leather baskets means they won’t just disappear in a wardrobe. Post-move, they take on a new life as decorative storage throughout your space."

Daniela recommends the Kalki extra large storage trunk from Wayfair as one of her favorite stylish moving companions.

WOVEN WONDER Medium Lidded Rattan Basket - Threshold™ Designed With Studio Mcgee View at Target Price: $35 This rattan basket is made out of a sustainable material and can help you move smaller items, such as kitchen or bathroom supplies.

5. Use a Luxe Trolley Cart

(Image credit: Christa Tippmann. Design: Forge & Bow)

If there’s a big statement piece of furniture that you’ve had your eye on that can also double up as a handy moving supply, then it might be the right time to invest.

"Imagine this: you’re unloading a high-end hotel trolley cart, the kind you’d see gliding down the hallways of a five-star hotel, into your new flat. The cart, sleek and polished, is already packed with your belongings," explains Daniela. "There’s something inherently luxurious about the process of unpacking and unveiling your things as if you’re checking into a top-tier suite for the best staycation."

The trolley cart is an unexpected, chic piece of furniture that not only serves as a practical moving tool but also makes a bold statement in your new space. After the move, it can become an iconic part of your living room.

FAQs

What Is the Hardest Room to Pack When Moving?

The kitchen is often considered the hardest to pack up when moving house. This is because of the wide variety of items, including fragile glassware, irregularly shaped appliances, and perishable food. Muffetta has listed her top tips for packing a kitchen in style.

• Use eco-friendly packing materials like biodegradable bubble wrap or fabric wraps for delicate items. We would recommend these Elementree Bubble Paper from Amazon priced at $29.99.

• Organize by categories (e.g., utensils, plates, and small appliances) and label boxes with stylish, color-coded tags for easy identification.

• Consider reusable crates for heavier items like pots and pans to ensure durability and reduce waste.

Who said packing things away needs to be boring? If you're relocating to the city and you have your next big move coming up, why not prepare yourself and your home with the essentials?

A first-night box is a great place to start. You can place your toiletries, electronics, and maybe even snacks that you'd like to take with you in your new home for the first night. These essentials will prepare you for the upcoming nights in your new home, so give it a try — it will certainly be worth it.