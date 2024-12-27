11 White Bedroom Ideas — Create Standout Spaces That Are Anything But Vanilla

A white bedroom is a classic choice, with the color’s inherent ability to evoke calm and relaxation. Designers and color psychologists often note that while other shades can stimulate your mind and energy, white tones in the bedroom are ideal for their soothing effect. It’s no surprise, then, that white is a staple in spas and high-end hotels — spaces designed to help you unwind.

The good news? There are countless ways to use this bedroom color idea to achieve this. That said, white can sometimes feel a bit dull or sterile — but this doesn’t have to be the case. We turned to top designers for tips on decorating with white to make the space feel welcoming, stylish, and modern.

Here are eleven, beautifully designed white bedroom ideas that will inspire you to transform your space.

1. Go for a fuss-free white bedroom

(Image credit: Olga Urbanek. Design: TAKK Studio)

For simple white room ideas, keep the scheme to a basic white, and add a slight layering with soft-toned bedding. In this apartment by TAKK Studio, an old, vintage space was transformed into a more modern space with the use of fresh furniture pieces against the backdrop of warm white.

“The adaptation of this interior was challenging because the original space was part of a pre-war layout, which was about three times larger,” shares Agi Kuczynska of TAKK Studio. “The flat designed before the Second World War consisted of several large guest rooms, a living room, a room for servants, kitchen facilities, etc. After the post-war division, some rooms lost their function or were adapted chaotically and hastily. That is why we employed a comprehensive reconstruction, giving spaces a meaningful function. We used modern compositions, and contemporary and timeless furniture in a Bauhaus style. Eclecticism and bold juxtapositions with white create an eye-catching interior.”

2. Layer white and grey for a soothing white bedroom

(Image credit: Clive Lonstein)

For a bedroom idea that feels cozy, calming yet timeless and stylish, consider bringing in some dark elements. Perhaps layer in dark gray, or even black. Dark elements peppered around the room will help soften the sharp lines of a modern white bedroom.

“The room was inspired by the idea of a Mediterranean hotel room,” shares interior designer Clive Lonstein. “We were aiming for a historic feel in terms of the architectural shell and a space that is comfortable but more sparse. And, we shied away from making it too contemporary: so minimalistic, but in a traditional way.”

3. Inject a dose of bright color in the white bedroom

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Athena Calderone)

If you'd like to add a dose of color to your space but are wondering what colors go with white, you will be pleased to know that it's an extremely versatile color and will pair well with most shades when considered carefully. Plus, if you are looking to add color to an all-white bedroom but in a non-permanent way, many bedroom carpet ideas could help you achieve this.

"For the bedroom in my Amagansett home, the rope ceiling in the primary bathroom served as my color inspiration,” says designer Athena Calderone. “Warm rust and terracotta hues reverberate in my choice of furniture, textiles, and upholstery. In addition to color, the pattern and texture of the rope also informed my use of natural fibers throughout the house. The graphic pattern echoed in the striped rug and striped round pillows, while the vintage rattan chair and bamboo lighting mimic the rope’s texture. Throughout this design process, I learned that it’s important to let design unravel piece by piece, material by material until it comes together. There’s magic to be found when you don’t have a design plan in mind."

4. Warm up a white bedroom with natural elements

(Image credit: Wavy. Design: Hesselbrand)

For a white bedroom idea that always feels timeless, try incorporating natural elements, such as wood and earth tones which will also help to make a white room feel cozy.

“The main principle for the guest rooms was to create a range of moments within the room that allows users to choose how social or intimate they want to be,” share Martin Brandsdal, Magnus Casselbrant, and Jesper Henriksson, founders of Hesselbrand. “This was done through precise connections from the bedroom into the bathroom, which link directly to the bath and Rosso Levanto marble vanity units, and also in the links from the bedrooms to the shared social spaces of the building. The materiality aims to express the meeting between the classical and contemporary and emphasizes the beauty found in the intersection of handmade and machine-made objects."

"The bedroom uses locally sourced oak floorboards combined with the more contemporary joinery that includes precise brushed brass details," adds the founders. "This creates a dialogue between permanent and temporary elements, as well as traditional and contemporary design, which results in a building that feels rooted in its history, while very flexible in its use.”

5. Go for a warm white bedroom for a restful atmosphere

(Image credit: Wavy. Design: Hesselbrand)

A bedroom doesn't have to be crisp, bright white. This neutral bedroom idea is drenched in warmer, creamier tones of white creating the most restful atmosphere. Plus, the inclusion of taupe tones further adds depth and coziness.

“Taupe along with white bridges the gap between modern minimalism and cozy traditionalism, making it ideal for bedrooms,” shares interior designer Nishtha Vashist. “It softens the starkness of white and gives the room a timeless, inviting atmosphere — perfect for a restful retreat.”

6. Soften a white bedroom with pastels

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Cool-toned pastel hues like the lightest of pinks can add just the right amount of warmth to a sea of white. Just a few pink pillows mixed with some pale gray to tone down the sweetness is all that's needed. And, for a soothing white and pink bedroom idea, go for fabrics with a nice relaxed texture, like linen, as it will give a lovely laid-back vibe to the bedroom.

“Muted pastels like blush pink, powder blue, or sage green add a gentle touch of personality while maintaining the calming essence of a white bedroom,” says Nishita. “These colors complement white’s purity without overwhelming the space, creating a dreamy, spa-like atmosphere.”

7. Paint the floorboards white for a pure netural room

(Image credit: Soho Management London Ltd)

If you are blessed with wooden floorboards, be inspired by this white bedroom idea and paint them — a lovely rustic bedroom idea.

For a cohesive scheme, take the same white shade to the walls and ceiling and you could even paint your bedroom furniture to match. We love the romantic look of this completely white aesthetic.

8. Or paint a brick wall white to add texture

(Image credit: Paul Craig)

An exposed brick wall adds the perfect amount of texture to this minimalist bedroom. Make it more of a subtle feature wall by painting it white to match the walls and ceilings and pair it with modern pieces for a nice contrast between rustic and contemporary.

Below are some of the best white paints for interior walls.

9. Keep it contemporary with low slung furniture

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Minimalism and white are often synonymous, as this chic white bedroom idea proves. Create a design statement, without being too loud, by being clever with your bedroom furniture ideas.

The contemporary low-slung furniture against the backdrop of crisp, white walls, instantly adds a layer of sophistication to the space, and the pop of yellow and blush pink gives the room further contrast and depth.

10. Contrast white walls with dark frames

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

"Just as a tall or decorative headboard in a white bedroom creates focus and interest, so can framed photos or artwork. Either choose dark-framed but fairly neutral art to create contrast against the neutral background, or use white frames but fill them border-to-border with color.

"A gallery wall effect like the one above works effectively if you can position the pictures just a foot or two above where your head lies and if they take up the full width of the bed," says Lucy Searle, Livingetc's content director for Audience.

11. Create a soft neutral scheme with white and beige

(Image credit: Soho Management London Ltd)

If white walls look too stark in your space, try going for a beige-and-white scheme and think about incorporating layering to add dimension to the space.

"Believe it or not, accent colors don't have to be wildly different from your predominant color to create interest in a room. You can layer similar tones, like varying shades of white and beige, to create a soft neutral scheme that has depth and feels texturally interesting, without overwhelming the space — an important factor to keep in mind when designing a bedroom color palette," says Emma Breislin, Livingetc's interiors editor.

FAQs

What colors go with a white bedroom?

White is such a popular choice for bedrooms as it’s a versatile color that pairs well with any shade. The best colors to combine with white really depend on the look you’re trying to achieve.

For a subtle, neutral scheme — pair white with soft grays, creams, and beiges. This timeless combination creates a calming atmosphere that’s perfect for a bedroom. If you’re after a bolder look — incorporate vibrant hues that pop against the white, such as oranges, greens, or blues for an invigorating palette.

Is white a good color for a bedroom?

Yes, white is an excellent color for bedrooms because of its versatility and how well it can complement any style and room size. It works beautifully as part of any color palette or as the foundation of a monochrome scheme, and it can be effortlessly updated as tastes and trends evolve.

Also, many designers and color psychologists believe white promotes calm and can help you sleep well. It truly is the most restful tone.