Oprah Just Dropped Her Favorite Things for 2024 — 5 Things Livingetc Editors Are Buying
It’s simple: Oprah talks, we listen. Her yearly list has something for everyone, and our editors are weighing in on the must-haves — and why they’re worth it
Sometimes, it feels like trust is in short supply. But through decades of media and celebrity shifts, there’s one person we can count on: Oprah. If she says she loves it, you can consider it golden.
The American icon just dropped her anticipated annual list of favorite things, and naturally, it caught my attention. Covering everything from tech and beauty to fashion and wellness, this curated selection is packed with A++ gift ideas for everyone on your list (yourself included!).
Of course, there’s a lot to sift through, and as much as I’d like, I can’t buy everything. So, I turned to the other tastemakers I trust most — my own Livingetc team. Here are the top picks my style-obsessed team is picking up from Oprah’s 2024 list — for themselves and everyone else on their holiday lists.
Debbie Black, Managing Editor
“I love a board game — and how stylish is this vintage bookshelf edition of Scrabble?! A classy addition to any living space and it would also make a perfect gift! Plus, loads of games are available in a multitude of different shades to suit the decor of your space — or else buy them all and make a rainbow!”
Gilda Bruno, Lifestyle Editor
“You underestimate the importance of an aesthetically designed pair of salad servers until... you throw a dinner party and you're caught unprepared. Leaves and oil spilling on your freshly washed tablecloth, tomatoes jumping around, and croutons leaving a trail of crumbs all over your meticulously conceived tablescape are all things that could be easily avoided with these Beatriz Ball Resin Bubble Salad Servers — and they're fun, colorful, and nostalgically stylish, too!"
Brigid Kennedy, Style Editor
“My siblings and I bought my dad the Ninja Creami for his birthday, and it’s safe to say he’s obsessed. He loves a frozen treat more than anyone I know, so it’s the perfect superfluous appliance for him. The design is super sleek and smart — it’s a big machine but it doesn’t take up as much space as you’d think. Not to mention ice cream just tastes better when you make it yourself. A great holiday gift for anyone with a sweet tooth!”
Emma Breislin, Interiors Editor
“After reading Livingetc's style editor Julia Demer's recent edit on silk pillowcases, I've finally succumb to the realization that it's time to invest (I'm not getting any younger, after all). And now I know this Cardamom-colored style has Oprah's tick of approval, I'm all but sold. For less than $30, I might even get two.”
Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson, Editor-in-Chief
"I gifted a set of these mugs to a friend last Christmas and would absolutely do so again now that Oprah has co-signed my selection. They are weighty and have that perfectly imperfect hand-thrown look. The pink ones would make a sweet touch to my otherwise neutral collection of mugs."
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
