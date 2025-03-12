McGee & Co’s Outdoor 2025 Collection Is Designed to Survive Whatever Life Throws at It — Yes, Even Red Wine
Sun, rain, working from home, and the occasional spilled vino? No problem. This outdoor collection makes an oasis out of everyday obstacles
What’s your dream vacation? Chances are, it’s one you never have to leave — no flights, no unreasonably early checkout time, no overstuffed 51-pound suitcase to wrestle shut. Wishful thinking? Not exactly — McGee & Co’s outdoor 2025 collection quite literally brings that fantasy closer to home by transforming your outdoor space into an everyday oasis.
Discover a world of fringed umbrellas, sculptural antiquity-inspired side tables, and teak lounge chairs with angled seats that insist you stay a while — it’s Italy, Greece, and every other European getaway on your list, right in your own backyard.
But perhaps the dreamiest detail of all is the outdoor furniture's "Perennials" fabric upholstery, designed to withstand the elements — including the inevitable glass of red wine, which, miraculously, wipes clean with just a damp cloth.
McGee & Co. makes a case for fulfilling the ultimate fantasy — a vacation with no end date, a dwindling distinction between indoor and outdoor living. Because is it really “working from home” when you’re stretched out on a chaise, snacking alfresco on a subtly scalloped, hand-painted floral plate, ribbed goblet in hand? Seems like 'circling back’ just got a little more sunny.
Price: $3,798
Most outdoor sofas look inviting — until you actually sit on them. This one, while a splurge, demands naps. Its super-deep, low-slung seat is plush and perfect, while striped, knife-edge cushions offer a cabana-style charm — and an ideal base for your ever-growing collection of outdoor bolster pillows.
Price: $699
This patio umbrella proves that everything is better with tassels — it’s the difference between ‘ordinary backyard barbecue’ and Barcelona beach club. Vintage-inspired bamboo gives the piece a sun-drenched charm, while modern steel reinforcement keeps it steady in the breeze. The perfect finishing touch to loungers, patio chairs, and your outdoor Aperol lineup.
Price: $54
Dull tablescape? Not on our watch. This whimsical floral print — designed in-house by McGee & Co. — brings instant charm to outdoor dining. Layer it over woven chargers and stacks of dinner plates — perhaps with a sprig of greenery on top — for a relaxed yet refined outdoor table setting. Crafted from a soft cotton-flax blend, it makes alfresco meals ten times more appetizing.
Price: $398
Inspired by grand architectural pillars from antiquity, this petite outdoor side table is arguably the hero of the entire collection. So beautiful, it’s almost a shame it’s only for the outdoors… except it isn’t. Made from all-weather cream fiber cement, its smooth, refined finish works just as well inside, too. The perfect perch for beverages, books — whatever deserves a classic landing spot.
Price: $54
McGee & Co.’s best-selling floral plates are back in this drop — because they’re that good. While outdoor dining usually screams spring and summer, this moody floral design proves just as striking in fall and winter (and the glowing 4.8/5-star rating agrees). Like the sculptural side table, these beauties are designed for both indoor and outdoor tablescapes.
Price: $38
Let’s not make the mistake of taking indoor glassware outside — we both know how that ends. This goblet set, made from a durable acrylic, is designed to withstand drops, patio tiles, and whatever else comes its way. With its regal shape and ribbed detailing, no one would ever guess it’s not real glass. Some might call these goblets the ultimate hosting hack. We prefer magic.
The best getaways don’t come with an 11 am checkout — or a gut-wrenching credit card bill. Our top outdoor furniture sale picks — plush loungers, chic patio sets, and more — bring resort-level lounging at prices worth toasting to.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
The Best Bars in London for Style-Obsessed Bon Vivants — Cocktail Hour Has Never Looked Better
From lavish subterranean speakeasies to vinyl-laden hangouts for analogue audiophiles, these are the London hotspots to head to for a cocktail to soak in design
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Where to Buy Carpet — 6 Brands to Know If You Want Soft (and Design-Forward) Flooring Underfoot
Looking for a carpet brand that will add style and elegance to your home? Here are a few we're keeping an eye on this year and why they're worth the investment.
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Maximalist Decor for the Table Is Every Host's Easy Conversation-Starting Trick — Here's How to Shop the Look
A bit of bold color and vibrant pattern is sure to enliven not only the style of your table, but the spirit of your guests
By Devin Toolen Published
-
'Bistro Belle' Is the New Coastal Grandmother — And Jonathan Adler’s Newest Dinnerware Collection Pitches It Perfectly
Somewhere between laissez-faire luxury and unabashed cool, summer 2025 takes its cue from the unbothered je ne sais quoi of the Bistro Belle
By Julia Demer Published
-
Japandi Decor Is the Cure to Chaos — 6 Buys That Will Instantly Bring This Style to Life
A fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian sensibilities, this distinct style strips away the noise in more ways than one
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Isn't Your Grandma's Mother of Pearl Decor — Shop 9 *Actually* Stylish Pieces
Once considered dowdy and kitsch, some of the coolest designers are reimagining mother of pearl decor, giving it a whole new ethereal elegance
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Spent Way too Long Smelling Glasshouse Fragrances Last Weekend — But Also Worked Out the Best 6 Scents
From 'Arabian Nights' to 'Midnight in Milan', candles by Glasshouse Fragrances transport you to luxurious destinations around the world with just one whiff
By Devin Toolen Published
-
This is the 'Old-Fashioned' Detail You're Forgetting on Your Table — "They Add a Layer of Height and Texture," Says a Stylist
Got all the ingredients for a good table setting but something still feels wrong? This is the detail you're likely missing
By Devin Toolen Published
-
This Big 12-Seater Dining Table Turns Into Console When You Don't Need It — And It's on Sale Right Now
'The Practical' table from Transformer Table might just be the best piece of modular furniture I've ever seen
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Latest Furniture Collaboration Was Inspired By a Surprising 90s Film
Timeless styles that are rich, elegant, and inviting — that's the essence of Living Spaces' New Estate Collection
By Devin Toolen Published