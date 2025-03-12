McGee & Co’s Outdoor 2025 Collection Is Designed to Survive Whatever Life Throws at It — Yes, Even Red Wine

What’s your dream vacation? Chances are, it’s one you never have to leave — no flights, no unreasonably early checkout time, no overstuffed 51-pound suitcase to wrestle shut. Wishful thinking? Not exactly — McGee & Co’s outdoor 2025 collection quite literally brings that fantasy closer to home by transforming your outdoor space into an everyday oasis.

Discover a world of fringed umbrellas, sculptural antiquity-inspired side tables, and teak lounge chairs with angled seats that insist you stay a while — it’s Italy, Greece, and every other European getaway on your list, right in your own backyard.

But perhaps the dreamiest detail of all is the outdoor furniture's "Perennials" fabric upholstery, designed to withstand the elements — including the inevitable glass of red wine, which, miraculously, wipes clean with just a damp cloth.

McGee & Co. makes a case for fulfilling the ultimate fantasy — a vacation with no end date, a dwindling distinction between indoor and outdoor living. Because is it really “working from home” when you’re stretched out on a chaise, snacking alfresco on a subtly scalloped, hand-painted floral plate, ribbed goblet in hand? Seems like 'circling back’ just got a little more sunny.

The best getaways don’t come with an 11 am checkout — or a gut-wrenching credit card bill. Our top outdoor furniture sale picks — plush loungers, chic patio sets, and more — bring resort-level lounging at prices worth toasting to.