McGee & Co’s Outdoor 2025 Collection Is Designed to Survive Whatever Life Throws at It — Yes, Even Red Wine

Sun, rain, working from home, and the occasional spilled vino? No problem. This outdoor collection makes an oasis out of everyday obstacles

McGee &amp; Co.&#039;s Outdoor 2025 collection, including a fringed patio umbrella, floral plate, patterned napkins, and striped sofa, is pictured against a multicolor checkered background.
Indoor and outdoor meet as one in McGee & Co.'s outdoor 2025 collection — designed for lingering, built to last.
(Image credit: McGee & Co.)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

What’s your dream vacation? Chances are, it’s one you never have to leave — no flights, no unreasonably early checkout time, no overstuffed 51-pound suitcase to wrestle shut. Wishful thinking? Not exactly — McGee & Co’s outdoor 2025 collection quite literally brings that fantasy closer to home by transforming your outdoor space into an everyday oasis.

Discover a world of fringed umbrellas, sculptural antiquity-inspired side tables, and teak lounge chairs with angled seats that insist you stay a while — it’s Italy, Greece, and every other European getaway on your list, right in your own backyard.

But perhaps the dreamiest detail of all is the outdoor furniture's "Perennials" fabric upholstery, designed to withstand the elements — including the inevitable glass of red wine, which, miraculously, wipes clean with just a damp cloth.

McGee & Co. makes a case for fulfilling the ultimate fantasy — a vacation with no end date, a dwindling distinction between indoor and outdoor living. Because is it really “working from home” when you’re stretched out on a chaise, snacking alfresco on a subtly scalloped, hand-painted floral plate, ribbed goblet in hand? Seems like 'circling back’ just got a little more sunny.

Haviland Outdoor Sofa With Striped Cushions 88"
Haviland Outdoor Sofa With Striped Cushions

Price: $3,798

Most outdoor sofas look inviting — until you actually sit on them. This one, while a splurge, demands naps. Its super-deep, low-slung seat is plush and perfect, while striped, knife-edge cushions offer a cabana-style charm — and an ideal base for your ever-growing collection of outdoor bolster pillows.

The Market Umbrella
The Market Umbrella

Price: $699

This patio umbrella proves that everything is better with tassels — it’s the difference between ‘ordinary backyard barbecue’ and Barcelona beach club. Vintage-inspired bamboo gives the piece a sun-drenched charm, while modern steel reinforcement keeps it steady in the breeze. The perfect finishing touch to loungers, patio chairs, and your outdoor Aperol lineup.

Halcyon Napkin Set (set of 4)
Halcyon Napkins, Set of 4

Price: $54

Dull tablescape? Not on our watch. This whimsical floral print — designed in-house by McGee & Co. — brings instant charm to outdoor dining. Layer it over woven chargers and stacks of dinner plates — perhaps with a sprig of greenery on top — for a relaxed yet refined outdoor table setting. Crafted from a soft cotton-flax blend, it makes alfresco meals ten times more appetizing.

Penelope Outdoor Side Table
Penelope Outdoor Side Table

Price: $398

Inspired by grand architectural pillars from antiquity, this petite outdoor side table is arguably the hero of the entire collection. So beautiful, it’s almost a shame it’s only for the outdoors… except it isn’t. Made from all-weather cream fiber cement, its smooth, refined finish works just as well inside, too. The perfect perch for beverages, books — whatever deserves a classic landing spot.

Outdoor dinner plates
Fontaine Melamine Dinner Plates, Set of 4

Price: $54

McGee & Co.’s best-selling floral plates are back in this drop — because they’re that good. While outdoor dining usually screams spring and summer, this moody floral design proves just as striking in fall and winter (and the glowing 4.8/5-star rating agrees). Like the sculptural side table, these beauties are designed for both indoor and outdoor tablescapes.

Sanibel Acrylic Goblets (set of 4)
Sanibel Acrylic Goblets, Set of 4

Price: $38

Let’s not make the mistake of taking indoor glassware outside — we both know how that ends. This goblet set, made from a durable acrylic, is designed to withstand drops, patio tiles, and whatever else comes its way. With its regal shape and ribbed detailing, no one would ever guess it’s not real glass. Some might call these goblets the ultimate hosting hack. We prefer magic.

The best getaways don’t come with an 11 am checkout — or a gut-wrenching credit card bill. Our top outdoor furniture sale picks — plush loungers, chic patio sets, and more — bring resort-level lounging at prices worth toasting to.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸