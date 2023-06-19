So THIS is how you keep outdoor pillows looking fresh! The secret that will elevate your alfresco lounging

The very purpose of outdoor pillows is to make your backyard look luxe. To give it a sense that, at any moment, you could lie back and lounge for as long as you like. And by mastering how to store them, you can maintain an elevated aesthetic with ease.

Once you've brought your chic outdoor living room ideas to life, it can be really disappointing to have to replace products too quickly.

Of course, outdoor products are exposed to the elements so it's natural that this will show over time, but you can keep your soft furnishings looking fresher for longer with some good storage techniques.

Whether it's cushions on an outdoor dining bench or the cushions on your favorite sun lounger, good storage ideas will help keep your modern outdoor furniture looking shipshape.

How to store outdoor pillows so they look fresher for longer

Even products that are weather-resistant will need storing to achieve optimum longevity from your investment. Not sure how to go about it? These expert tips will show you the way...

1. Use a stylish storage basket

(Image credit: Amara)

Keep a handy storage basket outside to easily transfer your cushions when it's time to head indoors.

Invest in a basket with wheels for extra-handy manoeuvrability; a chic metal or wicker basket will look stylish sitting next to your indoor sofa, or can easily be put away in a shed at night.

Sam Hood, co-founder of Amara, says: 'A garden chair isn’t complete without a pillow especially when relaxing and entertaining, comfort is key for both you and your guests. Outdoor pillows are water-resistant but I would always recommend taking them inside, or even into a shed, overnight. This will keep them cleaner and prevent dampness which can reduce the life of the fabric.'

She adds: 'I use baskets that are of a similar size to fit pillows snuggly into, so reducing space they take up. Tip – I find laundry baskets work well for this.' This laundry basket is particularly lightweight and easy to move around.

2. Make the most of built-in storage

(Image credit: KING Living)

If the thought of putting your pillows away every night is a little overwhelming, make it really easy by investing in furniture with built-in storage.

This could be a storage bench, or even ottoman lounge seating or sun loungers.

'Although most outdoor fabrics are designed to withstand inclement weather conditions, it’s still best to store these items away at night, or use covers to protect seating from damp and mildew,' says Alinta Lim, Senior Design at King Living.

An easy solution to store smaller items and fabric accessories it to select outdoor seating with built-in storage.

(Image credit: KING Living)

CoCo Cherry sunl ounger with storage View at Walmart Material: grey rattan

Price: $327.99

3. Keep a pillow storage chest outside

(Image credit: IKEA)

Cut out the need for ferrying your pillows indoors and out every day by investing in a waterproof outdoor storage box.

If you're simply looking for a place to store small outdoor accessories, you don't have to spend a fortune on a shed. You can choose from affordable options, like IKEA's Tostero, or this sturdy resin storage box from Wayfair.

Rain clouds starting to hover? You can zip out and pop your outdoor pillows away before the heavens open.

4. Opt for multifunctional furniture

(Image credit: Target)

If you prefer your storage options to be hidden in plain sight, why not try a storage box that works double duty as an outdoor coffee table?

A lined wicker basket with a lid is the idea storage solution to keep your pillows fresh and protected at night or during short rainy spells.

5. Invest in an outdoor cupboard or storage shed

(Image credit: Lulu & Georgia)

A shed doesn't have to take up a huge amount of space; a small storage shed is a practical piece of outdoor furniture to have to store all your bits and pieces - including your outdoor pillows.

But, if you're all about the aesthetics, why not try using a pretty indoor dresser as an outdoor storage cupboard?

You'll need to give it a layer of protective oil or wax, but it's a great solution for anyone looking for outdoor storage that will also work to enhance the feel and look of the outdoor living room vibe.